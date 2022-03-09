Tronox Is A Good Deleveraging Story, But A Little Too Utility Exposed
Summary
- They produce a lot of Titanium Dioxide for use in food coloring, paints and other industrial purposes.
- The big appeal with Tronox is that they are a very low cost producer, with Titanium mines being part of their vertically integrated structure.
- Prices could increase for end-products in the market, but they are mining their own Ti when those prices are rising fast.
- While a good deleveraging story and cheap, they are exposed to some utility risks, so for now, we're not sure to bite on them.
Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) hit our radars when we started looking into Titanium. Russia produces a lot of it, and we saw a potential commodity opportunity in the metal as sanctions mount. Tronox is not a seller of Titanium as a basic material, but it does use its own Titanium from its own mines for most of its production of TiO2. TiO2 is used in cosmetics, food coloring and paints. Building markets have been doing a lot for end-markets, but recent market jitters have sent the stock into a reversal. While we are already worrying a bit about the end-markets now that supplies are becoming so expensive, we are also worrying about its exposure to utility costs. It'll be a very profitable company regardless, and they're deleveraging well, but with headline risks against it, we might pass on them now. It's a tough call though.
Price and Cost Evolutions
Since the end of 2020, things have gone well for Tronox. Pricing effects and not-too-intense cost inflation have resulted in meaningful improvements in EBITDA.
However, we have several concerns. The end markets for TiO2, while likely to get strong, could see some turnarounds. Inflation is hitting across industries, and pricing power into the food coloring industry, where clients are giants, and into the building industry, where we might see a reversal due to a hectic 2021, might mean reductions in the markets coming into 2022. There is also the idiosyncratic issue of TiO2 being banned by lots of countries for being a food additive, putting a vice on some of the end-markets a bit.
While a decline in general end-markets could happen with inflation woes burning a hole in pocketbooks, we are also dealing with one of the worst environments for utilities in recent memory. From Q3, there was an incremental increase in production costs related to utilities by about $35 million. Freight costs have grown by about $6 million.
Natural gas prices are not that far off the end of 2021 highs, and with the situation in Russia providing a catalyst, we might worry about more of a tailwind to this business going forward. Freight costs could also continue to rise. We could lose about $60 million annually in increment from this year on EBITDA, and even more if end-markets also decline and affect scale. $60 million is already about 6% of annual EBITDA.
Still Potentially Compelling
Tronox is still a brilliant company for other reasons. Besides the vertical integration and exceptionally low asset costs, where reduction could continue thanks to CAPEX initiatives, the utilization rates are also amazing. With 1 million in tons of nameplate capacity in TiO2, and a potentially 150$/ton decrease in costs, we could see EBITDA growing by about 20% from 2021 levels thanks to that, absent any headwinds which we discuss later.
The company can run at pretty much max volume all the time. Losses in scale are not too much of a risk. End-market risks are mainly in pricing, and in this current environment, pricing is relative to input costs.
Moreover, there is a deleveraging story. They have about $2.2 billion in debt. The FCF is something like $400 million a year, which means as much as a 3rd of the debt could be paid down annually. At an 8 PE and a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple, the deleveraging story is attractive. The FCF is also put down by CAPEX measures connected with reducing per ton costs.
Conclusions
The end-markets aren't extremely exposed, except for food additives which is more controversial, and the commodity risks aren't massive, although further progress in utility price increases will put pressure on the company's ability to further expand EBITDA. The company is cheap, and the deleveraging is attractive. It even pays a 3.3% dividend. But with all the headline risks around its input costs, especially natural gas, we're not sure we're gonna bite here, and would rather look for low multiple opportunities where the end-market outlooks are becoming more rosy, and input cost risks are more minimal.
