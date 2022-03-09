imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:WTI) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 on March 8, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 result snapshot

The company came out with adjusted earnings of $14.813 million or $0.10 per share, beating analysts' expectations. It compares with an adjusted loss of $6.66 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.

WTI: Chart Revenue per segment 3Q21 versus 4Q21 (Fun Trading )

Total revenues were $165.589 million, up 74.8% from $94.748 million earned a year ago.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

We are very pleased with our ability to deliver solid operational and financial results in 2021. We ended the year strong with fourth-quarter production of 37.2 MBoe/d, which was above the midpoint of guidance.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since the last quarter.

I'm not in favor of investing a significant long-term position in small domestic E&P companies like W&T Offshore. But I think it is vital to hold a small core position, assuming that a bigger fish will eventually acquire it, like Chevron Corp. (CVX), which owns significant offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Thus, I believe that the best trading/investing strategy is to trade short-term LIFO the volatility and keep a core long-term position for an eventual pay-day down the road. This simple dual strategy is the most rewarding, in my opinion.

The recent geopolitical turmoils in Europe have created a Grey Swan event driving oil prices to whopping highs and is turning this small E&P company into a cash cow.

3 - Stock performance

The stock has jumped recently in correlation with the rally in oil prices, which reached over $6.10. It closed on Tuesday, 8, 2022, at $5.91.

CEO Tracy Krohn said in the press release:

Operationally, we were able to restore a significant amount of production following another active hurricane season while also completing numerous high return workover projects.

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 94.75 125.65 132.83 133.95 165.59 Net Income in $ Million -8.95 -0.75 -51.67 -37.96 48.90 EBITDA $ Million 26.14 40.72 -16.93 1.34 108.83* EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 -0.01 -0.36 -0.27 0.34 Cash from operations in $ Million -6.23 44.96 1.23 65.10 22.38 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 5.91 3.33 4.281 10.17 16.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -12.14 41.65 -3.05 54.93 5.68* Total Cash in $ Million 43.73 53.36 209.15 257.58 250.22 Total LT Debt in $ Million 625.29 593.64 754.69 742.37 730.90 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 141.72 142.15 142.24 142.30 144.14 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 38.3 39.7 40.9 34.8 37.2 Realized price ($/Boe) 25.63 34.66 34.75 41.05 47.70

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil-Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $165.59 million in 4Q21

WTI: Chart Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues increased by 74.8% to $165.59 million in the fourth quarter from $94.75 million a year ago and up 23.6% sequentially. The strong quarterly results were boosted by a higher realization of commodity prices and increased production by 7% to 37.2K Boep/d (45% liquids), above the midpoint of guidance.

The company reported a net income of $48.904 million or $0.34 per share compared to a loss of $8.947 or $0.06 per share last year.

The adjusted Net Income was $14.813 million or $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted Net Income was $33.3 million or $0.23 per diluted share for 2021.

Commodity derivatives (press release):

In the fourth quarter of 2021, W&T recognized a net gain of $3.8 million related to commodity derivative activities comprised of a $42.8 million unrealized gain related primarily to the change in value of outstanding derivative contracts since the end of the third quarter of 2021 offset by a $39.0 million realized loss related to hedge settlements during the quarter.

2 - The Free cash flow was estimated at $5.68 million in 4Q21

WTI: Chart Free Cash Flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The company is calculating the Free Cash Flow differently.

W&T Offshore's trailing twelve-year free cash flow was $100.95 million, with an estimated gain of $5.68 million for 4Q21.

Note: The company has a different calculation for the free cash flow and came up with $22.5 million based on the adjusted EBITDA minus CapEx, asset retirement obligation settlements, and interest expense net.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations

WTI Chart daily Production history (Fun Trading)

3.1 - Production for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 37.2k Boep/d which was above the midpoint of the guidance range provided for the quarter. It represented an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and down 3% from 38.3 MBoe/d for the corresponding period in 2020.

3.2 - Details production QoQ:

WTI: Chart production 4Q20 versus 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

On a unit of production basis, LOE (lease operating expenses) was $13.22/ Boe in 4Q21, up 8.1% from $12.32/Boe in 3Q21, and up 7.4% from $12.31/Boe in 4Q20.

Fourth-quarter 2021 production was comprised of 12.9k bop/d of oil (35%), 3.7K bp/d of natural gas liquids (10%), and 123.1 MMcf/d of natural gas (55%).

W&T's average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) before realized derivative settlements was $47.70 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 16% from $41.05 per Boe in the third quarter in 2021 and an increase of 86% from $25.63 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before realized derivative settlements, crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $75.14 per barrel, $40.46 per barrel, and $5.29 per Mcf, respectively.

Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 45% of the total production in the quarter.

WTI: Daily production and price per Boe (Fun Trading)

4 - Net debt is down to $485.1 million in 4Q21

WTI: Chart Cash versus Debt (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2021, W&T Offshore had available liquidity of $295.8 million comprised of $245.8 million in cash and cash equivalents (total cash $250.216 million) and $50.0 million availability under W&T’s first priority lien secured revolving facility with Calculus Lending.

At year-end 2021, the Company had total debt of $730.90 million or Net Debt of $485.1 million, consisting of the balance of the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan of $183.3 million and $547.6 million of 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes.

The net Debt decreased by $96.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

5 - 2020 Proved Reserves, 2022 guidance, and acquisition

5.1 - 2021 Proved reserves jumped to 157.6 MMBoe.

The Company’s year-end 2021 SEC proved reserves were 157.6 MMBoe, up 9% from 144.4 MMBoe at year-end 2020.

W&T recorded positive performance revisions of 5.2 MMBoe and 21.9 MMBoe of positive price revisions in 2021, partially offset by 13.9 MMBoe of production for the year.

5.2 - 2022 guidance.

Production for 2022 is expected to be 37.5k to 41.5k Boep/d.

For first-quarter 2022, W&T Offshore anticipates total production within 34.6K-38.3K Boep/d.

Production of oil is expected within 1.19-1.32 MMBbls, while natural gas will likely be in the range of 9.6-10.6 Bcf. First-quarter lease operating expenses within $45-$50 million and $200-$220 million for 2022.

WTI: Guidance 2022 (W&T Offshore press release)

5.3 - New acquisition ANKOR properties.

In early February 2022, W&T closed its previously announced ANKOR acquisition in the central region of the GOM at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields from privately-held entities.

Cash consideration of approximately $30.2 million was paid to the sellers using cash on hand.

Note: The transaction included internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 MMBoe (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 MMBoe (75% oil) as of July 1, 2021. Estimated production for the properties was approximately 3.4 MBoe/d per day (74% oil) at the acquisition and added over 50 gross producing wells (average working interest of 80%) across three shallow-water fields.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

WTI: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

WTI forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $6.55 and support at $4.55. The trading strategy is to trade short-term LIFO and keep a modest, long-term position in an acquisition scenario that I believe is probable. I recommend using about 70% of your holding to trade short-term, especially during those unsettling times. TA chart is less effective during such an emergency. However, even if oil prices are not about to go down soon, it is evident that the world economy cannot function adequately with oil prices well above $100 per barrel and will collapse.

Thus, it is highly probable that oil will retrace after Russia finally chooses a less drastic way to deal with its issues against the West. It is reasonable to accumulate WTI below $4.6. WTI is highly correlated to oil prices, and any weakness could result in a significant retracement, as we have experienced before. On the other hand, the Russian conflict against Ukraine could degenerate, further boosting oil prices even further. In this case, WTI may jump over $8.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!