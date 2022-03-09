JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been just under a month and a half since I wrote about Westinghouse Air Brake, or, more commonly "Wabtec" (NYSE:WAB), and in that time the shares are up about 3.6% against a loss of about 8.25% for the S&P 500. The company's reported financials since then, obviously, so I thought I'd take another look. Although the price may be higher, the shares may be less risky, depending upon how much money the business made. I'll review the financials, and I'll look again at the stock. In addition, I wrote put options previously that have worked out fairly well, so I'm absolutely champing at the bit to do a write up on that in one of my tiresome, thinly veiled excuses to brag. In seriousness, I think this case provides yet another reason to learn about these. They can offer reasonably decent returns at much lower risk than stock ownership, if you write them on stocks you want to own at prices you want to pay. Finally, I'll be eating a bit of crow in this article, which is atypical for me because I'm a very, very petty, small minded person. I hope you find the prospect of that enjoyable.

Let's face it. My writing can be "a bit much." I get that. Since I won't be able to sleep at night unless I can maximize the happiness of each and every one of you, this puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can either "tone it down" (not gonna happen), or I can offer the gist of my thesis in a pithy, succinct, terse, laconic paragraph free of needless verbiage, and even freer of "needless Doyle mojo." This will allow readers to get most of the ideas with as little exposure to the nonsense as possible. You're currently about half way through the thus named "thesis statement" paragraph. In this paragraph I won't bore you with tiresome, needless verbiage. Not that much, anyway. I think the financial performance in 2021 was quite good, and, based on the updated contractual obligations, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. I don't expect much growth on this front, but it's covered. The problem, as is frequently the case, is the valuation. While the shares are cheaper because the earnings are higher, they're not yet cheap enough in my view. For that reason I can't recommend buying the shares yet. Don't despair, though, as there's still a way to make money. I did well with the short puts I wrote previously, and I recommend a very similar trade again today. That's the thesis in a nutshell. So, if you venture further into this article, I don't want to hear any moaning about the tedium of all of this. If you read further, that's on you.

Financial Performance

The financial performance in 2021 was generally good in my estimation. Specifically, sales were about 3.5% higher, and net income was about 35% higher than it was in 2020. In addition, the capital structure was a bit cleaner at the end of 2021 than it was in 2020, with long term debt down about 4.3% to just over $4 billion. The company achieved an uptick in net income, in spite of some significantly higher costs in 2021 than it experienced in 2020. Specifically, cost of sales was about 15% higher, SG&A was about 8.7% higher, and the tax man's bite was up by over 18.5% from the prior period.

In case you're fretting that the performance in 2021 looked better than it actually was because 2020 was such a terrible year, fret no longer, dear reader. Although sales in 2021 was about 4.6% lower than it was in 2019, net income was about 71% higher. This is largely the result of an abnormally high COGS and selling and administrative expenses in 2019, but the point remains. This company had a good year in 2021.

Stock Buybacks Reconsidered

In my previous missive on this name, I whined about the fact that the then share price was about 8% below the price at which management bought back stock. In fairness to management, I need to reverse this perspective, because the buybacks now look favorable. Specifically, the company spent $300 million to buyback to take 3.605,909 shares off the board. Applying the skills I learned courtesy of the good people at Holy Spirit School many, many, many decades ago, I've determined that they spent an average price of ~$83.20 each to retire these shares. Given that the stock's trading at ~$92 at the moment, that's not a terrible abuse of shareholders in my view. If the shares drop in price, and you catch me in a less accommodating mood, I may reverse this perspective yet again, but for now I applaud management's buybacks in 2021.

Dividend Sustainability

As interesting as the recent financial history here is, I think investors are particularly interested in the future, particularly about the level of dividend sustainability. For that reason, I want to spend some time writing about the dividend, as any threat to the dividend will make the shares drop. Although I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as any semi-sane person can be, when it comes to tracking the sustainability of a given dividend, I look at cash. I specifically want to compare the size and timing of future calls on cash to the current and likely future sources of cash. Thankfully, the company produces what is simultaneously a "handy" and "dandy" table of contractual obligations in their 10-K, and I've reproduced here for your reading pleasure.

Wabtec Contractual Obligations (Wabtec 2021 10-K)

We see in the above that the company has got to spend about $529 million this year, and an average of ~$808.5 million in each of the next two years.

