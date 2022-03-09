Polina-Petrenko/iStock via Getty Images

OIS Can Beat The Obstacles

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is streamlining its operations and aims to differentiate its service offerings by allocating capital wisely to pursue a higher operating margin. Although it can squeeze the revenue base, a higher backlog and increased book-to-bill ratio signal improved revenue visibility in 2022. The perforating equipment and frac plugs will likely propel the topline in the international markets and the US.

Despite the current cost elevation following the supply chain issues, I think the company's operating margin will turn around this year as the cost reduction initiatives take effect. It has sufficient liquidity, so the negative free cash flow in 2021 will not spook investors. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers at this level. Investors might want to hold it in expectation of upside potential in the medium term.

The Current Strategy And Industry Drivers

OIS's management has identified that the recent bullish turn of events in the energy sector, despite some challenges, may well continue in 2022. Energy prices, especially crude oil, rose steeply in the past few months. The global oil inventory has gone below the pre-pandemic level. The drilled and completed well counts have increased in January compared to the previous year. Following the industry recovery, demand for short-cycle products and service and repair activities would increase.

The company has recently made a strategic decision to exit some nonperforming services in the Well Site Services segment. It plans to streamline its operations and allocate capital to produce a higher operating margin. In effect, it aims to differentiate its completions service offerings. So, it will pursue a policy of profit maximization, which may cost revenues to decline. Read more about its strategic moves in my previous article.

Short-Term Challenges And Outlook

However, let me discuss some of the challenges before the company. The supply chain challenges and COVID-19 disruptions, which affected the oilfield services companies' performance adversely in 2H 2021, will remain in effect in early 2022, although the impact appears to be easing. Also, in recent times, the company saw a seasonal decline in customer activity in the Rocky Mountain and Northeast regions. Also, energy infrastructure repairs in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida may stem the topline in Q1 2022. However, I think the company's operating margin will recover handsomely throughout 2022 as the revenue mix improves and cost control measures take effect.

The COVID resurgence in Q4 meant that the company faced challenges related to staffing operations. So, despite market demand and supply balance improving, cost levels would remain high in early 2022. However, as the economies get out of the pandemic, the sale of OIS's perforating equipment in the international markets and the sale of frac plugs in the US are expected to improve in Q1 2022. The trend may even continue throughout 2022.

Backlog Is Higher

Oil States International's Filings

The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment backlog continued to build in Q4. It increased by 4% compared to Q3, while it was up by 19% year-over-year. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x in FY2021. A ratio of above one typically indicates better revenue visibility in the future. While increased booking across the product line strengthened the order book, a single project award exceeding $10 million boosted the growth. Although oil & gas still accounts for most of the order, the share of other projects (non-energy) increased in Q4 2021.

Well Site Services: Performance Drivers

In Q4, the segment underperformed (revenues down by 6% sequentially) following the effect of Hurricane Ida on US onshore activity. However, the EBITDA margin inflated following a decrease in depreciation & amortization expense and the cost reduction measures. During Q4, the US frac spread count decreased by 9% quarter-over-quarter, according to Primary Vision, which adversely impacted the Well Site segment. In 2021, energy prices ran up as global oil inventories fell while demand for crude oil exceeded supplies.

Drivers: Offshore/Manufactured Product And Downhole Technology Segments

Oil States International's Filings

Here, the segment revenue benefited the most (up by 34% quarter-over-quarter) among OIS's operating segments in Q4. Increases in project-driven and service revenues pulled revenues up during the quarter. The topline and the segment EBITDA inflated by 59% compared to a quarter ago.

The Downhole Technology segment revenue remained nearly unchanged in Q4 compared to Q3. The segment EBITDA margin dropped significantly to 0.5% in Q4 from 5.6% in Q3.

Cash Flows And Leverage

OIS's debt-to-equity stood at 0.26x as of December 31, 2021, which was much lower than Oceaneering International (OII) (a ratio of 1.35x) and TechnipFMC (FTI) (a ratio of 0.64x). Its liquidity was $102 million as of December 31, 2021. Much of the company's debt repayment lies in 2026. With low leverage and no significant near-term debt repayment, I do not see any financial risks in the short term.

In FY2021, the company's cash flow from operations (or CFO) crashed (down by 95%) compared to a year ago due to higher inventories and accounts receivable. Consequently, free cash flow (or FCF) turned negative in the past year. The company's capex budget for FY2022 is ~$25 million, which would be more than double compared to FY2021.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

Author created, Seeking Alpha, Baker Hughes rig count, and EIA

Based on a regression equation between key industry indicators (crude oil price and US rig count) and OIS's reported revenues in the past seven years and the past eight quarters, OIS's revenues can increase in the next twelve months (or NTM). It will continue to recover at a decelerated rate in NTM 2023, but the growth can increase in the following year.

Author created and Seeking Alpha

The model, based on revenues, suggests that its EBITDA will deteriorate in NTM 2022. In NTM 2023, EBITDA will fall but recover again in NTM 2023.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

Returns potential using the past average EV/Revenue multiple (1.1x) is higher (19% upside) than returns potential using the forward multiple (19% downside). The sell-side analysts expect stock returns of 19% at the current price.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than peers, typically resulting in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (21.6x) is higher than its peers' (OII, NR, and FTI) average of 11.8x. So, the stock is reasonably valued at this level, although I think the stock has some upside potential left at this stage.

What's The Take On OIS?

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

OIS's cost level may remain high due to the supply chain disruption in the short term. Its cash flow from operations crashed in 2021, leading to negative free cash flow. The stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Various cost reduction initiatives have been set in motion to ease the margin pressure.

Recently, the company booked two projects to propel revenues across many product lines and regions. To maintain the topline, it will focus on perforating equipment in the international markets and the sale of frac plugs in the US. Also, to achieve a higher operating margin, the company is exiting some nonperforming services in the Well Site Services segment. Although I think the stock will remain range-bound in the short term, and investors may hold it with the expectation of improved returns in the long term.