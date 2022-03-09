Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings: Avoid This Stock, Here's Why
Summary
- Stitch Fix guides for lower revenues for the 3rd consecutive quarter.
- The businesses' EBITDA margins are moving in the wrong direction.
- Stitch Fix is still too expensive for what's on offer.
Investment Thesis
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) sees its full-year guidance revised for the 3rd consecutive quarter. Readers are probably thinking that they are so meaningfully underwater that they may as well just hold on for breakeven.
I make the case that readers should not do this. This company is in a bad place at this moment in time. However cheap one assumes the stock is today, I can confidently declare to you that through experience, whatever you assume is cheap today, will look expensive over the next 12 months.
I've been in these exact same shoes on countless occasions. And will be in these shoes again in the future. The quicker one comes to terms with a bad decision the better.
Let's see why you should avoid this name.
Investor Sentiment Continues to Fall for Stitch Fix
In my December article on Stitch Fix, I said,
Although the stock looks cheap on the surface at slightly over 1x forward sales, it's difficult to get behind this stock and to become its cheerleader here.
[...] The difficulty of being a contrarian investor is that you are saying that the market is wrong, and your variant view is right. And that's fine. But sometimes those investments don't work, and amateurs get frustrated while professional investors understand this is just a part of the game. There will be winners and losers. And if this is a loser, so be it.
Your strategy to deal with losses is what distinguishes an amateur investor from a professional. Whatever you decide, don't wait for the stock to return to breakeven. Because remember two things.
Firstly, nobody knows the price that you paid for the stock. The stock will go towards fair value, wherever that may be.
Secondly, professional investors recognize that you don't have to make your capital back the same way you lost it.
Note, the above coverage doesn't include the 15% drop after hours. Including that, the stock is down more than 50% in 3 months.
Along with this theme, I'll continue today.
Stitch Fix's Revenue Growth Rates Turn Negative
As you can see above, the guidance for the remainder of the year doesn't look all that appetizing. And this is made worse if we keep in mind the following context, here we'll discuss Stitch Fix's continual downwards revising of its full-year guidance:
- Together with its Q4 2021 results, Stitch Fix guided for revenues of more than 15% y/y growth rates.
- Then, in Q1 2022, full-year revenues are downwards revised to high-single-digit growth rates.
- Finally, last night, once again, its guidance is downwards revised to flat or slightly negative for fiscal 2022.
With this context in mind, I contend that business appears to be struggling.
What's Stitch Fix? Why Now?
Stitch Fix curates customers' apparel. Taking the stress away from choice. During the earnings call, we hear from Stitch Fix's CEO Elizabeth Spaulding, who is just over two years into her role, talk about Stitch Fix's ''long-term success despite recent and near-term challenges'' and how the company is on a path to become ''the global leader in personalized styling''.
That being said, management did candidly note that active customer conversion is not gaining enough traction. Also, the recent iOS (AAPL) changes are making its marketing efforts less fruitful.
What's more, active accounts are turning dormant as ''high dollar referrals from last year'' have lapped. With fewer active accounts, driving revenues higher will be a struggle.
Furthermore, in a very serious misjudgment of capital allocation, Stitch Fix repurchased approximately $11 million worth of shares. I estimate that these repurchases were at approximately $13 per share on average. At more than 40% higher prices than the stock trades at right now.
All that being said, on a positive note, the business still holds approximately $349 million of cash and equivalents and no debt. For a business that's valued at approximately a $1 billion market cap, this cash buffer will hopefully add some support to its valuation.
Stitch Fix's Profits Are Compressing
Similar to Stitch Fix downwards revising its revenue guidance, it has also consistently downwards revised its profitability profile.
Previously, back in Q4 2021, it was guiding for EBITDA margins of more than 2%.
Then, in Q1 2022, its full-year EBITDA margin guidance was for 1% to 2%.
And yesterday, its full-year EBITDA margin was pulled. This lack of visibility will not be rewarded by investors.
Next, given that its revenue guidance for the full year has meaningfully come down throughout the past several months, it's reasonable to estimate that its EBITDA margins will probably be approximately negative 2% in the absolute best case.
In a slightly more base case scenario, full-year EBITDA margins will be around negative 5%. This appears to me to be a fair estimate if we consider that for Q3 2022 EBITDA margins are pointing to negative 5% and the fact that Q4 2022 is going to see Stitch Fix's revenue growth rates turn substantially negative.
SFIX Stock Valuation - Difficult to Estimate
It's very difficult to give intrinsic value to a business that's rapidly declining its operations. It all comes down to at what point in the future does Stitch Fix's operations stabilize? Does it take another two quarters or does it end up taking another 2 years?
The graphic that follows has 4 red arrows. I'll take these in turn.
- The biggest source of cash is management's stock-based compensation. Given that the stock is down significantly, that stock-based compensation is rapidly becoming worthless. If Stitch Fix wants to retain high caliber management team, it will very soon have to pay them out with hard cash. Keep that in mind.
- Inventory has meaningfully shrunk. If the business wants to ever grow sales, it will have to invest in inventory. That's common sense.
- Underpaying their merchants will also only work for a while.
- Finally, deferred revenues are ''liquid gold''. It's cash that the business gets upfront for work to be done in the future. This figure turning negative is not a good sign of the path that revenues are going to take in the near term.
The Bottom Line
While I have attempted to portray a fair picture of Stitch Fix's near-term prospects, I recognize that for many readers, reading a negative analysis of a company they own feels unpleasant.
I hope that investors will not look back in another 3 months and see their holds fall another 30% from right now.
Ultimately, stocks don't trade in a vacuum. There are a lot better opportunities to deploy one's capital right now. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing!
