Massimo Merlini/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In the darkest hours and after the recent European sell-off, we see the best momentum to take advantage of what we forecast to be an unjustified 25% correction for the luxury segment. Stock prices have already fallen, the worst-case scenario is already priced in and the window is narrowing to get on board. We published a recent analysis on Kering Group with a buy rating and today we are providing a top pick with limited Russia exposure that will benefit over the long term and is currently trading at a more adverse scenario than the consensus estimate.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) does not need an introduction. Ask a child to draw a car, he will surely make it red. The jewel in the crown of Italian supercars is by definition considered among the world's most luxurious brands that is focused on the design, engineering, production and sale of cars. The company markets sports & special series cars, GT and Icona cars. It also provides engines, spare parts, as well as the company licenses its brand to producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. An example is Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari Sales Bridge

Source: Ferrari Q4 and FY results

Why are we looking at RACE?

Limited Russia exposure; Product mix with personalization offer that will drive margin; Recent sell-off and compelling valuation with strong bottom line profit.

Limited Russia exposure

The table below shows the Ferrari unit shipments for the 2021 year-end. Looking closely at the Annual Report, we see as the "Other EMEA" segment includes Africa and the other European markets not separately identified, thus inclusion Russia. There is no clear sub-split but it represents 11.5% of the total shipments. The other consideration is that if you think to buy a Ferrari, you can't just walk into a Ferrari dealership and purchase it. There is a long queue and Ferrari uses the waiting list as a reward for customers' loyalty. Even if we all know Russia for its billionaires, Ferrari might direct their sales to others' clients that are waiting.

GEO unit shipments

Source: Ferrari Annual Report 2021

Product mix: towards the luxury segment

Daytona should succeed Monza with higher margins in 2023 as well as the Purosangue that will have a superior margin above Ferrari's fleet average. That said it is very simple, every sports car built that will come online after 2023 will generate more underline profit than the previous model. In addition, Ferrari is pursuing a strategy as a tailor-made atelier. It is well presented below:

Ferrari tailor-made atelier

Source: Ferrari Annual Report 2021

Q4 and FY Results

Volume increase contributed to the increased revenues, but the growth rate was higher due to the better product mix. Specifically, turnover jumped by 23.4% (+13.4% on 2019) to €4.27 billion, exceeding the 4 billion mark for the first time. Of these results, €3.573 billion were generated by the sale of cars and spare parts (+26%), €189 million by engines (+25.7% thanks to the increase in deliveries to Maserati and the Formula 1 customer teams) and €432 million were from the sponsorships and exploitation of the commercial network and the brand (+10.4%). Thanks to the trend in volumes and a superior product mix, profitability has reached levels with very few similarities even in sectors traditionally characterized by high margins such as luxury. EBITDA, which grew by 34% (+20.6% in 2019) to €1.53 billion, has an impact on turnover of 35.9%, almost three percentage points more than the 33% in 2020, while the operating profit improved by 50.2% (+17.2% on 2019), exceeding one billion euros.

Conclusion & Valuation

We value the luxury car manufacturer with a multiple of 23x EV/EBITDA. Our internal model suggests a €2 billion EBITDA in 2023 forecast thanks to a better product portfolio and no changes in volume growth. We recognize a bull case versus Wall Street analyst expectations, exceeding the EBITDA consensus of more than €200 million. These prospects are supported, among other things, by a double-digit growth order book and capable of covering all production scheduled for the next 48 months as mentioned by the Ferrari CEO. Our target price is set at $230 per share versus 181 dollars at the time of writing. Just to let our readers know that Ferrari announced a DPS increase by 57% compared to the previous year-end at €1.362 per share for a total payment of approximately €250 million.