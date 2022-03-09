Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Admiral Group PLC (OTCPK:AMIGY) released 2021 results last Thursday (March 3). Shares fell 14% on the day, and are at their lowest level since August 2020.

Admiral Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (09-Mar-22).

We upgraded our rating on Admiral to Buy in October 2020. Shares have now lost 3%, with a 12% reduction in the share price offset by dividends.

We believe Admiral is a long-term compounder similar to GEICO and Progressive (PGR) in the U.S., and the stock is temporarily depressed by investor over-reaction to the post-COVID normalization in its profitability. Our forecasts show a 69% total return (17.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Relative to pre-COVID 2019, P/E is 16.3x and Dividend Yield is 5.7%.

Admiral Buy Case Recap

Admiral is a U.K. insurer with a market capitalization of £7.35bn ($9.70bn). It generates most of its Profit Before Tax ("PBT") in U.K. Motor insurance, where it is the market leader. It also offers household insurance, travel insurance and loans, with a small presence in Italy, France, Spain and the U.S.

Admiral PBT By Business (2014-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

Our investment case centers around the U.K. Motor business, where:

The sector has continued to grow structurally, with the number of vehicles historically increasing at 1-2% annually, and premiums rising over time due to higher claim costs for both vehicles and medical treatment

Admiral has continued to gain market share and generate solid profits because its lower Expense Ratio (from scale and efficiency) enables it to offer insurance at lower prices than competitors, but achieve higher profits

U.K. Motor Insurers By Size and Profitability (2019) Source: Sabre Insurance results presentation (H1 2020). NB. Lower Combined Ratio = higher profitability. Includes Sabre estimates.

Admiral's growth differs during different parts of the insurance cycle, but we believe it can achieve an high-single-digit EPS CAGR. During 2015-19, which we believe represent an entire cycle, U.K. Motor had CAGRs of 6.8% in vehicles and 8.2% in both total premiums and profits

U.K. Motor Insurance Premiums Year-on-Year Change (2014-19) Source: Admiral results presentation (H1 2020). Admiral Growth Rates (2015-19) Source: Admiral company filings.

2022 regulatory reforms requiring insurers to offer the same prices to new and existing customers will lead to higher pricing on new business, improve sector profitability and entrench leaders like Admiral

Admiral's other businesses are small, and are either profitable or have limited losses. Some can potentially create significant value in the long term.

COVID-19 was a boost for motor insurance profitability, because less driving meant fewer accidents, more than offsetting higher cost per claim.

All elements of our investment case have remained in place.

2021 Profits Unusually Strong Due To COVID

Admiral's 2021 Adjusted PBT was 26% higher year-on-year (while 2020 PBT was already 20% higher than 2019), led by U.K. Motor.

Admiral Key P&L Items (2021 vs. Prior Years) Source: Admiral company filings.

Part of the U.K. Motor PBT was one-off in nature, driven by higher-than-normal Reserve Releases and Profit Commission on policies written before 2021; for 2021 policies, Current Year Claims rose more than Net Premium Revenue, and Current Year Loss Ratio was 4 ppt worse.

Admiral U.K. Motor PBT (2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Admiral results presentation (2021).

Reserve Releases and Profit Commission are a regular part of Admiral's P&L, because the Loss Ratio on each underwriting year tends to improve over time as actual claim costs turn out lower than reserved. However, 2021 had a notably large Profit Commission from the year before, reflecting COVID's boost to motor insurance profitability in 2020 (mostly in H1).

Admiral U.K. Motor Reserve Release & Profit Commission (2021 vs. 2020) Source: Admiral results presentation (2021).

The strong profits in 2021 are not expected to repeat in 2022.

2022 Expected to See Profit Decline

Admiral guided to a profit decline in 2022, as claim costs continue to rise and claims frequency normalizes after the end of COVID restrictions:

"For 2022, we're expecting profits to come under some pressure given that claims will continue having high inflation, there might be changes to claims mix post-COVID, and we expect the impact of the FCA pricing remedies to lower profitability." Cristina Nestares, Admiral Head of UK Insurance (Q4 2021 earnings call)

Investor fears of future profit declines were likely why Admiral shares fell 14% on the day of results. We believe this was too short-term - the profit decline is likely to be limited in size and cyclical, while Admiral's customer base continues to grow, so profits will be much larger when the cycle turns.

