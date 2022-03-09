pichitstocker/iStock via Getty Images

OII's Growth Is Balanced

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will benefit from increasing offshore tree awards and offshore capex budget in the medium term. As demand rises, floating rig day rates are expected to increase in 2022. On top of that, higher operating income in the Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group segments will boost the company's margin.

The FY2022 capex is set to exceed the previous year's budget on the cash flow side. So, free cash flow can decline. The supply chain-related cost-push and higher cost of mobilization of equipment will send the company's operating cost higher. The balance sheet reflects financial risks due to an elevated debt-to-equity ratio. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. Despite the obstacles, investors might want to hold the stock to benefit from the medium-term recovery.

Analyzing Outlook And Estimates

I have been discussing Oceaneering International in my past articles. Read more on the company's business in my last article here. In 2022, OII's management expects the recovery to accelerate due to higher energy prices and higher capex. According to various sources cited by its management, offshore tree awards (an offshore energy production indicator) can increase by 55% in 2022 over the previous year, while it may decline marginally in 2023. As a result of the demand rise, floating rig day rates are increasing. The offshore renewables markets are also expected to grow in the medium term. Spending in this market can increase by a staggering $50 billion in 2022, which can bloat up to $126 billion by 2030.

Much of the recovery should positively impact the Manufactured Products segment. So, the company expects the FY2022 revenues to increase by more than 10% compared to FY2021. Also, higher operating income in the Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group segments and stable margins in the ADTech segment will boost the company's operating margin. Overall, the company expects to generate $225 million to $275 million of EBITDA in FY2022, which would be 18% higher than FY2021.

On top of a higher personnel cost and increased cost of mobilization of equipment, a significant increase in activity will lead to a higher operating cost. However, in Q1 2022, the management expects pressure on the EBITDA margin. Also, it expects revenues and operating profit to decrease in the energy business while operating results can deteriorate in the ADTech segment in Q1. During Q4 2021, OII's management terminated various entertainment ride systems contracts and recorded a net loss of $30 million. The company also reclassified $20 million of contract assets into saleable inventory.

Top Line Can Improve In Subsea Robotics Segment

In FY2022, revenues can increase by high-single-digit compared to FY2021. Increased ROV days on hire, better geographic mix, higher survey and positioning activity, and improved pricing can lead to a higher top line. The EBITDA margin can average in the low-30% range during the year.

During Q4, revenues in this segment declined by 7% quarter-over-quarter. Decreased ROV days on hire following lower seasonal vessel activity led to the revenue fall in Q4. The ROV utilization level (55%) decreased in Q4 2021 compared to Q3. The share of ROV contracts on floating rigs under contract decreased to 55% in Q4 from 58% in the prior quarter.

Manufactured Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

The Manufactured segment recorded a steep rise in revenues (37% up) in Q4 2021 compared to Q3. Despite that, the backlog on December 31 was $318 million, or a decrease of 5% compared to Q3. However, its book-to-bill ratio has increased to 1.1x, marginally higher than a year ago.

The order flow in the energy business and Mobility Solutions businesses will push the segment top line and operating profitability higher in the coming quarters. In Q1, the management expects the operating margins to improve in the mid-single-digit range. Also, it expects the backlog contribution to start increasing in 2023.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII's non-energy and other businesses, especially the Offshore Projects Group segment, had a sedate quarter in Q4 following the Gulf of Mexico seasonality and adverse project mix. Better pricing, improved vessel utilization, and increased diving activities can improve operating margin in FY2022. All government-focused businesses in Aerospace and Defense Technologies are expected to grow in 2022.

Debt And Cash Flows

Approximately $700 million of OII's aggregate debt will be due between 2024 and 2026. Its debt-to-equity (1.37x) is much higher than the peers' (OIS, HLX, FTI) average of 0.33x. The company has sufficient liquidity to accelerate debt repurchases if it chooses so. As of December 31, 2021, its liquidity was ~$948 million (excluding working capital).

The company's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 65% in the past year due to favorable timing of project milestones, customer payments, and lower inventory. Also, its free cash flow (or FCF) more than doubled in the past year. In FY2022, it expects to exceed the FY2021 capex by $70 million and $90 million. So, free cash flow can decline due to higher capex. The company expects to yield a positive FCF of $75 million-$125 million in FY2022, which would be 75% lower than the previous year.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on a regression equation between key industry indicators and OII's reported revenues for the past seven years and the previous four quarters, I expect revenues to weaken in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2022. While I expect revenues to consolidate in NTM 2023, they may fall again in NTM 2024.

I have used crude oil price and the US offshore rig count as the key indicators that impact its business. The crude oil price dropped significantly in 2020 but recovered handsomely in 2021. However, the offshore rig count remained unchanged between these periods.

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decrease significantly in the next couple of years.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Returns potential using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (7.5x) is lower (77% downside) than the returns potential using the Wall Street analysts' price forecast (20% upside). At present, six sell-side analysts recommend a "Buy" on the stock, while four recommend "Hold, according to Seeking Alpha. None of the analysts recommended a "Sell."

The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (10.2x) is lower than its peers' (OIS, HLX, and FTI) average. On relative valuation based on OII's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA and comparing it to peers, I think the stock's relative valuation discount is quite justified at the current level.

What's The Take On OII?

OII is caught between crosswinds of activities that will nudge the company in the near to medium term. On the one hand, the energy business faces seasonality headwinds while operating results can deteriorate in the ADTech segment in Q1. Higher personnel costs and the cost of mobilization of equipment following a significant increase in activity will lead to a higher operating cost. Also, its balance sheet has a higher-than-average debt-to-equity ratio. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

On the other, higher offshore tree awards and improving day rate in the offshore market will positively impact the Manufactured Products segment in 2022. Also, higher operating income in a couple of key segments will boost the company's operating margin. Investors can expect a medium-term recovery in the stock's returns given the relative valuation.