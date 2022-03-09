Edgar G. Biehle/iStock via Getty Images

After a sustained period of US Dollar strength, the Euro is finally beginning to pare back some of the losses it has sustained over the past month or so. Equities in Europe, as well as the currency, are well up this morning (Wednesday - March 9th) on news that the Eurozone has sufficient gas to make it through the winter. We currently have a position in the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ), which is a fund invested in equity markets in the Euro region. The bullish move this morning should move the fund back above its 200-week moving average as we see below. We state this because FEZ has significant support below its 200-week moving average as the price of the ETF only broke out above the $37 level in late 2020. Suffice it to say, what was once long-term resistance in the fund should now become solid support.

FEZ Euro ETF looking to get back above long term support (Stockcharts.com)

Furthermore, with an already established dividend-paying record in the fund, we should see asset flows gaining traction if indeed the 100-week moving average can also be taken out in due course. Furthermore, the 0.29% expense ratio is a strong calling card also in FEZ due to being over 40% lower than the respective asset class median. Despite the respite, however, we can see that the fund´s put options continue to trade at much higher implied volatility levels over its corresponding calls. This means that the fear remains firmly to the downside in FEZ, which is understandable given what is happening in the world at present. In times of crisis, the US dollar and US-denominated assets always experience significant inflows as the greenback for the most part is still viewed as a safe haven. Suffice it to say, current put buyers in the FEZ fund continue to believe that this trend will continue for some time to come.

Put Option Put Skew in FEZ (Interactive Brokers)

Suffice it to say, the current position we have in FEZ is the sale of a broken wing butterfly that essentially takes advantage of that elevated premium in the fund´s put options. This strategy has a very high probability of success (80%+) due to having no risk to the upside because a credit is collected on order entry. Furthermore, it lowers our breakeven significantly on the downside, and also our downside risk (the only risk we have) is defined immediately once the position is opened. Due to the defined risk nature of the setup, we are not aiming to hit it out of the ballpark here but solely make a high return on the capital we are putting at risk.

In saying all of the above, our technical analysis for example could be incorrect, which could potentially result in FEZ losing more and more value. If this happens and one has to adjust quickly, it is crucial that a professional trader´s mindset is maintained at all times. What we mean by this is

Being "right" and having an opinion goes out the window once the position is in play. Then, it always is about maintaining profitability which many times will mean that we will be adjusting a position to the contrary of what we initially believed. A thought should not be spared on this as the tape action on the chart (and not one´s presuppositions) essentially tells you whether FEZ´s fundamentals are bullish or bearish at any given moment in time.

Although being profitable in the setup is the obvious objective, an objective mind has to know when to exit the position. Here is where discipline comes into play in a big way. The mindset of the retail trader is to take as little losses as possible. The professional on the other hand knows that defending a position for months on end can turn into a sizable opportunity cost for the portfolio. By sticking to the trade plan, fear and greed can be kept out of the trade, which means a loss is always taken if indeed it needs to be taken.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see if we get some follow-through to the present rally we are seeing in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF. Fear very much remains in the fund as we can see from the inflated premium of the ETF´s put options. We look forward to continued coverage.