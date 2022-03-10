skodonnell/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It is not secret that interest rates are rising in 2022. Now there is discussion at the pace in which they will rise, with analysts predicting anywhere from three to seven rate hikes based on many of the forecasts I have seen.

How many we get is really anyone's guess, but I am thinking we get three to four rate hikes in 2022. Rate hikes are important to follow and understand, especially when you are investing in the banking industry, which brings me to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Bank of America is the second largest US bank in terms of assets, trailing only JPMorgan Chase (JPM). BofA set new highs in February 2022, but has since fallen more than 20% and is trading at a VERY intriguing valuation.

Given that rates are going to be rising, this will only strengthen the tailwinds for Bank of America moving forward.

Rising Interest Rates

As I mentioned, economists are all over the map when it comes to forecasting the number of hikes we see in 2022, but I believe (guess) that we will see between three or four hikes this year, which is in line with the average.

For those of you unaware, when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, it allows banks to earn more interest on their loans, otherwise known as Net Interest Income. A closely watched metric in the banking industry is known as Net Interest Margin, or NIM. NIM is simply the income they receive from a loan minus the interest they pay out on deposits.

Banks take your deposits and give you pennies on the dollar and then turn around and loan your money out for a MUCH higher return. It is a revolving door and when the interest rates go higher, that is more income.

Net Interest Margin will grow as the pot of dollars to loan out grows, via increasing deposits, and it will grow via rising interest rates as I just mentioned.

Here is a look at how deposits are growing over the past five quarters.

BAC Investor Relations

As you can see, Bank of America has managed to grow deposits in every segment of their banking. Now looking at the chart below, you can see how this has led to higher net interest income.

BAC Investor Relations

Bear in mind that the last five quarters have seen no interest rate changes. With rates expected to increase later this month, BofA should see a boost to their net interest income moving forward.

Another thing to consider is how sensitive a bank is to interest rate movements by the Fed. Bank of America and Wells Fargo are two of the largest commercial banks in the country, but also two of the most sensitive to rate movement due to the fact more of the yields on their assets such as loans reprice with the federal funds rate than do their liabilities such as deposits. Think of variable interest rate loans.

BAC earned $11.5 billion in NII during Q4 '21, which was an 11% increase from Q4 '20. To see the upside potential in the near term, we can compare to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019 when BAC earned NII of $12.3 billion during Q4, which would represent growth of 7%.

Rising rates and increasing deposits will hopefully lead to more loans at higher interest rates moving forward, which will directly impact the bottom line over the next few years.

Shareholder Friendly Stock

For years, Bank of America has been a dividend investors friend. Strong dividend growth combined with share buybacks has transitioned value back to the shareholders, which sets things up for a nice run as rates start to increase.

Currently, Bank of America shares yield a dividend of 2.19%. Over the past five years, the company has increased the dividend an impressive 24% per year.

Seeking Alpha

The payout ratio still remains very low suggesting management and the board have plenty of room to increase moving forward, especially as cash flows increase. June is when we should hear more about a dividend hike.

In April, Bank of America announced plans to repurchase up to $25 billion in shares. As of the end of 2021, management has repurchased $25 billion worth of shares and paid out $6.6B in common dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, shares of Bank of America are trading at a very intriguing level. Investors are looking for earnings to slow in 2022 before picking up again in 2023 when the true impact of rising rates kick in.

Currently, shares of BAC trade at a forward P/E of 11.9x compared to a five-year average of 13.7x.

As I mentioned in the article, the company has some major tailwinds with rising rates and deposits impacting net interest income. The increase their will further lead to higher dividends and more share repurchases, which positively impact shareholders in every direction.

The impact of the Russia/Ukraine crisis could delay the Federal Reserve's decisions on rates or the speed at which they increase rates, which would negatively impact Bank of America in the near term. Another near-term risk could be the impact a slowing economy could have on the bank due to the geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation costs.

Regardless, with the shares selling off over 20% the past month and a half, I feel the current valuation is very intriguing for long-term investors in my opinion.