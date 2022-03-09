kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Die shrinking on a chip is all about the goal of fitting more transistors or memory cells on a chip.

Smaller transistors switch faster, use less energy and, through pure economy of scale, are cheaper to make. The jump to the latest technology node — which, by the way, is the most advanced in the world today — is no different, according to Micron (NASDAQ:MU). It offers major improvements in performance, power-efficiency and manufacturing cost.

Micron's Technology Leadership

The introduction of 176-layer NAND and 1-alpha DRAM represented major technology breakthroughs for Micron company. It was the first time that Micron has achieved industry leadership across these two flagship technologies.

The 1-alpha DRAM process affords a 40% improvement in memory density along with a 15% drop in power consumption. Approximately 10% of the performance boost was achieved by improvements in DRAM design such as aggressive shrinking of the bitline and word line pitches, as well as better materials and more advanced tooling to deposit, selectively remove, or etch those materials onto the chips.

Micron is developing its 1-beta and 1-gamma nodes using proven multi-patterning methods to achieve competitive DRAM designs in terms of bit density, power consumption, performance, and cost. The company is considering EUV for its 1-gamma node, but that is planned for 2024 or 2025, as Micron explains it's not a key enabler for scaling and is especially difficult to apply in increasingly complex DRAM designs like DDR5, GDDR6/6X.

Micron provided a strong outlook in its FY Q1 2022 earnings call:

Server

Data center is the largest market for memory and storage, and Micron reported that in its fiscal first quarter, data center revenue grew more than 70% year over year as a result of continued cloud demand and a resurgence of enterprise IT investment. In FQ1, Micron launched the 7400 SSD, the first data center NVMe SSD to utilize its internally developed controller and firmware along with its DRAM and NAND. The company expects a strong ramp in its data center SSD revenues in FQ2, driven by increased sales of its NVMe SSD products along with strong DDR5 demand as customers prepare for new server product launches in calendar 2022.

Mobile

Micron’s FQ1 mobile revenue increased more than 25% year over year. Mobile memory and storage demand continues to strengthen, supported by content-hungry applications and the continued transition from 4G to 5G. Recent 5G phones feature more than 50% higher DRAM and double the NAND content versus 4G phones. 5G smartphone sales are forecast to exceed 500 million units in CY21, with 700 million units forecast for CY22.

PCs

Micron expects PC unit sales in CY2022 to be similar to 2021. However, a mix of enterprise PCs in 2022 is projected to be higher as companies invest to support hybrid work environments. This shift in the mix of PC unit shipments should increase average PC DRAM and NAND content. Micron noted that demand for DDR5 products is significantly exceeding supply due to non-memory component shortages impacting memory suppliers’ ability to build DDR5 modules. MU expects these shortages to moderate through 2022.

In the article, I present an analysis of the DRAM industry, addressing the correlation between Micron’s technology prowess on bit shipments, ASPs (average selling prices) and Gross Margins. These metrics are forecast from historic values of 3Q2021 (4QF2021 for Micron) and 3Q2022 (4QF2022).

Note that in my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace newsletter, I also include an in-depth analysis of NAND.

DRAM Analysis

Table 1 shows the DRAM roadmap for Micron and competitors, including China’s CXMT. Micron’s 1-alpha DRAM was in production in Q1 2020, one full year ahead of SK hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), according to our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips.”

The Information Network

Chart 1 shows bit shipment growth trend among the Top 3 DRAM suppliers for the previous two years and forecast for the next three quarters will be comparable.

The Information Network

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows DRAM ASPs. There are two important aspects of ASPs that readers need to consider. The first is that technology advances are increasing the number of bits on a chip due to smaller feature dimensions on the chip. As shown in Table 1 above, DRAMs have moved from a 42nm node in 2013 to 14nm currently. Thus, with more bits on a chip, the ASP may go up, but the ASP/Gb will drop. For example, in 2010, ASPs in $/Gb were $1.4/Gb and dropped to $0.2/Gb in 2020.

The Information Network

Chart 2

The second aspect is tied to the technical prowess of Micron. Table 2 shows a comparison of DDR5 chips from the three companies. Micron’s DDR5 chip was fabricated with its 1z nm technology node compared to earlier the generation 1y nm for Samsung and SK hynix.

The benefits of Micron’s 1z nm technology are obvious; Cell size (66.26 mm2) is smaller than Samsung’s (73.58 mm2) and SK Hynix’s (75.21 mm2). Micron’s bit density is (0.241 Gb/mm2), greater than Samsung’s (0.217Gb/mm2) and SK Hynix’s (0.123 Gb/mm2).

Table 2

TechInsights

DRAM gross margins plummeted to ~30% in the late 2000s in a downcycle, but the gross margin stood at 43% in the last downcycle in 2020. Aggregate DRAM gross margins dropped from a high of 75% in 2018 to a low of 43% in 2020 before recovering.

As shown in Chart 3, DRAM gross margins will drop over the next year due to the decrease in ASPs as was shown above in Chart 2. MU’s gross margins will counter this drop by competitors and rise. One of the factors contributing to this metric is the delay in moving to EUV lithography by Micron. EUV systems cost $165 million each, and the processing replaces a lower-cost ($65 million) DUV lithography system.

As shown in Table 1 above, SK hynix moved into production with its 1-alpha DRAM in 3Q 2021 followed by Samsung in 1Q 2022. According to my analysis and based on DRAM capacity, Samsung will require 7 EUV systems and SK hynix only 2. In addition to the high cost of the EUV systems combined with ASP drop, gross margin are likely to suffer.

The Information Network

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

The memory sector is highly competitive and continues to expand. Listed below are planned fabs for DRAM and NAND:

Micron

DRAM - $7 billion fab in Japan expected to begin production in 2024.

Samsung

Pyeongtaek line 3 (P3) with equipment move-in expected to start in April 2022; first with a 40-50k wspm 176L 3D NAND line, followed by a 130k-140k wspm DRAM line.

SK Hynix

$106 billion fab complex with 800k wspm capacity and 200k EUV – with the fab completed in 2025.

Kioxia / Western Digital

Fab 7 in Mie Prefecture, Japan, with expected production in late 2022 or early 2023.

Kitakami (K2) fab at $18.4 billion expected to be completed in early 2023.

Nanya

DRAM - $10.7 billion 10nm 110k wspm fab expected to be completed in 2023; production in 2024.

Once these new fabs are operational, these three charts illustrated in this article will look drastically different.

Chart 4 shows Micron’s three-year performance, and also shows that the stock is just slightly below its 200-Day moving average despite market erosion from the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical problems.

YCharts

Chart 4

Chart 5 shows Micron’s 10-year revenue and EPS. Micron has increased its revenue 252% over the last 10 years and has a EPS of 6.48, down from 12.0 during the peak of the last cycle prior to the memory crash due to oversupply caused by excessive capex spend.

YCharts

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows that MU is good value based on its PE Ratio (11.7x) compared to the US Semiconductor industry average (21.9x).

YCharts

Chart 6

Micron has a Quant rating of 4.51/5.00 and is ranked 11 out of 63 semiconductor companies. Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades are all B and above and have been improving in the past three months.

Seeking Alpha

Chart 7