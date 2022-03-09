Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

We put Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) in the spotlight today for the first time. The stock is just the latest example of why I never buy anything that comes public when it debuts. Like so many before, the shares of this now 'Busted IPO' have been cut in half from where they came to the public less than six months. Is the equity in 'bargain bin' territory yet? We examine that question via the analysis below.

BRZE - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Braze, Inc. is based out of New York City. The company develops data ingestion, data notification, classification and other product offering that enable customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands in real-time. The company has combined numerous customer engagement technologies on a single platform. This allows clients to better tailor campaigns more to the nuances of their individual businesses and more effectively interact with their customers. Anytime the customer interacts with any part of the Braze ecosystem, the platform grabs and classifies that piece of data which help it build a customer profile. This can help provide clients insights on its customers and use AI-driven capabilities to deliver personalized messages to the end users of their brands.

BRZE - Platform (February Company Presentation)

The shares came public on November 17th at $65.00 a share and almost immediately soared to nearly $95 a piece. They closed their first day on the market just north of $93.00. The IPO raised proceeds for the company of approximately $435 million. The stock currently trades for just under $40.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.4 billion.

BRZE - Existing Gaps in Market (February Company Presentation)

Third Quarter Earnings:

In mid-December, Braze delivered its first quarterly results as a public company. Braze had a non-GAAP loss of 16 cents which became a loss of 42 cents a share on a GAAP basis. Both numbers easily beat expectations. Revenue rose over 60% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $64 million. Again easily besting the analyst consensus. Subscription revenue rose to $59.3 million and professional services sales came to $4.7 million. This compares to $36.8 million and $2.5 million in revenues respectfully in 3Q2021. The stock got a nice pop on the quarterly report, but that optimism soon faded amidst the downward tilt of the overall market.

BRZE - 3rd QTR Highlights (February Company Presentation)

Some other quick performance tidbits from the press release that accompanied third quarter earnings.

Remaining performance obligations as of October 31, 2021 was $304.0 million, of which $199.1 million is current.

GAAP Gross Margin was 70.0% compared to 63.3% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 70.3% compared to 63.8% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended October 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 was 126% and 124%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 136% compared to 134% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Total customers increased to 1,247 as of October 31, 2021 from 841 as of October 31, 2020; 97 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of October 31, 2021, compared to 67 customers as of October 31, 2020.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is universally sanguine on the prospects of Braze. Since the company came public, a dozen analyst firms have either initiated or reissued Buy ratings on the stock. There are no current Neutral, Sell or Hold ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $85 to $100 a share. However, nearly 15% of the outstanding float of the stock is currently held short.

The only insider activity so far in 2022 is a $321,000 sale on January 11th by the company's General Counsel. That may change as additional lock-ups expire. The company ended the third quarter with just over $80 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a GAAP loss of $10.4 million during the quarter.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Braze losing just under a buck a share as revenues grow just over 40% to a tad south of $330 million. That leaves the stock trading for north of 10 times forward revenues even after the shares have been cut in half from post-IPO highs. Profitability seems some time off for this company as well.

40% revenue growth projected for the company year is impressive, but that is a significant slowdown from the sales increase in the third quarter as it will be generated from a higher base. In a bullish market environment, I might think about taking a 'watch item' holding in BRZE after the big decline in the stock. However, this is at best a 'neutral' market environment.

Therefore, I am passing on making any investment call right now on the stock. If the equity drifts down in the low $30s, I will probably pick up a few shares. In the meantime, fourth quarter results should be out shortly giving investors an updated set of data points for consideration.

