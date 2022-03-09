coldsnowstorm/E+ via Getty Images

U.K. asset manager M&G (OTCPK:MGPUF) remains a solid dividend payer, and has recently announced a small increase in its dividend. Even after its shares jumped following the news, it continues to yield 9%.

M&G Dividend Remains Strong

So far in its short life since demerging from Prudential, M&G's dividend has caused consternation for investors. Clearly many have had doubts about the business's ability to sustain it: at points in 2020, the shares traded with a prospective yield of 16%, which for a FTSE 100 company is highly unusual.

The company has said that it plans to maintain or increase its dividend annually. So far, it has been good to its word and it reiterated the policy in its annual results this month.

The latest annual dividend increase, 0.5% higher than the previous year's, showed only a minimal increase. Nonetheless, that reinforces the company's commitment to its stated dividend policy and means that the prospective yield of the shares is now 9%. I find that attractive for a FTSE 100 share.

Basic earnings per share last year crashed to 3.3p, so, on an earnings basis the dividend of 18.3p per share is not covered. But the cost of that dividend at £466m (down from last year's £562m) was covered 1.3x by free cash flow.

On top of that, the company announced plans to buy back £500m of its own shares. Not only does that point to the company's comfortable position when it comes to being able to return funds to shareholders, it also could significantly reduce the share float as it equates to nearly 10% of M&G's current market capitalization. That could allow it to raise the dividend again next year while again cutting the total cost of its dividend. That bodes well for the dividend being sustained at the current level or increased in future, in my view.

M&G's Business Performance shows some Improvement

A question since the company demerged from Prudential is how healthy its business is, with concern about client fund outflows.

I think this remains a valid concern. Although in the company's annual results it pointed to an increase in assets under management and administration of 0.8% year on year to £370 billion, the retail business continued to see net client outflows of £3.8 billion, smaller than the prior year but still sizeable. In its annual results, I felt the company's headline about this of "continued improvement in Retail Asset Management flows" was unhelpfully obtuse if not downright misleading. For me an improvement in flows suggests inflows, not a decline in the rate of outflows. This sort of verbal ambiguity does little to reassure investors in the business of its health.

However, the overall picture seems to be one of a steady ship when it comes to assets under management and administration. Adjusted operating profit fell to £721m from £788m, but profits tend to move around a lot in this space - in this case, the reason given was less benefit than in the prior year from changes to longevity assumptions.

The post-tax IFRS profit (and earnings per share) tumbled.

M&G final results

But in a separate chart the company attributes that mainly to short-term fluctuations in investment returns.

M&G final results

Ongoing turbulence in the equity markets underlines the risk to M&G: IFRS earnings could continue to look bleak if free cash flow remains strong enough, though, I do not see that as a threat to the dividend. The company has been seeking to boost future earnings potential through acquisitions, one of which came earlier this year in the form of IFA Sandringham Financial Partners, as well as new customer propositions.

The company said it is targeting operating capital generation of £2.5 billion over the next three years to the end of 2024. If it can keep generating capital at the right level - which I believe it can - it can keep paying dividends at the current level.

M&G Stock Valuation Looks Cheap

My last (and only) note on the company was in June, M&G: High-Yield U.K. Fund Manager. Since then, the US-listed shares have fallen 32% (the main London listing is also down, but by a more modest 17%).

At that time I was bullish. That bullishness was partly based on the yield of 7%. With the yield now higher at 9%, and improved business prospects helping support the dividend, I think that part of my bullish thesis is even more merited now than it was back in June. At that point, I also reckoned there was the opportunity for capital growth. That has not happened yet, with the shares trading lower ever since the piece was published. However, I continue to see potential for long-term share price growth here, even more so than previously based both on the share price fall in the interim period and the improving business performance.

If it maintains dividends and shows an ability to grow its business even mildly, in years to come I expect the yield to fall to 4-7%, closer to peers. That would suggest share price upside from present of at least 23% and potentially substantially more. However, my main reason to buy M&G at its current level - which I did on Monday, before its results and when the yield was 10% - is for its dividend prospects.