There are several reasons for this.

Consistent Underwriting & Expense Ratio

Admiral's U.K. Motor business has historically reported Combined Ratio in the low 80s, with brief exceptions in 2011-12 and in 2020-21.

Admiral U.K. Motor Combined Ratios (2008-21) Source: Admiral company filings. NB. Excludes Ogden impacts in 2016 (9% loss), 2018 (4% gain) and 2019 (2% loss). "Ogden" refers to mandated changes in the discount rate used for claim costs.

The Combined Ratio is the sum of the Loss Ratio and the Expense Ratio. Each year's Loss Ratio is influenced by that year's underwriting as well as reserve releases from prior years, so may be uneven over time.

The Expense Ratio has been relatively consistent, except for increases in 2017 and 2018 attributable mainly to regulator levies and, to a lesser extent, investments in IT and claims; it was approx. 1 ppt higher in 2020 and 2021, due again to IT investment as well as cyclically lower premiums.

Admiral U.K. Motor Loss Ratio & Expense Ratio (2014-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

The Loss Ratio is more consistent when viewed by underwriting year, following a similar trajectory to settle at mid-60s after a few years.

Admiral U.K. Motor Booked Loss Ratio By Year (2016-21) Source: Admiral results presentation (2021).

Admiral has also maintained its cost advantage against key competitors.

Cost Advantage Against Key Competitors

Admiral has been able to gain share because its cost advantage allows it to price policies cheaper while still making higher profits.

Pre-COVID, Admiral's U.K. Motor Expense Ratio was 6.4 ppt better than Direct Line and 4.5 ppt better than esure; it was worse than Hastings' but Admiral's Combined Ratio was still nearly 20 ppt better.

U.K. Motor Underwriting Ratios (2019) Source: Company filings.

The same was true in 2021, and evident among companies that disclosed 2021 figures - Admiral was at 19.7%, compared to Direct Line's 24.7% and esure's 22.2%. This has allowed Admiral to continue to gain share.

More Customer Growth & Market Share Gain

Admiral's number of U.K. vehicles grew another 4.6% in 2021.

Admiral U.K. Motor Vehicles Count & Premiums (2014-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

This is lower than the 8.5-10.6% growth during 2016-18, when premiums were rising. As the price leader, Admiral gains share more easily when customers are dissatisfied by rising premiums; premiums fell in 2021.

Admiral's growth was again faster than all of its large competitors, with the next largest player, Direct Line (OTCPK:DIISY), actually shrinking in 2021.

U.K. Motor Insurance Policy Numbers by Provider (2012-21) Source: Company filings. NB. Hastings and Sabre figures include estimates.

Admiral is well-placed to profit when premiums start rising again.

U.K. Motor Premiums Will Rise Again

Since Q2 2020, U.K. motor insurance premiums have been falling.

U.K. Motor Insurance Premiums Year-on-Year Change (2019-21) Source: Admiral results presentation (2021). Source: Admiral results presentation (2021).

One reason is that COVID-19 has reduced driving and thus accident frequency, more than offsetting claim cost inflation to result in lower overall claim costs. However, driving frequency has started to return to normal during 2022.

U.K. Car Use Frequency (2021-20) Source: Direct Line results presentation (2021).

Another reason premiums fell in 2021 was a regulatory reform requiring insurers to offer the same prices to existing and new customers from January 2022. The reform has been expected to make it impossible to use low prices to attract new customers without destroying the profitability of existing policies. So many insurers saw 2021 as their last chance to use discounts to grow their business, and did so aggressively.

After the reform has been implemented, new business premiums have been rising as expected, as confirmed by both Admiral and Direct Line:

"Both the Motor and Household market have ... increased new business prices in line with expectations. Around high single digit for car and double digits for household." Cristina Nestares, Admiral Head of UK Insurance (Q4 2021 earnings call) "We have seen positive new business premium inflation across the Home and Motor markets in January and February 2022". Direct Line management (2021 results release)

Data from the price comparison website Confused.com indicates that the average premium rose nearly 5% sequentially in Q4 2021.

Average U.K. Motor Premium (2018-21) Source: Confused.com / Willis Towers Watson insurance price index.

