Alphabet: Don't Love This Deal
Summary
- Alphabet agrees to buy Mandiant for $5.4 billion in cash.
- The threat intelligence specialist appears better suited as an independent company, but the company isn't large enough to impact Alphabet.
- Investors will need to focus on margins as the tech giants increasingly compete against each other.
- The stock is cheap at 16x '23 non-GAAP EPS targets.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
While Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the favorites in the big cap tech sector, the deal to buy Mandiant (MNDT) doesn't make a lot of sense. The company is increasingly moving into a competition space with other tech giants. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock at these levels, as the Mandiant purchase is pocket change for Alphabet.
Relatively Small Deal
While Alphabet agreed to pay $23 per share in cash for Mandiant amounting to a $5.4 billion cash deal, the tech giant has a cash balance of $140 billion at the end of 2021. The cybersecurity specialist pushes Alphabet into a growth sector, especially prudent as Russia invades Ukraine and cybersecurity remains one of the great corporate risks in the decades ahead.
Mandiant is only forecast to produce 2022 revenues of $564 million for 16% growth, so the amount is a drop in the bucket to the $303 billion revenue base of Alphabet. The deal really isn't material from a financial point of view, but the deal does question the market's desire to rely on Alphabet for security considering privacy concerns and whether getting into a battle with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) is healthy for either company.
Mandiant had just spun off FireEye due to the lack of focus on the business and one has to question whether stuck as part of a massive tech conglomerate makes the business work better. As part of Google Cloud, Mandiant will have a captive customer base, but most potential customers likely use AWS from Amazon (AMZN) or Azure from Microsoft.
Mandiant is an industry-leading threat intelligence firm with an army of consultants focused on resolving security breaches via managed services. The firm always made more sense as an independent business with no tie-in into a specific cloud platform or cybersecurity products similar to the issue with FireEye.
As well, the deal seems to bring Google into more direct competition with Microsoft and Amazon as all parties pursue cybersecurity solutions for the cloud services to provide end-to-end security operations. One of my major negative investment thesis regarding the tech giants is this increasing clash with business units leading to spending or price wars. The majority of the revenues for Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon are focused on primary businesses outside of the Cloud units, but the companies are increasingly investing in this area of fast growth.
According to the latest Cloud data, Google remains a distant third in the category, but the company continues to gain market share on Amazon. Microsoft apparently gets up to $15 billion annually on security revenues suggesting maybe Google has been under-investing in this category.
The biggest concern here is a competitive spending race between the tech giants that have mostly worked independently in the past. Apple (AAPL) planning to enter the autonomous vehicle space will compete directly with Waymo and the Cloud space is likely to become a lot more competitive in the future.
Competition Heats Up
A big focus of the next decade regarding the tech giants will be the margins as aggressive spending boosted profits in the past decade, but the increasing competition with other tech giants is problematic. Alphabet could outspend smaller tech firms in the past and effectively eliminate competition, but this won't be the case with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.
For Q4 '21, Alphabet saw operating margins return to the 31% range after dips into the mid-20% range due to Covid and heavy spending. The company still aggressively spends on Google Cloud and Other Bets contributing to $2.3 billion in quarterly losses now.
Of course, part of the big margin boost this year was a reduction in the depreciation expenses by extending the useful life of servers and network equipment. Those expenses were reduced by $446 million in the quarter and $2.6 billion for the year leading to a nearly $3 EPS boost.
As my previous research has supported, Alphabet is an exceptionally cheap stock due to stock-based compensation hiding the actual earnings of the company with the utilization of GAAP earnings. The stock only trades at 19x forward GAAP EPS targets leaving the stock at a big discount to recent prices.
The amazing part is that this number doesn't factor in the ~$155 billion in net cash and securities plus the over $15 billion in SBC. The current 2023 EPS target of $137 per share quickly becomes closer to $157 per share when considering ~$20 of SBC on 673 million shares.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the purchase of Mandiant doesn't exactly appear logical as part of a bigger Cloud business. Regardless, the size and scope of Mandiant are virtually immaterial to the giant businesses of Alphabet.
The stock is far too cheap here, but investors will need to watch out for an increasingly competitive environment with the other tech giants. At about 16x non-GAAP EPS targets before factoring in the large cash balance, Alphabet remains a solid Buy.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market during early 2022, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.