Marathon Petroleum: Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Analysis
Summary
- Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, for the fourth quarter. Revenues were up significantly from $18.19 billion to $35.61 billion.
- The company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period.
- I recommend selling from $78 to $81 with a potential higher target at $85, assuming favorable conditions. Conversely, I suggest accumulating below $75.
Introduction
The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:MPC), released its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 2, 2022.
1 - 4Q21 and Full-year 2021 results snapshot
Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, for the fourth quarter. Revenues were up significantly from $18.19 billion to $35.61 billion.
Marathon Petroleum's main competitors, Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) beat quarterly earnings expectations as well.
The company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.
The company's results were positively impacted by a stronger-than-expected performance from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream segments, with income totaling $881 million and $1,070 million (please see the chart below).
However, on a negative note, the company warned that a sustained rally in natural gas prices could severely affect earnings, and the stock dropped initially. Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the costs to a record-high and will probably curtail the demand significantly.
2 - Stock performance
I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK) for investors interested in the refining sector. Marathon Petroleum has strongly outperformed the group and is up 33% on a one-year basis.
3 - Investment thesis
I own a significant position in Valero Energy. Still, I consider Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum as excellent alternatives concentrated on the US business extra security for dividend investors.
The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. I believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.
Marathon Petroleum pays a dividend yield of 3.11%.
However, after a slow start, MPC has performed exceptionally well in 2021 and is now relatively high. The refinery sector is highly cyclical, and it is crucial to trade LIFO a good part of your core position. The recent swings are a constant reminder of this simple rule.
4 - Margins and chart comparison
Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:
|Gulf Coast
|Mid Continent
|West Coast
|Total
|$13.03/per Bbl
|$15.44/per Bbl
|$15.56/per Bbl
|$15.88/per Bbl
Below is the chart indicating the revenues and the net income for the second quarter for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.
The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:
During the fourth quarter, despite the widespread surge in Omicron variant cases, gasoline demand held up well. And on diesel, we're seeing highway trucking volumes continuing to meet or exceed seasonal records. While jet demand reached post-pandemic highs in the fourth quarter, it's still roughly 15% below 2019 levels as business travel remains suppressed, but we expect to see recovery in that this year as well.
Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2021
|Marathon Petroleum
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Billion
|17.97
|22.71
|29.62
|32.32
|35.34
|Total Revenues and others in $ Billion
|18.19
|22.88
|29.83
|32.61
|35.61
|Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million
|
285
|
-242
|
8,512
|
694
|
774
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,240
|1,042
|1,782
|2,161
|2,463
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.29
|-0.37
|13.00
|1.09
|1.27
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|1,328
|454
|1,380
|-1,148
|3,674
|CapEx in $ Million
|457
|304
|302
|377
|481
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|871
|150
|1,078
|-1,525
|3,193
|Total Cash $ Billion
|0.42
|0.62
|17.26
|13.23
|10.84
|Debt Consolidated in $ Billion
|31.71
|32.61
|28.32
|27.34
|25.54
|Dividend per share in $
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|651
|651
|654
|637
|605
|Operating Income per Segment in $ million
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Refining & Marketing
|-1,579
|-598
|224
|509
|881
|Midstream
|974
|972
|977
|1,042
|1,070
|Items not allocated in Segment
|-175
|-157
|-180
|-186
|-173
Source: Company News
Analysis: Earnings Details
1 - Revenues and other income were $35.61 billion in 4Q21
Marathon Petroleum reported a total income of $35.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 95.8% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.2% sequentially. Net income was $774 million or $1.27 per diluted share.
Note: Basic Revenues were $35,336 million.
MPC reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, beating analysts' expectations.
It was up from a loss of $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. The operating income from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream units totaled $881 million and $1.180 billion, respectively, beating expectations.
Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region doubling from $7.42 per Bbl last year.
Refining operating costs were $4.97 per barrel, down from $5.41 in 4Q20.
Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating income of $881 million compared to a loss of $1,579 million in the same quarter a year ago. Below is the Refinery margins history:
Midstream: Marathon Petroleum's general and limited majority partners are MPLX (NYSE: MPLX). Segment profitability was $1,070 million, up from $974 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
2 - 2022 Outlook
Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the oil prices exploding to record new high, I do not think we should focus on the outlook indicated by the company.
3 - Free cash flow was $3,193 million in 4Q21
Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating it.
The trailing-twelve-month free cash flow was $2,896 million, with $3,193 million in 4Q21.
The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.48 billion.
As I said earlier, the company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.
4 - The total debt is $25.54 billion (consolidated) in 4Q21
Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.
As shown below, the debt is $6.968 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 21% and 43% on a consolidated basis. Total cash is $10,839 million.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
MPC forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $78 and support at $75.
I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30% of your total position and keeping your core position for a much higher target while enjoying a substantial dividend. It has worked wonders for me, especially during exceptional situations.
I recommend selling from $78 to $81 with a potential higher target at $85, assuming favorable conditions. Conversely, I suggest accumulating below $75.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
