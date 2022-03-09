A Solid Gap Higher And Rally (Technically Speaking For 3/9)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Fitch believes a Russian default is imminent:

Fitch Ratings cut its credit ratings on Russia further into junk territory and warned that Moscow was likely to default on its debts shortly. The ratings company slashed its rating on Russia by six notches to a single-C grade, near the bottom of its scale, less than a week after downgrading the country from investment-grade status. Fitch’s action reflects the rapid collapse in Russia’s creditworthiness since it invaded Ukraine. Russia was judged investment-grade by all three major credit-rating companies as recently as Feb. 26.

As I noted yesterday, the main concern here is who owns this debt, and are any funds so heavily concentrated in their holdings that default will cause a collapse? Hopefully, the answer is no.

The war in Ukraine has made the Fed's job that much more difficult:

The feat has become markedly more difficult now that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unleashed turbulence in global financial and energy markets. The surge in oil and gas prices will propel inflation even higher. Rising energy bills—along with slumping stock and credit markets—could also sap consumer demand, increasing the chances of a recession. “It’s going to be very tricky,” says Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. “The economic plane is coming into the tarmac at a very high rate of speed, buffeted by severe crosswinds from the pandemic, with a lot of fog created by uncertainty due to geopolitical events.”

The article notes that the Fed has only been able to manage a soft-landing (rate hikes that didn't cause a recession) once. Now the Fed has to contend with a war, which is the perfect example of an event rife with unintended consequences. Best of luck to Jerome and company with this one.

The yield spread between the 10 and 2-year treasury bond is now very narrow:

This is a standard recession indicator. The narrowness is, well, concerning. Add this to your thought experiment when thinking about yield spreads:

Biaco Reserch Citation (Twitter)

Now that's an interesting -- and somewhat concerning -- statement.

Let's take a look at two sets of charts:

1-day, SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM chart (Stockcharts)

The markets gapped higher at the open and maintained upward momentum for the entire session. On the plus side, there wasn't an end-of-the-session sell-off, which you'd expect given the backdrop.

5-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWMa (Stockcharts.)

On the 5-day charts, the indexes have rebounded to the 200-minutes EMA area. The IWM is over that level.

Given the news of late, today's activity was welcome. How about we just leave it right there and hope for strong follow-through in the AM.