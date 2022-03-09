dropStock/iStock via Getty Images

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) released Q4-21 results on 2/24 after market close, and they were even worse than analysts feared, missing on both revenues and EPS. Looking at the results, it seems unlikely this business model will be successful. Gross margins in Q4 dropped the whole way to 14.1%, reflective of cost pressures and (for the first time) negative year-over-year revenue trends.

Clearly, these trends are very concerning for a growth business trying to claim over a $1T TAM:

Is that really the TAM? Who is the product really positioned for? It is more expensive than meat and (in my opinion) tastes worse. I would argue once plant-based protein has tapped the "one-and-done" customers willing to give the fad a try - they are left primarily with the vegetarian population. A 2018 Gallup poll showed vegetarians make up 5% of the US population - so one may want to give the TAM a massive haircut.

With 34k US Retail locations and $50m of Q4 revenue, BYND is doing about $16 (actual $) of revenue per location per day in Q4. Similar math gets $6 per foodservice location and international location. These per unit sales leave a lot to be desired. Management's justification on the Q4 call:

As you may recall, in 2021, we prepared to launch our largest in-store sampling program to-date, only to scuttle those plans as the Delta variant took hold. Today, after two years with only relatively scarce in-store sampling, in the first half of this year, we expect to resume robust in-store sampling programs for retail items. These effective programs have long been a staple of our field marketing efforts, given our conviction that tasting is believing. Broadly, we believe the 2021 US retail outcome reflects three main developments. These are slow category growth, heightened competitive activity and our own decision to focus on finalizing and scaling innovation for upcoming QSR and strategic partner launches versus bringing more new items, which are generally a source of growth to retailers in 2021.

Despite Management's claim that they can improve sales by introducing plant-based products, recent surveys have suggested most of their target market has already tried products and formed their opinion. It appears that it isn't a lack of awareness harming their growth, but rather, Beyond Meat is losing market share and competitors are squeezing them:

BYND also gave another discouraging update, that they expect gross margins in Q1-22 to be even lower than the 14.1% posted in Q4-21, despite all the new product launches they celebrated in their quarterly release. Given their $347m COGs in FY21, and $242m of current inventory, I'd expect some inventory write-downs are also coming in the next few quarters.

BYND has over $700m of cash, but their FY21 cash used in operations plus CapEx was almost $450m, suggesting they will need to tap credit or equity markets again in the next 12-18 months before things get too dire. Management refused to directly answer questions about cash burn on the call, indicating the trend is not reversing.

Regarding costs, Management indicated they are aiming to have cost parity with at least one meat product within 2.5 years, which should help on margins but can only do so much for demand.

Returning to 30% gross margins by 2024 may be optimistic, given declining demand trends in retail and lack of excitement over LTOs at chain restaurants. But even taking these numbers at face value, investors are buying a story that is not close to cash flow breakeven and declining margins with over $1B in debt and equity priced at 4x FY24 estimated revenue for a consumer packaged goods business facing brutally stiff competition.

Beyond Meat's Q4 was a stark reminder of the growing pains that can be experienced by companies attempting to disrupt a sector. Management's guidance of a resumption of growth in FY22 has yet to be met with any tangible signals of demand for their products, and margin pressures are unlikely to abate in the near term. More capital is likely going to be needed to fund continued investment in the business and current operating losses, or BYND may face a restructuring down the road.