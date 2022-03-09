Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation". BUI seeks to achieve this objective by investing in equity securities issued by companies in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power business segments and by utilizing an option writing strategy.

This was a fund that I have owned for a while and recommended many times. But in the second half of 2021 I turned a bit more cautious on it, as the fund was consistently trading at premium levels. Further, the expectation of higher interest rates had me concerned about the Utilities sector as a whole. As a result, I held a neutral/hold outlook on the fund for a while, including during my last review in October. In hindsight, this was a reasonable outlook:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With the market seeing general weakness, I am starting to get my buying cap on. One fund in particular I am looking to add to is BUI, for multiple reasons. One, the fund just touched on discount territory, which is a level that often serves investors well for this particular CEF. Two, the risks in Europe, while a concern for the fund, are prompting central banks to project a more dovish tone. This is a tailwind for the Utilities sector as a whole. Three, infrastructure spending will probably rise in the years ahead, boosting the financial support for many of the underlying companies in BUI's portfolio.

BUI Has Had A Rough 2022 So Far

To start, I want to just touch on BUI's performance so far this year. As followers of this fund probably know already, things have not been going well. Of course, this may not seem too surprising on the surface since the market has been under pressure on a broad level. But we should note that while BUI's loss mimics the S&P 500, the same cannot be said for the Utilities sector as a whole:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

I bring this up because I want to emphasize that I see some value in buying into BUI specifically right now - but the same might not be said for Utilities as a sector more broadly. While funds like the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) have proven to be a resilient hedge during this period of market distress, I am concerned about the potential for a pullback when/if geo-political risks clear. By contrast, BUI's move into correction territory makes me feel more apt to pick up this fund in isolation as a value play, even if I have concerns about the broader Utilities space.

Why The Weakness? Europe Is One Reason

I think now it is important to touch on a key reason why BUI is under-performing a passive Utilities ETF such as VPU. Importantly, this has to do with what the fund owns. While VPU is a standard U.S.-focused ETF, BUI is a CEF that writes covered calls and has international exposure. These foreign holdings are likely what is driving the weakness so far this year, given that a good chunk of these companies are based in Europe:

Country Weightings (BlackRock)

As you can see, while this fund has a majority of its exposure in North America, it is a slim majority. Quite a bit of the fund is directly exposed to Europe - and central Europe too. This places it on the front-lines of the Russia/Ukraine conflict as these are countries that are most at risk if that situation escalates beyond Ukraine's borders. Further, countries like Germany and France have very strong trading relationships with Russia, more so than the rest of the world. As a result, the sanctions and public backlash Russia is having could have a detrimental impact on these trade relationships, hurting both countries.

To understand why, let us consider Russia's trade partnership with Europe. While the U.S. could probably get by without trading with Russia, especially in the short term, the same cannot be said for Europe as a whole. For perspective, the following graphic shows how intertwined Europe and Russia are, in stark contrast with the U.S.:

Russia's Influence (Charles Schwab)

I bring this up because it is an important consideration when evaluating BUI. This is NOT a pure domestic, U.S. play. This is a fund with exposure to a range of countries, many of which are in Europe. This is a region of the world under incredible pressure right now, driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. If that conflict expands or worsens, then European economies and stock markets are sure to feel a disproportionate hit compared to America. That means BUI is going to drop by more than the Utilities sector as a whole - which is something we have already been seeing this year.

Of course, this represents opportunity as well. BUI has been hit hard already, and if the situation in Eastern Europe comes to a better than expected conclusion, BUI is likely to rally (along with many other European stocks). But that is not looking likely in the short-term. This means the challenges in Europe will keep weighing on this fund. Therefore, deciding whether or not to buy BUI at this moment largely depends on one's individual outlook for how the conflict in Ukraine will be contained, or not.

Uncertainty Causing Central Banks To Pause

My next point is more mixed, but generally illustrates why there is some opportunity here. Stepping back to last year, the Utilities space was under some pressure because inflation was running rampant and the expectations was that central banks worldwide were going to start hiking rates sooner, and at a faster pace. While this is well-known in the U.S., we have to remember BUI's European exposure is just as relevant to the investment thesis. Importantly, Europe has also been seeing sharp inflation readings:

G-7 Inflation Rates (Bloomberg)

This may not seem like good news for BUI, and it isn't in truth. These sustained levels of inflation were sending yields sharply higher, and pressuring the Utilities sector as a result (Utility stocks tend to have an inverse relationship with interest rates historically).

