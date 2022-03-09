EllenMoran/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Investment in Traeger (NYSE: NYSE:COOK) brings above-average risks into your portfolio. However, with a low 5-year forward multiple and a strong competitive position, I estimate that the risk is worth it.

Table of contents:

Introducing Traeger and its industry Stock performance Growth Margins Competitive analysis Risks Valuation Conclusion

Introducing Traeger

Traeger invented the wood pellet grill, which is an outdoor cooking device that uses all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. Their grills are versatile and simple to operate, allowing cooks of all skill levels to prepare excellent meals with a wood-fired taste that can't be duplicated by gas, charcoal, or electric grills.

The Traeger app allows customers to create cook cycles, monitor temperatures, and operate their grill from the palm of their hand, becoming its flagship wood pellet grills IoT devices and the core of a connected cooking platform.

The grilles offered are in the high-end category and can cost as much as $2,000.

A Traeger grill (Costco website)

Industry

Traeger is part of the barbeque grill Market. As there are not many pure grill stocks, I will benchmark Traeger's performance to that of Weber (NYSE: WEBR), which is an established, well-known, and legacy grill brand.

Stock performance

I computed a plot of the stock returns since the 07th of August 2021.

Stock returns Traeger (Source: Prices from Yahoo Finance)

It can be observed that Traeger's stock has been performing terribly so far, with almost a loss of 70% in not even a year. The same disappointment can be found for Weber.

The primary reasons are that Traeger stumbled this year following supply-chain concerns and mixed earnings results and struggling equity markets in general.

Fundamental analysis

An essential part of investment analysis is fundamental analysis. I split the fundamental analysis into two parts, (revenue) growth analysis and margin analysis.

Revenue growth

Industry growth

Research has shown that future business growth is very dependent on industry growth. According to Grand View Research, the barbeque grill market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 4.5% by 2025.

According to the report, the market is likely to be driven by the popularity of grilled food, as well as changing lifestyles and eating habits in emerging nations such as China and India. The growing trend of hosting cookouts and grilled meals on weekends and holidays, particularly among young, middle-class, working-class people, is expected to boost product demand.

Traeger recent growth

Growth performance of Traeger and the industry in the last few years:

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) Expected revenue growth next year (analysts forecast) Expected earnings growth next year (analyst forecast) Traeger 11.68 52.91 nan 24.5 25.0 Weber -8.03 29.21 13.94 4.0 31.9

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

According to the S-1 form, Traeger states that by leveraging its authentic brand and the Traegerhood, they have established an omnichannel distribution strategy led by retailers ranging from Ace Hardware and The Home Depot to Wayfair and Williams Sonoma. They complement this retail channel with direct-to-consumer sales through its website and Traeger app. This accessibility has fueled its growth, as they have increased its revenue from $262.1 million in 2017 to $545.8 million in 2020.

Furthermore, revenue growth was driven by continued strong growth across its core retail channels and demand for our accessories and consumables, which continue to expand to new outlets in the grocery channel.

Lastly, demand increased for its products due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on consumer behavior as a result of various stay-at-home orders and restrictions on dining options and restaurant closures.

Future growth

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Traeger 24.5 N.A. 25.0 N.A. Weber 5.6 4.0 -16.1 31.9

Source: Analyst estimates from Yahoo Finance

Analysts are expecting nice revenue and earnings growth of 24.5% for 2022.

According to the Q3, 2021 earnings call, management believes that its direct-to-consumer channel DTC channel is underpenetrated and represents another meaningful growth opportunity. They are excited about New Grill and Platform Innovation that will be introduced into the marketplace in 2022 to further strengthen its position as a leader in the category. Its focus on innovation is not confined to grills only, but also manifests itself across other categories, including consumables, accessories, and digital experiences.

Another interesting innovation they have recently implemented is Traeger Provision, a HelloFresh-style box including meat, sides, sauces, and more.

Traegor Provision (Traeger website)

Furthermore, Traeger remains in the early stages of its international expansion while it has currently great momentum for demand outside of the U.S.

2022 will be an important investment year as they continue to expand their sourcing and fulfillment capabilities, fine-tune the customer experience and ramp their investment in customer acquisition.

It's difficult to estimate what a realistic 5-year annual revenue growth rate could be, due to the gap between this year's estimated growth rate and the low expected industry growth rate. My best estimate is the average of 5 years, starting at this year's estimated growth, and ending the 5 years growth with a few percentage points above the industry, let's say 8%. This would give a 5-year average annual growth rate of 16%, far above the industry growth.

Margins

Revenue growth means nothing when the margins aren't good. I computed several key margins for Traeger and Weber. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to Traeger, while the number between the parentheses refers to Weber.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Traeger (Weber):

Accounting Item Last 4 Quarters 2021 2020 2019 2018 Gross Profit 38.9 (38.6) NA (41.6) 43.1 (40.0) 42.9 (38.8) NA (43.3) Operating Expense 42.8 (40.5) NA (38.1) 32.3 (30.0) 40.0 (29.6) NA (30.5) Normalized EBITDA 3.0 (0.6) NA (5.8) 19.7 (12.8) 13.5 (12.9) NA (16.5) Normalized Income -6.8 (3.2) NA (2.4) 5.8 (6.1) -8.2 (4.5) NA (8.9)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

According to the Q3 earnings call, the decrease in gross margin was due to a combination of increased freight rates and logistics costs, appreciation of the Chinese renminbi relative to the U.S. dollar, and increased commodity. Weber is dealing with the same issues.

