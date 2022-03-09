franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF, OTCPK:ERNXY) with a neutral rating but after the recent sell-off, we decide to upgrade our target price based on the following macro and micro reasons:

Market volatility driven by macro headwinds will drive better results in 2022, using the VIX as a proxy we estimate higher volumes in the year; Better than expected synergies from the Borsa Italiana Group integration; Italian IPO acceleration; Strong cash flow which has led to a DPS increase at €1.93 per share.

Asset rotation from growth to value, ESG consideration, re-rating from oil companies and defense contractors as well as macro consideration due to the war between Russia and Ukraine are now starting to be priced in by the investor community.

All the above are just the latest news on every newspaper in the world that pushed the VIX higher and improved estimated revenue figures for Euronext. After the recent publication of Euronext results, we know that the year has started well "with volumes higher than 2021" and "a strong IPO pipeline". Another important argument underlined by the CFO is how the transaction will be managed from a phase of expansionary monetary policy to a context of rising inflation and rates, without clipping the wings of growth.

Q4 and FY Results

Euronext delivered a record year with €1.298 billion in revenues (+46.9%), an EBITDA of the pan-European stock exchange circuit that controls the financial centers of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris, standing at €752.8 million (+44.8% compared to the previous year's end) for a margin of 58% and profits of €413.3 million (+31%). Adjusted earnings per share amounted to €5.35 (+17.2%). The Italian stock exchange, consolidated for eight months of the year, contributed positively to the results.

To measure the impact of the entry of the Italian Stock Exchange into the group, it is worth observing the dynamics of the last quarter of 2021. A quarter in which revenues rose by almost 60% to €370.1 million. Without the consolidation of the Italian stock exchange, growth would have been 4.3%, however, in line with the plan of CEO Stéphane Boujnah, EBITDA stood at 208.2 million, up 64.1%, while organic growth, on a like-for-like basis, was 7.8%. Finally, net profit for the fourth quarter recorded a leap of 67.8% to 112.7 million.

Euronext Fin. Ratio (Q4 and FY Results)

IPOs and Savings from Borsa Italiana

2021 also brought satisfaction to the equity markets. Euronext was confirmed as first in Europe for the number of IPOs: 212 against 113 in 2020, double that of London and ten times that of Deutsche Börse, for a collection that is double that of the other major European stock exchanges.

Euronext IPOs (Press Release)

The Borsa Italiana integration already produced 10.1 million savings out of the 45 million cost synergies initially estimated at the end of December. To reach the goal of €100 million incremental EBITDA by 2024, reference must be made to the three-stage integration program which, possibly as early as June, will see the data center move from London to Bergamo. In 2023 there will then be the migration of Borsa Italiana to the Optiq platform, and finally, between 2023 and 2024, the international extension of the clearing services of the Compensation and Guarantee Fund that will serve the whole group.

Borsa Italiana integration (Euronext Q4 and FY Results)

Conclusion and Dividend

In accordance with Euronext's dividend policy with a payout ratio of 50% of net profit, the CEO will propose at the annual shareholders' meeting on 18 May a dividend per share of €1.93, which corresponds to a total dividend of €206.7 million payment. The shareholders will be happy to receive a DPS increase of +31% yielding now almost 2.5%. Looking at the valuation, after the recent sell-off, we keep our valuation at the same price valuing the entity with a P/E based on FY23 (Est.) of 16x at 98 euro per share, implying a 27% upside for an anticyclical company.