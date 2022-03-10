FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

As crude oil crosses $110/barrel, investors are in the hunt for companies positioned to benefit from the exuberant commodity price. One way is to invest directly in oil and gas exploration & production companies - firms that find and extract oil and gas from the ground.

Another way is to invest indirectly in companies that support E&P firms in their quest to deliver the lucrative commodity. One such company is a boring little micro-cap that for the last several years has done nothing but try to stay afloat in what was a seemingly endless cycle of low oil prices. Now, the tide has turned and the little micro-cap is poised to be a huge benefactor in oil's upward cycle. The company is Geospace Technologies Corp (NYSE: NASDAQ:GEOS) and, if the past is even remotely prologue, Geospace is about to embark on a highly profitable run.

Additionally, aside from the potential for tremendous capital appreciation, there is little downside risk at its current price as Geospace has an exceptional balance sheet with $0 debt, unleveraged property, plant, and equipment, and is currently quoted near a fire sale price. Therefore, Geospace is a Strong Buy and investors should seriously consider adding Geospace to their portfolio.

Geospace Technologies Overview

Geospace is a supplier of seismic data capturing and monitoring equipment used in oil and gas exploration and production, as well as a variety of other mature and emerging industries. Geospace develops and manufactures its own products and has manufacturing facilities in Houston, Texas as well as Ufa, Russia.

In the oil and gas industry, Geospace's customer base is numerous and far-reaching. From large-cap fully-integrated firms to mid-cap E&P companies to oil services firms, Geospace has products to fulfill their needs:

Geospace Dec. 2017 Investor Presentation

Geospace Dec. 2017 Investor Presentation

Geospace is an industry leader with some of the most advanced seismic and reservoir activity products. The company's product offerings include land-based equipment like the GSX-C, a wireless 4G capable seismic data recorder, and marine-based equipment like the OBX-750E Ocean Bottom Recorder, a wireless seismic data recorder designed for water exploration:

Geospace 2022 Investor Presentation

Another product Geospace offers is permanent reservoir monitoring ("PRM"). Geospace pioneered the PRM system and is considered the market leader. PRM systems allow customers to accurately monitor reservoir activity using high-quality 4D imagery in real-time.

PRM systems are Geospace's bread and butter in terms of revenue. Unlike its other product categories, which can generate a couple million in sales, a single PRM system contract can net Geospace over $100m in revenue!

Unfortunately for Geospace for the last seven years there has been little demand for PRM systems. Demand has been muted because, after oil prices tumbled in late 2014, O&G companies shifted focus from increasing reserves and towards production, buybacks, and reducing debt.

The absence of PRM system sales after FY'14 left a cavern in Geospace's revenues:

PRM product revenues are included in Oil and Gas Markets segment (Geospace filings, Author's analysis)

To combat the challenging environment over the last half-decade, Geospace took steps to conserve cash by reducing fixed costs, increasing its rental equipment fleet, asset sales, and diversifying its business through acquisitions. As a result of these steps, Geospace total assets shrunk from just over $360m at the end of 2015 down to $151m through Q1'22:

Data by YCharts

Despite the strained operating environment, management remained optimistic that demand would return for its PRM systems because producers would eventually have to replenish their depleted reserves. Accordingly, the company continued to invest in R&D so it would have leading-edge products when demand for PRM systems returned:

Data by YCharts

Rising Prices, Returning U.S. Demand

Oil demand has gone bonkers. Currently gyrating above $115/barrel, prices have not been this high since 2008. And while prices may be at or near peak, forecasters believe that the price per barrel will remain elevated at least through 2023:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

The war in Ukraine is not helping alleviate the soaring cost of oil either. Many nations have imposed sanctions on Russia, including the U.S. who recently stated it would ban imports of Russian energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Russia is the world's third largest energy producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Without Russia's energy exports, other countries, including the U.S., will have to ramp up production in order to meet the world's rising oil demand.

While U.S. producers should be able to meet demand in the near-term by depleting proved reserves, if demand remains elevated as forecasts suggest, there will be a growing need for E&P companies to replenish reserves very soon. This is because companies are only be able to feast on proved reserves for so long before replenishment becomes necessary. At the end of 2020, the U.S. had just under 36 billion barrels of proved oil reserves; which is 8 billion less than the 44 billion in reserves the prior year:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

If the U.S. continues to consume oil at that rate without new field discoveries, the U.S. would deplete its oil reserves in less than five years!

A combination of all three - soaring prices, increasing demand of oil from U.S. producers, and rapidly declining proved reserves - should propel the need for Geospace's PRM systems.

GEOS Offers Opportunity

Geospace offers a speculative investment opportunity. Its speculative because the upside is driven by the growing possibility Geospace will receive PRM system orders from customers in the near future. As previously mentioned, a single PRM system order can net Geospace $100m+ in revenue. For example, in November 2012, the Statoil ordered a $167m PRM system from Geospace. A contract of that magnitude is almost equivalent to the aggregate of Geospace's total sales over the last two years ($183m).

