While Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the favorites in the big cap tech sector, the deal to buy Mandiant (MNDT) doesn't make a lot of sense. The company is increasingly moving into a competition space with other tech giants. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock at these levels, as the Mandiant purchase is pocket change for Alphabet.

Relatively Small Deal

While Alphabet agreed to pay $23 per share in cash for Mandiant amounting to a $5.4 billion cash deal, the tech giant has a cash balance of $140 billion at the end of 2021. The cybersecurity specialist pushes Alphabet into a growth sector, especially prudent as Russia invades Ukraine and cybersecurity remains one of the great corporate risks in the decades ahead.

Mandiant is only forecast to produce 2022 revenues of $564 million for 16% growth, so the amount is a drop in the bucket to the $303 billion revenue base of Alphabet. The deal really isn't material from a financial point of view, but the deal does question the market's desire to rely on Alphabet for security considering privacy concerns and whether getting into a battle with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) is healthy for either company.

Mandiant had just spun off FireEye due to the lack of focus on the business and one has to question whether stuck as part of a massive tech conglomerate makes the business work better. As part of Google Cloud, Mandiant will have a captive customer base, but most potential customers likely use AWS from Amazon (AMZN) or Azure from Microsoft.

Mandiant is an industry-leading threat intelligence firm with an army of consultants focused on resolving security breaches via managed services. The firm always made more sense as an independent business with no tie-in into a specific cloud platform or cybersecurity products similar to the issue with FireEye.

As well, the deal seems to bring Google into more direct competition with Microsoft and Amazon as all parties pursue cybersecurity solutions for the cloud services to provide end-to-end security operations. One of my major negative investment thesis regarding the tech giants is this increasing clash with business units leading to spending or price wars. The majority of the revenues for Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon are focused on primary businesses outside of the Cloud units, but the companies are increasingly investing in this area of fast growth.

According to the latest Cloud data, Google remains a distant third in the category, but the company continues to gain market share on Amazon. Microsoft apparently gets up to $15 billion annually on security revenues suggesting maybe Google has been under-investing in this category.

Synergy Research Group

The biggest concern here is a competitive spending race between the tech giants that have mostly worked independently in the past. Apple (AAPL) planning to enter the autonomous vehicle space will compete directly with Waymo and the Cloud space is likely to become a lot more competitive in the future.

Competition Heats Up

A big focus of the next decade regarding the tech giants will be the margins as aggressive spending boosted profits in the past decade, but the increasing competition with other tech giants is problematic. Alphabet could outspend smaller tech firms in the past and effectively eliminate competition, but this won't be the case with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

For Q4 '21, Alphabet saw operating margins return to the 31% range after dips into the mid-20% range due to Covid and heavy spending. The company still aggressively spends on Google Cloud and Other Bets contributing to $2.3 billion in quarterly losses now.

Data by YCharts

Of course, part of the big margin boost this year was a reduction in the depreciation expenses by extending the useful life of servers and network equipment. Those expenses were reduced by $446 million in the quarter and $2.6 billion for the year leading to a nearly $3 EPS boost.

As my previous research has supported, Alphabet is an exceptionally cheap stock due to stock-based compensation hiding the actual earnings of the company with the utilization of GAAP earnings. The stock only trades at 19x forward GAAP EPS targets leaving the stock at a big discount to recent prices.

Data by YCharts

The amazing part is that this number doesn't factor in the ~$155 billion in net cash and securities plus the over $15 billion in SBC. The current 2023 EPS target of $137 per share quickly becomes closer to $157 per share when considering ~$20 of SBC on 673 million shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the purchase of Mandiant doesn't exactly appear logical as part of a bigger Cloud business. Regardless, the size and scope of Mandiant are virtually immaterial to the giant businesses of Alphabet.

The stock is far too cheap here, but investors will need to watch out for an increasingly competitive environment with the other tech giants. At about 16x non-GAAP EPS targets before factoring in the large cash balance, Alphabet remains a solid Buy.