When The Real Good Food Company (NASDAQ:RGF) went public in November, I concluded that strong growth was accompanied by some concerns. Let us first go back to mid-November, when the company went public, as I voiced the cautious words. These words have become reality as shares have been under pressure, with investors worried about the margins, but if this can be addressed, the potential is certainly here.

The Real Good Food Company is an innovative, branded, health and wellness-focused frozen food company. The company develops and produces tasting and convenience comfort foods, being high in protein, low in sugar and gluten-free.

Base ingredients in the food include chicken, cheese, plant-based proteins, fibers as the food manufacturer sells these products under its namesake brand, as well as sells it under private label products through major retailers like Walmart, Kroger & Costco, among others.

Actual products include wrapped chicken, chicken enchiladas, sandwiches and entree bowls, among others. The brand has seen a boost from social media, innovative products and the need for healthier alternatives.

The company went public at just $12 per share, some three dollars below the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. With 25 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at just $300 million, as that even included some $30 million in net cash. The resulting $270 million operating asset valuation was awarded for a business, which posted $39 million in sales in 2019. The issue is that gross profits only came in at $6 million that year, while a steep operating loss was reported at $9 million.

Revenue was flattish at $39 million in 2020, yet gross profits fell to just $3 million, as operating losses rose in a minor way to $10 million. These are far from rosy numbers of course, as losses are severe and even based on revenue multiples, valuations look quite high.

The company has seen real momentum in the first half of 2021 with revenues doubling to $36 million, gross profits improving in a spectacular fashion, although that operating losses rose to $6.5 million as well. The growth came from Costco which alone made up 57% of total sales in the first half of 2021. Together with other retailers, it is now responsible for 85% of total sales, creating real dependency and concentration risks as well.

Preliminary third quarter sales were seen at $22 million, accompanied by gross profits of $2 million and operating losses of $3 million. With revenues trending at $88 million, the 3 times sales multiple looked a bit more friendly (also given the growth) yet the lack of profitability in sight remains a big issue. Nonetheless, the valuation looked somewhat appealing as shares fell to $10 out of the IPO gate, reducing the asset valuation to $220 million.

Despite these observations, I decided to not get involved given the fact that this is processed food, there were huge dependency risks, while the losses were high as well.

And Now?

Fast-forwarding since the IPO shares quickly fell to just $5 in December as shares have been trading around the $6 mark ever since. This makes that the valuation has fallen to just $150 million, or about $120 million if we account for the net cash holdings of the business. The third quarter results were actually quite decent with sales up 136% to $23.0 million as gross margins rose to 10% and adjusted gross margins improved to 17%. Operating losses rose from $2.6 million to $5.6 million amidst higher selling and administrative expenses, as remember that this quarter was still pre-IPO.

The company guided for full year sales at a midpoint of $84 million, which suggests a midpoint of $25.5 million in fourth quarter sales, albeit that adjusted EBITDA losses are set to increase to $3.7-$5.2 million, up meaningfully from just $3.0 million in the third quarter.

The company furthermore already provided a full year outlook for 2022. This includes a midpoint of $120 million in sales, as revenues already trend at $100 million per annum based on the fourth quarter results (or better said the guidance). Adjusted margins are set to improve as full year adjusted EBITDA losses are seen around $8-$15 million which compares to a $4.3 million loss in the first three quarters of 2021. The real question is of course how big the (stock-based compensation) adjustments are on this EBITDA number.

What Now?

Truth of the matter is that the PR machine of the company keeps going as the company at regular interval makes notes of new product being available with retailers and posts about market share data. At the start of 2022, the company guided for 56% growth of its own product in the final four weeks of the year and 40% growth over the past twelve weeks. Four-week growth accelerated to 63% in the first month of 2022.

All of this continues to push forward momentum as $120 million in revenues in 2022 looks like a solid run rate for a business, which now supports a similar market value. This suggests that the rapidly growing product sales are trading at just 1 times sales, yet the losses are concerning as the cash burn is meaningful here.

That is the real caveat is that margin trends are really the issue at hand. The potential is certainly here as a normal sales multiple could be 3 times for a normal growing business, as growth in all honesty is quite spectacular. The issue is simply the margins, certainly given the rapidly falling net cash balances and impact of inflation, yet any good news on that front might make me more upbeat here shortly.