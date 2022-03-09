peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reported Q4 2021 earnings that were largely in line with my expectations, although my expectations were considerably lower than the inflated expectations that many investors in Meta Materials had.

I had also noted before that Meta Materials would likely need to raise additional funds in late 2022 due to cash burn, and management's comments on the earnings call appear to be setting the stage for raising additional capital.

As for the oil and gas assets, Meta Materials' 10-K filing points to those assets having relatively limited value. I continue to believe that the assets haven't sold and that there will be no significant cash dividend on the horizon.

Q4 2021 Results

I had previously estimated that Meta Materials would end up with $4 million to $5 million in revenue in 2021, including Nanotech contributions for Q4 2021. Meta Materials reported $4.1 million in revenues for 2022, within my estimated range. Meta Materials did report 738% revenue growth when comparing Q4 2021 results to Q4 2020 results. However, that revenue growth is mostly due to its acquisition of Nanotech Security. Nanotech was not included in Q4 2020 revenues.

The revenue growth trajectory of its component businesses appears relatively flat. Nanotech reported around US$7.2 million in revenues during the four-quarter period ending June 2021 (its last public reporting period), while Meta Materials reported around US$2.1 million revenues during the four-quarter period ending September 2021. This is an average of US$2.3 million combined revenue per quarter, which is what Meta Materials also reported for Q4 2021.

Cash Burn

I had also previously noted that Meta Materials may need to raise additional cash by late 2022 as its cash balance ran low. Meta Materials mentioned that it believes that it has enough existing cash to meet its needs for the next 12 months, but that it also may need to raise additional capital in the future. Companies try not to let their cash balance get too low before raising additional capital, so I am still expecting Meta Materials to raise additional capital by the end of 2022.

Meta Materials had $140.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2021, and this went down to $50.3 million at the end of 2021. The decline of $90.5 million in cash was largely due to the $66.1 million net cost of acquiring Nanotech, leaving $24.4 million in cash burn during the quarter for other items.

Meta Materials' cash burn during the quarter was inflated by $14.2 million due to the costs of drilling activity at its oil and gas assets to help it remain in compliance with the lease obligations.

Thus cash burn of $10 million per quarter is probably a more accurate expectation for the next few quarters, assuming that it can spinout the oil and gas assets so that it doesn't require funding from Meta Materials.

Oil & Gas Assets

It remains very likely that there will be no cash dividend coming from the oil and gas assets, and that the outcome will be a spinout of the assets to OilCo Holdings (which will then seek its own separate funding).

The oil and gas assets have limited value in their current state, as confirmed by Meta Materials' 10-K filing. This filing mentioned that the fair value of the oil and gas assets was estimated at the end of 2021 at $75.5 million ($72 million for Orogrande and $3.5 million for Hazel) with the help of a third-party valuation firm. The estimated valuation range was $55.1 million to $109 million.

Valuation Estimate of O&G Assets (Meta Materials - 2021 10-K)

This valuation estimate involved inputs such as the number of drilling locations and forecasted production volumes per drilling locations, so it would account for the purported 3+ billion barrels of oil equivalent that Torchlight mentioned as an estimate of recoverable resources.

The biggest mistake retail investors are making in evaluating the Orogrande is assuming that the 3+ billion BOE estimate is a concrete fact. Potential acquirers know that estimate is subject to an extremely high level of uncertainty since the Orogrande has only seen limited exploration work to date. As well, the amount of oil that is actually economically viable to extract is unknown. Thus I am doubtful that there have been any serious bids for the Orogrande that would value it at anything substantial.

This uncertainty is included in the drilling location risk factor component of the fair value calculation, which results in an estimated value of the Orogrande that is less than $1 per MMTLP share despite the 3+ billion BOE resource estimate.

Orogrande Evaluation (Meta Materials - 2021 10-K)

For the Orogrande to actually have more than very minimal value, it will need to be proved out more via horizontal wells involving at least standard (5,000 feet or longer) length laterals. In the past, Torchlight's horizontal wells in the Orogrande were short (100 feet and 1,000 feet) laterals. It then attempted to extrapolate the results from these wells to 10,000 feet laterals. However, this method is not sufficient to derisk the acreage, so I am looking for results from 5,000+ foot laterals in the future. I wouldn't consider laterals that are much shorter than 5,000 feet to be a serious effort to prove out/derisk the acreage.

Hazel Project

The relatively low value of the oil & gas assets can also be seen in the failure to sell the Hazel Project in 2021. The Hazel Project has been derisked more than the Orogrande and previously had commercial oil production.

Masterson Hazel Partners had an option to buy the Hazel Project acreage for $12.7 million (or around $1,300 per net acre) by May 2021. There was an option extension that increased the price to $14.7 million (or around $1,500 per net acre) and gave MHP until September 2021 to exercise that purchase option. MHP did not exercise its purchase option.

Hazel Project Sale Option (Meta Materials - 2021 10-K)

Torchlight once claimed around 200 gross locations on its Hazel Project acreage, while projecting that an undeveloped Hazel Project well could produce over 500,000 barrels of oil over its lifetime. This would add up to over 100 million gross barrels of oil in resources for the Hazel Project.

Based on that, MHP would have turned down an option to pay roughly 20 cents per estimated net barrel of oil resources. The Flying B Ranch #4 well that it drilled did find oil, but the early production rates wouldn't result in good well-level economics even with $100 oil.

Conclusion

Meta Materials' performance in Q4 2021 was in-line with my expectations, so I am maintaining my valuation estimate of $1 per share with the assumption that it can grow revenues by around 50% per year (from current levels of $2.3 million per quarter) over the next couple years. Meta Materials may end up raising additional capital later this year due to a significant cash burn, which would result in a bit of dilution.

It is very likely that the oil and gas assets haven't sold. The most likely outcome is that OilCo Holdings will end up being a separately traded company in the future that will need to secure its own funding to do more exploration and development work. Despite strong current oil prices, I see little prospect of any significant cash dividends coming from the oil and gas assets anytime soon.