Against these obligations the company has about $473 million in cash and equivalents. Additionally, they've generated an average of $957 million in cash from operations over the past three years, while spending about $1.291 billion on CFI activities. Keep in mind, though, that the CFI outflows have been goosed by a $2.996 business acquisition in 2019. Absent this, the company spent an average of only $292 million cash on more "typical" investments.

So, in my view, the annual dividend of ~$92 million is reasonably well covered, though I don't expect much in the way of growth here. I'd be happy to buy the shares if the yield is sufficiently high, and the valuation is sufficiently low.

Wabtec Financial History (Wabtec Investor Relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real killjoy because I start blathering on about how a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. I know it's tough to hear, but the price you pay really matters because the more you pay for a stock, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use Wabtec itself to demonstrate the principle. The company posted financial statements on February 17. If someone bought this stock the next day, they're down about 4% as of today. If they bought on March 1st, they're up about 5.7%. Not much changed in under two weeks to justify a near 10% swing in returns. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did relatively better. This is why I try, but don't always succeed, to buy stocks as cheaply as possible.

As my regulars know, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive on this name, I recommended avoiding the shares because they were trading at a PE of ~37 times. If you ever wondered what 16% cheaper than 37 looks like, wonder no longer as you feast your eyes on this:

Data by YCharts

The shares are obviously cheaper, but, relative to their long term historical trend, they're not "cheap."

My regulars should also be tuned into the fact that in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book, "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in said standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Wabtec at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 9.5% over the long term. This is too optimistic in my view, and for that reason, I'm still avoiding the shares.

Options as Alternative

In my previous missive, I recommended selling the July Wabtec puts with a strike of $70 for $1.80. These are currently bid at $.10. So, although I didn't participate in the upside on the stock, I've earned what I consider to be a reasonable return. I like to try to repeat success when I can, so that's what I'm about to do. I'm (obviously) comfortable buying this stock at $70, so that's the strike price I'll go with. Before getting into the specifics, though, I should remind you good readers why I consider short puts to be "win-win" trades. If the share price remains above the strike price, I'll simply add the premium received to the whiskey acquisition fund, which is a great result. If the shares fall, I may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a very attractive price, one that is superior to the current market price. This is also a "win" in my view. Hence, "win-win."

In terms of specifics, my preferred short put here is the October $70s. These are currently bid at $2, which I consider to be a reasonable return for tying up capital for eight months. If the share price remains above $70 over that time, I'll simply add these premia to the pile. If the shares fall 26% from here, the shares may be put to me. Holding all else constant, the net price at which the shares would be put to be would be $68. At that price, holding all else constant, the PE would drop to 23, which is much closer to the long term historical average here.

I hope you're downright electrified by the prospect of finding a "win-win" trade, because we now come to the part of the article where I get to spoil the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. Short puts can be risky, if you write them on shares you don't want to own, or write them at strike prices that are too high. Thus, what I describe as "win-win" short puts are only a select subset of all short put options. These are "win-win" only when they are written on stocks you want to own, at strike prices where you'd be happy to buy. So, dear reader, I don't recommend you go out and write short puts either "willy" or "nilly" on any old stock. You need to want to own it, and you need to want to own it at a specific price.

In my view, investors who write "win-win" short puts take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather drawn out and ponderous discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Wabtec shares remain above $70 over the next several months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall 26%, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a much more attractive price than they're currently trading hands for. You may think it strange of me to conclude a discussion of risk by writing about the risk reducing potential of put options. Yep. It's true. I can be strange sometimes. I hope you were sitting down when you read that.

Conclusion

The company is reasonably good in my view, and Wabtec's dividend is reasonably well covered. The problem is that we don't buy "the company", we buy "the stock", and there's a strong, negative relationship between the price paid for the stock and subsequent returns on the investment. Since I value the preservation of capital more highly than future returns, I'm avoiding the name at current levels, and recommend others do the same. All of that said, I think the business is sound, and the investment would be a good one at the right price. Thankfully the options market gives us the opportunity to earn a return while locking in the obligation to buy at what I consider to be the right price. If you're comfortable with short puts, I recommend this or similar trade. If you're not, I recommend waiting for shares to fall to a more typical level.