Additionally, it is expected that most of the cash flows from a large PRM order would flow through to shareholders. Currently, the company is operating with a positive gross margin but a negative operating margin. This is because most of the company's operating expenses are fixed. So if a large order is placed, the company should be able to leverage its operating expenses resulting in a substantial portion of those PRM system revenues flowing through the P/L to net income.

At this point, however, Geospace has been unsuccessful in winning a PRM system order:

We mentioned in our last earnings release that we have received a request from a major oil company, for proposal of a permanent reservoir monitoring or PRM system. Yet, after a thorough evaluation, certain immutable terms and conditions of the author -- offer led us to decide not to provide a proposal. However, future PRM projects with this company are still possible and our ongoing discussions in engineering work on several different PRM system opportunities with other customers also remained very encouraging. Geospace Q1'22 conference call.

Although, this failed attempt to win an order was before oil prices traded over $100/barrel and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world looks totally different than it did a little more than a month ago.

The macro-environment change has resulted in a strong rebound in Geospace's stock. The company shares sank on the news that it failed to secure a PRM order, hitting its lowest level since the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

But since then shares have risen sharply, gaining over 30% in just the last month. And considering the increased chances that a Geospace will receive a PRM order based on the supply/demand factors discussed above, it would not be surprising to see the company's stock rise another 30 to 50% in the coming months--especially if oil prices remain elevated as forecasted.

Despite Geospace being a speculative investment, the downside is limited at its current share price. This is for three reasons: 1) Geospace has a strong balance sheet; 2) the company continues to diversify its operations; and 2) its stock currently trades near its liquidation value. Regarding the balance sheet, the company has $15m in cash and no debt.

Geospace 2022 Investor Presentation

Additionally, the company owns substantially all of its properties unencumbered and has prime real estate in the Houston area ready for development.

Secondly, Geospace has worked diligently to diversify its operations over the last several years. The company has added products to capture market share in the utility as well as the national security industries. For example, Geospace recently concluded a $10m order with the Dept. of Homeland Security. These offerings help continue to develop even if demand for Geospace's PRM systems do not materialize.

Finally, Geospace is currently trading at ~liquidation value. Based on the following assumptions, Geospace has a liquidation value of ~$7.18/sh.

Author's Analysis, Geospace Q1'22 10-q

Most of these assumptions are self explanatory (e.g., shareholders would net only $10.7m, or 30%, of Rental Equipment's $35.8m carrying value found on the balance sheet; while cash would net $14.8m, which is equal to its carrying value). The reason for assigning a $50.6m liquidation value to PP&E, 175% higher than its cost on the balance sheet is because PP&E is accounted on the balance sheet using historical cost minus depreciation. According to tax records, Geospace's Pinemont facilities in Houston, TX alone appraised for $51m on 2021's taxes.

Therefore, the downside risk is limited.

Other Risks To Upside

One risk for the upside thesis is Geospace's significant presence in Russia. The international sanctions on Russia will make it very difficult, if not impossible, to conduct operations in the country. This could make it difficult for Geospace to meet demand because one the company's two manufacturing facilities is located in Russia. Fortunately, the company also has manufacturing facilities in the U.S.; and that space is more than twice the size of its Russian footprint.

The inability to service the Russian energy industry is also a risk. As previously mentioned, Russia is the third largest producer of energy in the world. If other countries do not step in to fill the energy demand through exploitation of fossil fuels, the demand for Geospace's products may actually decline because it cannot sell in one of the world's largest markets.

Another risk is U.S. policy which currently disincentives investment in exploring and producing fossil fuels. The Biden Administration is adamant towards combating climate change and has made several policy decisions to that end. For example, at the outset of his term, Biden ordered an increase in renewable energy of federal lands and set a target to make the U.S. power industry completely carbon-pollution free by 2035. The Administration has also urged Congress to act by passing a law requiring at least 80% of U.S. power to be generated emission-free sources by 2030. Unless the Administration adjusts its position in favor of using fossil fuels over the near-to-mid-term, it is unlikely E&P will make the type of bold investments necessary to ensure there is adequate supply of oil and gas to meet domestic and global demand in the coming years.

With that said, with gas prices at record highs, it would not be surprising for the Biden Administration to walk back some of its ambitious energy policy targets. U.S. consumers have already been feeling the effects of heighten inflation at the grocery store. And now they are feeling it every time they fill up:

Data by YCharts

The transition to EVs is rolling out, but it is still going to take years before there are enough EVs on the road to sap the demand for gasoline. Therefore, it would not be surprising for the Biden team to soften its stance towards domestic producers.

In conclusion, I see Geospace as a Strong Buy with tremendous upside. The environment is just right to increase demand for the company's most lucrative products and Geospace is poised to execute if and when the orders start rolling in.