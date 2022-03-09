Boosting Income Portfolio Returns With Drier-Powder Assets

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

The last few years have shown that market shocks are both frequent and unexpected. This dynamic suggests that being able to take advantage of inevitable drawdowns can both boost longer-term income portfolio returns and lower the volatility of the portfolio. In this article, we discuss these drier-powder assets, why allocating to them can make sense and where we see attractive options.

Why Drier-Powder Assets

There are many ways to construct and manage income portfolios. One is to be fully invested at one's maximum risk appetite at all times. This is a common way for income investors to run their portfolios because it's the way to maximize yield - doing anything else feels like leaving money on the table. And as the refrain goes - it's hard to beat "cold hard cash" in your pocket.

The trouble with this view, however, is that strictly focusing on yield often comes at the cost of ignoring the capital base. And, we would argue, what ultimately builds wealth is a sustainable base of capital rather than "cold hard cash". The income world is littered with high-yielding securities that have left investors with a hole in their portfolios that will take time to heal.

This is why we prefer to build income portfolios that also feature potentially resilient holdings alongside higher-yielding ones. We call these potentially resilient assets - drier-powder assets. The reason we use the word "drier" rather than "dry" is simple. In our view, truly dry powder assets are few and far between and those that do exist offer little to no yield - a good example are Treasury Bills, very high-quality short-term munis or short-term investment-grade corporate bonds. Holding securities with near-zero yields can be very difficult for most investors particularly as there are so many higher-yielding options. Therefore, a more realistic choice for most investors, in our view, is to balance yield with risk, i.e. pick up a bit more yield while keeping risk under control. This means that drier-powder assets will not hold 100% of their value in case of a market drawdown but they will also deliver a decent yield without burning a hole in investor pockets.

An important feature of income markets is the simple fact that they tend to be highly mean-reverting. We can see this in metrics like corporate credit spreads below.

We can also see this by looking at CEF discounts below.

What this suggests is that as income markets get towards a more expensive valuation it makes sense to increase the amount of drier-powder assets to take advantage of an inevitable sell-off.

Four further points are worth making. First, markets make this countercyclical allocation approach a lot simpler for income investors because, typically, different parts of the market co-move, i.e., credit spreads, discounts and equity prices tend to be highly correlated. This means that, more often than not, credit spreads, stocks and discounts are all expensive or cheap at the same time.

Second, for investors to follow this approach it's important to get an intuition of the potential upside. For example, an investor who holds 5-6% yielding drier-powder assets versus holding an 8-9% yielding asset misses out on roughly 3% each year. However, if significant drawdowns happen every couple of years and if drier-powder assets can outperform by 10-15%, then that can add a significant boost to investors' longer-term wealth and which, of course, can then drive a higher level of income.

Third, using drier-powder assets as a strategic part of income portfolios can also reduce volatility. Some investors pooh-pooh managing portfolio volatility, however, the reality is that it is much easier to lose conviction in a portfolio and hit the sell button during a drawdown when losses are magnified. Drier-powder assets can help keep portfolio drawdowns in check which, in turn, can help investors remain invested during drawdowns rather than repeat the usual cycle of selling low and buying back higher.

Fourth, the yields of many very high-yielding securities can be illusory. This may be because of something plain like overdistribution that is very common in high-yielding CEFs or the obvious fact that higher-yielding securities also carry additional risk so investors shouldn't simply bank the higher yields with the assumption that it's all money good.

Drier-Powder Ideas

In this section, we highlight some of the drier-powder securities we like and hold in our Income Portfolios. Some of these have already been deployed in recent weeks during periods of stress in markets, taking advantage of the sharp sell-off in some pockets of the income investment space.

First, we like some shorter-duration open-end funds. For instance, the Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NVHAX) allocates to shorter-maturity high-yield / unrated municipal bonds and has delivered historic returns on par with many tax-exempt CEFs. The fund has delivered a year-to-date return of about -2%, has a duration of about 4 and has a current yield a bit over 3%. We also like the Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income Fund (ANGLX) - a fund focused on non-agency RMBS which has a 4.5% yield and is down 1.4% year-to-date.

Second, we continue to like term CEFs such as the Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) which allocates to CMBS securities. The fund is down about 5% year-to-date in price terms or about half of the credit CEFs on average with its NAV down only 1.5% or about a third of credit CEFs. The fund's floating-rate assets, duration hedge, term structure, relatively high-quality profile and modest leverage can allow it to hold up well during drawdowns. It is trading at a 6% current yield and a 3.4% discount.

We also like the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) which is down 3.4% year-to-date or less than half of the tax-exempt CEF sector. We have recently used the fund to rotate into some attractively priced muni funds and would look to rotate back if munis reverse their recent drop over the coming months. NID is trading at a 3.9% yield and a 0.4% discount.

Third, we like a number of senior securities with shorter maturities. These include the BDC OXSQ 6.5% 2024 bonds (OXSQL), trading at a 6.5% yield-to-maturity. We also like the CEF RSF 5.875% Series A (RMPL.P) trading at a 5.43% yield-to-maturity. Both are about flat year-to-date.

Fourth, we like a number of pinned-to-par preferreds such as the mREIT Chimera Investment Corp. 8.00% Series A (CIM.PA) trading at an 8.09% yield and is currently callable. The company's portfolio is operating at a relatively low leverage of 1.0x with a fairly high equity / preferred coverage of 4x. The stock is down 1.2% year-to-date - about a quarter of the average preferred.

Takeaways

Allocating a part of the income portfolio to drier-powder assets has a number of benefits. Ultimately, because of their relative resilience, they allow investors to take advantage of market drawdowns in higher-yielding assets. At the same time, they don't burn a hole in investor pockets because they often trade at respectable yields as well. The last few years have shown that market shocks can come from very unexpected sources. Investors who are positioned to take advantage of them are more likely to realize their investment goals and derive a high level of sustainable income from their portfolios.