With this in mind, why I am suggesting it is an opportunity? The reason being the conflict in Ukraine has clouded the outlook for rates, at home and abroad. While it is worsening inflation, and this will likely push central bankers' hand to some degree, the uncertainty is going to probably result in a less hawkish backdrop. In fact, economists are already expecting the European Central Bank to delay interest rate hikes until Q4 this year. This is a major shift in expectations, coming on the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

ECB Expectations (Reuters)

Similarly, while the Fed here in the U.S. is set to raise rates at its upcoming meeting, the tone has shifted. With markets anticipating a .50 basis point move not too long ago, the revised thinking is to start with a .25 basis point move given the risks posed from Europe. While we do not know for sure how the Fed will act, this was the sentiment expressed by Fed Chairman Powell only last week:

Fed Expectations (USA Today)

From this I draw that moving into Utilities and other income-generating securities makes plenty of sense right now. Central bankers are leaning more dovish, and that is a tailwind for equity income plays. This fits in nicely for BUI, especially since both regions the fund is long, the U.S. and Europe, seem to be moving in the same direction in terms of easing rate hike expectations.

Market Price Has Hit Discount Territory

Another reason for buying BUI at the moment has to do with the fund's valuation. This was a sore point for me for much of 2021, when the fund touched on relatively high premiums. In fact, back in October, BUI had a premium in the 2% range, making me a cautious buyer of the fund. Today, that story has shifted in favor of starting positions, with BUI sitting at a slight discount to NAV based on Tuesday's closing price:

Valuation (BlackRock)

Of course, this is not exactly "bargain" territory. But, simply, buying this fund at a discount is often a winning play. While this is not much of a discount, it is present nonetheless, and should at least merit making it on to investor's radar screen. I will likely pick up some shares at this level, and look to add further if the discount widens further.

I'm Optimistic On Federal Funding

My final point touches on a longer term view. Specifically, I expect significant government funding to make its way to utility, water, and infrastructure providers as part of clean-energy initiatives. While this has stalled in 2022 so far, I see the writing on the wall. The trend in this direction appears inevitable to me - both in North America and Europe. Such government spending will undoubtedly improve the bottom-line of these providers. They will have more cash to work with, and should have an easier time raising funds from investors who want "ESG" exposure.

to be fair, this is not an immediate catalyst. But I see it as more short-term than I did just a few months ago. The reason being the conflict in Eastern Europe has amplified our reliance on foreign sources of energy. Moving to cleaner renewables and electric options is not only what consumers are starting to demand, it is also back in focus with oil prices hitting record levels:

Oil Prices (Bloomberg)

If federal funding does come to pass, it would benefit the sector’s profit outlook and make for a tailwind for sector funds like BUI.

The good news is that initiatives like the ones I am discussing have already been underway for a while. So this is not "new", but something I believe will increase over the coming months. Geo-political risks are simply going to accelerate this process.

For some examples, we don't have to look far. Just a few weeks ago the U.S. Department of Energy announced a massive grant for natural gas power plants, aimed at reducing carbon emissions:

Federal Funding (U.S. Department of Energy)

Ultimately, I see government funding trickling into this sector, and BUI is positioned to capitalize on this trend that is not showing any signs of abating.

Bottom-line

BUI has been a disappointment in the new year. Recent losses have got to have investors feeling unnerved, but I see it as a chance to buy into a quality fund at a much better price. In fact, the fund's call-writing strategy should outperform in an environment where stocks trade sideways, rather than sharply up or down. This is because if the options expire worthless, the fund pockets the premium. This is more likely to happen when we do not see big moves in either direction.

Beyond that, I see value here given BUI's market price hitting discount territory and the potential for more federal funding geared towards utility and infrastructure providers. In addition, a peaceful resolution to the current conflict in Eastern Europe will be a boon for European stocks, of which BUI owns plenty. As a result, I am looking to build on to my position in this fund, and suggest readers give the thesis some consideration at this time.