We expect new business premiums to continue rising through 2022, though it will take time to feed through Admiral's entire book of business.

Estimating 2022 U.K. Motor Profits

We expect Admiral U.K. Motor to see in 2022:

Vehicle count to grow by 0.6%

Premiums to be 1% higher year-on-year

Underwriting Profits / Premiums to be 11.0% (vs. 11.7% in 2019)

Profit Commission to be £120m (similar ratio as in 2019)

Other Revenue to again fall by £5.5m

These give a PBT figure of £596m, 32% lower year-on-year:

Admiral U.K. Motor Key Metrics and Profits (2018-22E) Source: Admiral company filings, Librarian Capital estimates. NB. Adjusted to exclude Ogden impact in 2018 and 2019.

The 2022 PBT forecast is also 2% lower than in 2019, despite the vehicle count being 14% higher. We believe this is conservative.

Mixed Performance in Other Businesses

Admiral's other businesses had a mixed 2021, as shown by their PBT figures:

Admiral PBT from Other Businesses (2014-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

U.K. Household has close to tripled its PBT since 2019, partly helped by COVID-19 (less than in Motor and offset by weather/subsidence), and partly by better claims handling. Customers and premiums grew 30% since 2019.

Admiral U.K. Household P&L and KPIs (2019-21) Source: Admiral results release (Q4 2021).

Household insurance is a moderately good business and there are obvious synergies with U.K. Motor. We expect PBT to grow moderately in the future.

International Insurance saw a sharp reversal in 2021, with European Motor PBT falling to 53% of 2019 level (blamed on market cycles in Italy and Spain), and U.S. Motor losses widening sharply.

Admiral International Insurance PBT By Business (2019-21) Source: Admiral results release (Q4 2021).

We have low expectations for these businesses. The local markets operate differently and Admiral's advantages in the U.K. do not easily transfer across. The U.S. is particularly competitive with high customer acquisition costs. However, losses will likely stay limited and there is some optional value.

U.K. Loans has continued to grow volume and has narrowed its loss. Gross loans stood at £607m at year-end, but should be low-risk as they are prime-focused. The business has some synergies with insurance, for example selling mostly through comparison websites, and we are hopeful.

U.K. Travel (insurance) was launched in 2018 and turned profitable in 2021. With a PBT of £1.0m on 150k policies, it is not meaningful.

Admiral Dividend Yield Likely at 5.6% in 2022

With shares at 2,430p, relative to 2019 financials (continuing operations), Admiral is trading at a 16.3x P/E and a 5.7% Dividend Yield.

Admiral Earnings & Valuation (2019-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

Admiral targets paying out 65% of its EPS as regular dividends, and has also paid special dividends every year; including these, the Payout Ratio has been near 90% in recent years.

Admiral EPS and Dividend Per Share (2014-21) Source: Admiral company filings.

The £508m sale of the Price Comparison Website ("PCW") business has funded two further dividends of 46p each in 2021, with a third to follow in 2022. The 2021 final dividend of 118p will be paid in June 2022.

We expect 2022 EPS to be approx. 5% lower than in 2019, giving a 136.6p dividend (excluding the third PCW dividend), implying a P/E of 16.8x and a Dividend Yield of 5.6%.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Actual 2021 Net Profit of £500m was 17% higher than our June 2021 forecast.

We reduce our 2022 forecasts to reflect lower U.K. Motor premium prices and lower results in non-U.K. insurance. We now assume:

2022 Net Profit of £437m (was £545m), 2% lower than 2019 with, lower U.K. Motor PBT mostly offset by lower losses in other businesses

From 2023, Net Profit to grow at 8% annually (was 9%)

Share count to grow at 1% annually (unchanged)

Dividends to generally be 90% of EPS (unchanged)

For 2022, the third 46p dividend from the PCW sale will be paid (change)

Exit P/E of 20.0x (unchanged)

Our new 2024 EPS forecast of 165.7p is 21% lower than before (210.9p).

Illustrative Admiral Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at 2,439p, we expect an exit price of 3,544p and a total return of 69% (17.5% annualised) by 2025 year-end.

Conclusion: Is Admiral Stock A Buy?

We reiterate our "buy" rating on Admiral Group stock.