Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has long been maligned for excessive leverage, poor capital allocation, and a massive distribution cut. However, with a combination of good fortune and strong capital allocation decisions in 2021, the stars are now aligning for ET. In this article, we list 3 reasons why ET is our top pick in midstream right now.

#1. Macro Conditions Are Aligning Perfectly For ET Stock

The reason why ET trades at such a steep discount to peers today is because it has a poor track record, prompting investors to lose faith in the management. While ET certainly has made poor capital allocation decisions over the years, the company has also been the victim of considerable misfortune.

ET has been hit by several big energy crashes while in the midst of aggressive growth investment periods, straining the company's balance sheet as it strove to deploy enough equity to fund its projects while simultaneously retaining its investment grade credit rating.

Particularly harsh for the company was when it got slammed with a "perfect storm" in 2020 thanks to the black swan combination of an energy price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and COVID-19. This hurt the commodity-sensitive parts of its business and also forced ET to "extend and blend" (i.e., renegotiate) some of its commodity price resistant fixed-fee contracts with its upstream customers, which combined to drive short-term EBITDA meaningfully lower and leverage higher by extension. This then pushed management to make the difficult decision to halve the distribution in order to aggressively pay down debt in a bid to save the investment grade credit rating.

Fast forward two years to the present and we have another crisis involving Russia, but this time it is sending energy prices to all-time highs. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases seem to finally be in terminal decline and the global economy is continuing to re-open to the point where complete normalization is just about here. On top of all that, inflation is raging, providing a strong tailwind to the energy industry:

Energy & Inflation (Bloomberg)

This leads to a goldilocks scenario for ET where demand for its services is increasing dramatically, the value of the commodity it services is soaring, and the financial health of its clients (and therefore the safety of its cash flows) is improving meaningfully. All of this points to a rosy outlook for ET's unit price.

#2. ET's Fundamentals Are Better Than Ever

While the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment implies that ET's fundamentals are likely to be very strong for the foreseeable future, they are already fantastic.

Thanks in part to Winter Storm Uri a year ago as well as management's prudent decision to aggressively pay down billions of dollars in debt in 2021, ET's balance sheet has shored up dramatically since management halved the distribution. In fact, the company has not only moved the negative outlook on its BBB- credit rating to stable, but it is looking ahead to potentially upgrading the credit rating to BBB in the future.

On top of that, EBITDA has rebounded strongly to the point where the company posted a new record for EBITDA in 2021. While this was largely due to the one-time benefit from Uri, 2022's EBITDA is still expected to meaningfully exceed 2019's EBITDA and continue to gradually grow moving forward beyond that. More importantly, DCF per unit is expected to hover around the same level as was seen in 2019 over the next several years and eventually surpass $2.50.

Best of all, with growth CapEx declining, free cash flow is expected to soar to over $5 billion this year and beyond, up from a mere $2 billion in 2019. With a market cap of $32.1 billion, that implies a free cash flow yield of nearly 16% in 2022, covering the distribution by more than 2x.

Distributable cash flow per unit is expected to be $2.29 this year while free cash flow per unit is expected to be $1.71. By comparison, the annualized distribution rate is currently $0.70. This means that the distribution is covered 2.4x by free cash flow and that management could very conceivably achieve its stated "top priority" of returning the distribution to the pre-cut level of $1.22 while still retaining plenty of free cash flow to continue deleveraging and/or buying back units. As management continues its stated goal of hiking the distribution, we expect the unit price to move higher.

Given that fundamentals are as strong as ever, management is regaining credibility, and the macroeconomic environment is so attractive, there is no reason why ET should not be trading at $13+ just like it was before COVID-19.

#3. ET's Valuation Remains Deeply Discounted

Last, but not least, ET's valuation remains deeply discounted. In addition to the 16% free cash flow and 22% distributable cash flow yields implied by the current unit price, ET trades at a steep EV/EBITDA discount to investment grade midstream peers:

Midstream Business EV/EBITDA ET 8.19x PAA 9.59x EPD 9.77x MPLX 9.78x MMP 11.18x PAGP* 10.91x KMI* 10.57x ENB* 13.05x OKE* 11.95x WMB* 11.15x

Note: * indicates that it is a C-Corp that issues a 1099 instead of an MLP that issues a K1 tax form.

If ET were to move to trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple on par with MPLX, its unit price would soar by 31.5%. Incidentally, that would also restore ET to trade roughly in-line with its pre-COVID-19 unit price, which is where we think it should be trading today at a bare minimum.

Investor Takeaway

ET has been in the midstream investors' doghouse for a long time, and in many ways it deserved that treatment. However, the skies are beginning to clear and there appears to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Between a goldilocks scenario playing out on the macro level, surging fundamentals at the company level, and a valuation that has remained stubbornly cheap thus far, ET appears to be set too soar and too cheap to ignore.