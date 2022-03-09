Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:MPC), released its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 2, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and Full-year 2021 results snapshot

Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, for the fourth quarter. Revenues were up significantly from $18.19 billion to $35.61 billion.

Marathon Petroleum's main competitors, Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) beat quarterly earnings expectations as well.

I recommend reading my article on VLO by clicking here. I recommend reading my article on PSX by clicking here.

The company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.

MPC: 4Q21 highlight Presentation (Marathon Petroleum)

The company's results were positively impacted by a stronger-than-expected performance from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream segments, with income totaling $881 million and $1,070 million (please see the chart below).

MPC: Chart comparison Quarterly income 4Q20 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

However, on a negative note, the company warned that a sustained rally in natural gas prices could severely affect earnings, and the stock dropped initially. Furthermore, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the costs to a record-high and will probably curtail the demand significantly.

2 - Stock performance

I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK) for investors interested in the refining sector. Marathon Petroleum has strongly outperformed the group and is up 33% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

I own a significant position in Valero Energy. Still, I consider Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum as excellent alternatives concentrated on the US business extra security for dividend investors.

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. I believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.

Marathon Petroleum pays a dividend yield of 3.11%.

MPC: Chart comparison dividend MPC, VLO, PSX (Fun Trading)

However, after a slow start, MPC has performed exceptionally well in 2021 and is now relatively high. The refinery sector is highly cyclical, and it is crucial to trade LIFO a good part of your core position. The recent swings are a constant reminder of this simple rule.

4 - Margins and chart comparison

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $13.03/per Bbl $15.44/per Bbl $15.56/per Bbl $15.88/per Bbl

Below is the chart indicating the revenues and the net income for the second quarter for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

MPC: Comparison MPC, PSX, VLO (Fun Trading)

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, despite the widespread surge in Omicron variant cases, gasoline demand held up well. And on diesel, we're seeing highway trucking volumes continuing to meet or exceed seasonal records. While jet demand reached post-pandemic highs in the fourth quarter, it's still roughly 15% below 2019 levels as business travel remains suppressed, but we expect to see recovery in that this year as well.

Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2021

Marathon Petroleum 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 17.97 22.71 29.62 32.32 35.34 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 18.19 22.88 29.83 32.61 35.61 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 285 -242 8,512 694 774 EBITDA $ Million 1,240 1,042 1,782 2,161 2,463 EPS diluted in $/share 0.29 -0.37 13.00 1.09 1.27 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,328 454 1,380 -1,148 3,674 CapEx in $ Million 457 304 302 377 481 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 871 150 1,078 -1,525 3,193 Total Cash $ Billion 0.42 0.62 17.26 13.23 10.84 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 31.71 32.61 28.32 27.34 25.54 Dividend per share in $ 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 651 651 654 637 605 Operating Income per Segment in $ million 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Refining & Marketing -1,579 -598 224 509 881 Midstream 974 972 977 1,042 1,070 Items not allocated in Segment -175 -157 -180 -186 -173

Source: Company News

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $35.61 billion in 4Q21

MPC: Chart revenues history (Fun Trading)

Marathon Petroleum reported a total income of $35.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 95.8% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.2% sequentially. Net income was $774 million or $1.27 per diluted share.

Note: Basic Revenues were $35,336 million.

MPC reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, beating analysts' expectations.

It was up from a loss of $0.94 per share in the year-ago period. The operating income from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream units totaled $881 million and $1.180 billion, respectively, beating expectations.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $15.88 per Bbl based on throughput per region doubling from $7.42 per Bbl last year.

Refining operating costs were $4.97 per barrel, down from $5.41 in 4Q20.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating income of $881 million compared to a loss of $1,579 million in the same quarter a year ago. Below is the Refinery margins history:

MPC: Chart Margins history (Fun Trading)

Midstream: Marathon Petroleum's general and limited majority partners are MPLX (NYSE: MPLX). Segment profitability was $1,070 million, up from $974 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2 - 2022 Outlook

MPC: Presentation outlook 1Q22 (Marathon Petroleum)

Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the oil prices exploding to record new high, I do not think we should focus on the outlook indicated by the company.

3 - Free cash flow was $3,193 million in 4Q21

MPC: Chart Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating it.

The trailing-twelve-month free cash flow was $2,896 million, with $3,193 million in 4Q21.

The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.48 billion.

As I said earlier, the company repurchased shares worth $2.742 billion during the October-December period as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stocks following the sale of Speedway.

4 - The total debt is $25.54 billion (consolidated) in 4Q21

MPC: Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $6.968 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 21% and 43% on a consolidated basis. Total cash is $10,839 million.

MPC: Debt presentation (Marathon Petroleum Presentation)

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

MPC: TA chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

MPC forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $78 and support at $75.

I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30% of your total position and keeping your core position for a much higher target while enjoying a substantial dividend. It has worked wonders for me, especially during exceptional situations.

I recommend selling from $78 to $81 with a potential higher target at $85, assuming favorable conditions. Conversely, I suggest accumulating below $75.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!