Furthermore, general and administrative (operating) expenditures increased significantly. The increase was primarily due to the acceleration of $37 million in equity-based compensation expense related to its IPO, an increase in professional services in connection with Traeger Provisions' non-routine start-up costs, and higher personnel-related expenses to support our current and future growth.

Due to these factors, Traeger saw its EBITDA margin get dropped to 3%.

Management believes that the elevated inbound freight rates are transitory, but will likely persist through 2022. I don't think the drop in EBITDA margin is concerning for the longer term, as the causes are either caused by temporary exogenous factors or are a result of growth investments.

Potentially, in 5 years, the gross margin could get back to 43%. Furthermore, as the business matures and invests less, the operating expense margin could drop to a number of around 20%-30%. This way, an EBITDA margin of roughly 27% could be a realistic future EBITDA margin.

Competitive analysis

Traeger operates in the highly competitive outdoor cooking market. Numerous other companies offer a wide variety of products, including traditional gas, charcoal, and electric grills, that compete with Traeger's grills, accessories, and other products.

According to the S-1 Form, management believes that they have been able to compete successfully largely on the basis of its premium brand, superior design capabilities, product development, product performance, ease of use, and on the breadth of our independent, regional, and national retailers, its growing online presence and its DTC channel.

After doing some research online, I acknowledge that many (online) communities choose Traeger for its premium brand (source 1, source 2, source 3)

Risk analysis

Before we get into the valuation of the stock, I will touch upon the risks of owning Traeger.

Key risk measures:

Stock 52W Beta, daily Market Correl Debt / Equity % Traeger 1.79 0.44 62.51 Weber 0.85 0.26 34.03

Source: Yahoo Finance prices and Seeking Alpha

Traeger has a beta of 1.79, showing that it's extremely sensitive to market movements. Correlation to the market is quite low, indicating a good additional diversification for a portfolio.

Furthermore, debt is somewhat high, knowing that the current EBITDA margin is almost 0. However, assuming that EBITDA margin will surge in the short/medium term, this is would not be the biggest issue.

The intense competition could press down future growth and margins. The historical growth rate of +20% could then drop quickly towards the industry growth rate, which is roughly 4.5%. Although I believe that they have the premium brand, experience, and investments to defend their market share.

Valuation

All the analysis up to this part can be used to come to a fair value. I have computed several key valuation metrics.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise Value/Revenue Enterprise Value/EBITDA Enterprise Value/Gross Profit Forward PS Forward PE Traeger 2.02 104.39 5.2 1.18 16.09 Weber 0.93 224.87 2.26 0.28 16.77

Source: Seeking Alpha

Traeger is twice as expensive compared to Weber when we look at the current EV (enterprise value) multiples. However, this could be expected as Traeger is expected to grow at a higher rate and has a higher gross margin.

Forward valuation

I computed forward valuations to take into account the growth prospect in the short/medium term.

For this, I created a sensitivity analysis for future enterprise value/EBITDA valuations. The left column shows the low, best, and high estimates of the EBITDA margin after 5 years, while the top row shows different annual revenue growth rates. The rest of the cells are possible forward valuations.

5-year forward EV/EBITDA valuation estimations of Traeger:

Annual Revenue Growth rate 10.0% 16.0% 22.0% 22.0% 5.7 4.37 3.4 EBITDA margin 27.0% 4.65 3.56 2.77 32.0% 3.92 3.01 2.34

Source: Future margin and growth rate from prior analyses from author

The best estimate 5-year forward EV/EBITDA is 3.56. For comparison, the best estimate for Weber, with a 25% margin and 4.5% growth rate is 2.99. For the S&P 500 median, the EV/EBITDA before Covid was on average roughly equal to 12.

Traeger is quite discounted based on the best estimate 5-year forward EV/EBITDA compared to the market. However, future valuation could be significantly influenced if the growth rate and EBITDA margin will become pressed by competition for instance.

Final Judgement

Traeger's stock hasn't been well perceived by the market and lost more than 60%, due to what seems to be mostly short-term obstacles. In the longer term, according to the 5-year forward multiple, Traeger trades at a significant discount compared to the market. Thus, when the assumptions are correct, in theory, returns could be certainly high over the next 5 years.

However, as seen from the sensitivity table, the forward multiple is very dependent on the growth rate and EBITDA margin. The growth rate is hard to forecast since there is intense competition in an industry that doesn't grow at a high rate. Furthermore, the beta is very high, indicating market sensitivity risk.

With the low forward multiple and a strong competitive position, however, I estimate that the investment is worth the risk.