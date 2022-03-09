Ekaterina79/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is an American technology company that designs and builds consumer robots, aiming to take over house-cleaning duties, offering owners consistency and convenience. While the company's product line grows in popularity and revenue increases as well, the company has shown some struggle in achieving profitability. Given the recent major pullback the stock is facing, in this analysis, I explore iRobot's growth prospects, financial condition and valuation, in an effort to provide potential buyers with some insight.

Stock Price Performance History

After struggling to find its footing in the early 2010s, after the end of 2016, the stock experienced a wild ride of price appreciation and extreme volatility, climbing all the way up to $124 in early 2019, only to fall back down to $50 at the end of the year. Staying on the track of aggressive price movements, iRobot once again climbed to early 2019 levels, reaching its all-time high of $134 in early 2021. From there, iRobot's stock price has been traveling downhill, fast. Marking 1-year 50% losses during a market-wide growth stock crackdown, the stock is significantly underperforming all major indexes and sectors, with investors losing hope. Currently, IRBT trades at $63 with a $1.64B market cap, as of the time this article is written.

Data by YCharts

An Increasingly Popular Product Lineup

As the technology behind the company's household appliances robots improves with every new generation of products, iRobot's line-up gains in popularity. As robotic vacuum and mopping devices have established a presence in the market for a few years now, sales have been growing, with the overall household appliances market (traditional and robotic) showing good prospects. According to market research offered by Statista.com, the overall market is forecasted to record moderate growth of around 3% through 2026. As robotic products claim a larger market share iRobot's sales are expected to continue expanding.

Statista.com

Expected to build on an already strong top-line growth record, iRobot's prospects appear attractive. For the trailing 10, 5 and 3 years, revenue growth stands at 13%, 19% and 12.8%. With sales growth expected to accelerate over the next few years, profitability becomes the main challenge for the company. Establishing consistent free cash flow generation and will be the key to earning back investor trust. After delivering respectable Q4 results despite supply chain challenges, as management points out, the next few quarters will be telling for iRobot's long-term prospects.

A Look At The Financials

iRobot's financials paint a healthy overall picture. The company is steadily growing its assets, while short and long-term liabilities remain low. A 2.0 current ratio and a 1.00 quick ratio should ease any liquidity concerns. Long-term debt is effectively non-existent, as the company's increasing cash stockpile can currently cover the entire debt balance and still barely decrease. While total liabilities are on the uptrend for the past couple of years, they still stand below concerning levels.

Tikr.com

A Forward Look At Valuation

Taking a less traditional valuation approach in this segment, given that iRobot is difficult to value on a P/E basis since the company's earnings are still in the infancy stage, I look at the P/S multiple, as the company's projected revenue growth ultimately will be either achieved or undershot. Using consensus analyst estimates and P/S multiples that fluctuate within a reasonable range from current levels, I examine IRBT's 3-year forward upside potential.

Author's Research

Bullish Case: The company easily meets growth expectations and grows Revenue at a 14-16% per annum rate. In a best-case scenario that the P/S ratio climbs back at 2021 levels of 1.5-2.0x, the company will be trading at around a 3.5B Market cap, representing a 3-year 120% upside. If the P/S multiple drops to 1.00x, iRobot will still reach a 2.4B Market cap, implying a 3-year 50% upside.

Base Case: iRobot barely meets growth expectations and grows Revenue at a 12-14% CAGR. With a market valuation that will range between 2.0 and 3.5B, iRobot's 3-year upside is still attractive, especially if the company maintains higher valuation multiples. The maximum upside, assuming a 1.6x multiple sits at around 110%, while a lower forward multiple of 1.00x at the end of the 3-year period, offers a lower 20-40% potential upside.

Bearish Case: The company fails to meet growth expectations, and grows Revenue at an 8% per annum rate. Even in this case, at a 1.3x or even a 1.0x P/S multiple in 2024 there is still some room for gains, while at a lower 0.7x, downside potential starts creeping in.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, despite some uncertainty around the profit-generating capability of the business, overall, iRobot presents an interesting proposition. That said, in the current market environment, uncertainty is to be avoided, especially if recent geopolitical events further increase turmoil. Even though the stock is likely to rebound after a year of continuous retreat, it is highly uncertain that the rebound is imminent and investors might face more losses before it happens. That is, of course, if iRobot establishes a path towards profitability soon. In any other case, losses might extend further.