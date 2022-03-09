The Changing Risk Profile Of High Yield Energy

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Robert Gephardt

Higher energy prices aside, the high yield energy sector is better positioned to navigate volatility than in the past.

The saddening events unfolding in Europe are impacting the global commodity markets, creating tailwinds for U.S. energy companies. Should oil and gas prices remain at these elevated levels, energy issuers will be able to achieve their debt reduction targets in an accelerated timeframe. However, in this uncertain and volatile environment, it is important to highlight how the high-yield energy sector has been transformed. Through improved balance sheets and changes in industry composition, led by an increasing mix of rising star candidates, we do not expect the sector to be the same contributor to high yield defaults that it has been since 2014.

The transformation has been driven by a multitude of factors. Improved capital discipline by management teams is leading companies to reinvest a lower percentage of their cash flow, allowing them to generate free cash flow in a wider range of environments. The composition of companies has also changed. On average, during the period between 2015 and the onset of COVID, approximately 38% of the high yield energy index at any time was represented by issuers that ultimately restructured. These issuers, whose bonds were extremely sensitive to oil prices due to their low-quality assets and over-levered balance sheets, have been cleansed from the market. In their place are large, formerly investment-grade issuers downgraded during the pandemic. These companies now represent approximately 30% of the sector and are positioned for a potential return to investment grade over time.

The evolving dynamics of the natural gas industry have an impact as well. These issuers have typically represented approximately 20% of the high yield energy sector. Prior to COVID, the subsector faced headwinds due to elevated pipeline commitments, lack of discipline, and competition from gas production associated with oil drilling. Restrained activity by oil producers has reduced the threat from associated gas while significant consolidation, with the top 12 producers representing about 50% of all gas drilling activity in the U.S. versus approximately 30% in late 2019, has rationalized drilling and absorbed pipeline commitments. Growth in gas demand remains robust and is positioned to accelerate as U.S. liquid natural gas export capacity expands in the coming years to displace Russian gas in Europe.

The energy markets are rapidly changing, but the non-investment grade energy universe is better positioned to navigate volatility than it has been in years.

