creisinger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On March 8, the management team at General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced two key developments that investors should pay attention to. One of these was an increase in the size of its board of directors. And the other, more substantive matter, was a significant share buyback program. This latter case may seem odd to investors who have viewed the company as a troubled enterprise in recent years. But when you consider management expectations for the future, combined with the robust fundamental condition of the company today, this particular move makes a lot of sense. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are at this point in time.

Recent developments are worth noting

According to a filing with the SEC, General Electric announced two changes to its operations that warrant attention. The first of these was the decision to increase the size of its board of directors by two seats. The company has already nominated three individuals for these seats, with the difference being made up by the decision of an existing board member to not run for re-election. This move is unlikely to be a significant determinant of the company's prospects moving forward. But it's always important for investors to keep an eye on changes within an enterprise.

Far and away the most interesting of the changes, however, was the company's decision to initiate a $3 billion share buyback program. This represents a significant amount of capital for the company, totaling about 3.1% of the company's $96.91 billion market capitalization. Some investors may think that a wiser move would be for the company to allocate this capital to an increased dividend. But considering that shares are up only 3.4% compared to their 52-week low point and are 24.1% below their 52-week high, it's not difficult to imagine why management made the decision they did.

Over the past few years, General Electric has struggled in a number of ways. Initially, it began with poor performance across a couple of its segments, the most egregious example being its Power segment as weak demand and poor operating efficiencies resulted in material losses. Due to factors both within the company's control, such as a significant insurance reserve that it was forced to cover, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the grounding of the Boeing (BA) Max line of aircraft and the weakness in the aviation market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed as though there would be no end in sight for the company's troubles.

General Electric

As I have written about previously, however, management has worked to cut costs materially. Not only that, many of the issues that affected it have now been resolved and the company has paid down a tremendous amount of debt. Due in large part to asset sales, the company has reduced debt and other similar obligations, on a gross basis, by around $80 billion since 2018. On top of that, other operations for the business are showing signs of life again. For instance, for the 2022 fiscal year, management expects free cash flow generated by the Aviation segment of the company to be down only marginally compared to the $4.3 billion the segment generated in 2021. That compares favorably to the cash flow neutrality of the segment in 2020. Meanwhile, the Power segment for the company should be up some undisclosed amount compared to the $0.9 billion it generated last year and should be up compared to the cash flow neutral position of it in 2020. Another positive development for the company is that its backlog has since started to expand. After dropping from $245.43 billion in 2019 to $230.60 billion in 2020, it rose to $239.82 billion last year. This shows long-term demand for its products is growing again.

General Electric

Of course, some investors might make the case that management should still be focused on further debt reduction or growth. I would prefer an emphasis on the latter. But in terms of debt, the picture is solid and getting better. Cash and cash equivalents today, including the value associated with the company’s AerCap Holdings (AER) and Baker Hughes (BKR) equity stakes, should be worth about $26.99 billion. Gross debt, as of the end of the 2021 fiscal year, and excluding the $5.94 billion the company has in preferred stock that management often throws into the debt category, stands at $35.19 billion. This implies net leverage for the company of just $8.20 billion. This stacks up against the $7.62 billion in EBITDA the company generated last year. But even this is complicated, as the images above and below illustrate, because of the significant changes seen from the company’s asset divestitures, and due to other liabilities like insurance reserves that really should be considered a form of debt. But keeping true to management’s measure of leverage, the net leverage ratio for the firm should be 3.3 for 2021 and will likely decline to 2 by the end of this year. Factoring in some adjustments, like after-tax payments due for insurance reserves that aren’t due until at least 2030 and this figure does increase some to 5.4. But given how far out some of these liabilities are, investors can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment.

General Electric

Not only is the balance sheet of the company robust, there's also the fact that management anticipates the picture improving moving forward. For the 2022 fiscal year, management anticipates industrial level free cash flow of between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion. At the midpoint, this translates to a price to free cash flow multiple of 16.2. The cash flow the company anticipates generating is also greater than the $5.1 billion generated in 2021. Of course, investors do need to be wary of non-GAAP metrics, since they are easy to make look good. Actual operating cash flow for the company, in 2021, and excluding discontinued operations, was $888 million. If we remove from the equation changes in working capital, it would have been $1.79 billion. But again, this picture is also complicated by various changes made to the company that needs to be accounted for. That’s why the non-GAAP $5.1 billion figure for the business appears, upon a close examination, to be the best for shareholders to use. What this will ultimately look like in 2022 is unknown. But we do know that management had previously forecasted its industrial level free cash flow expanding to some figure north of $7 billion in 2023. So it stands to reason that cash flow should continue to increase from here on out.

General Electric

Takeaway

At this point in time, some investors may be scratching their heads when it comes to management's decision to initiate a stock buyback. If the company does ultimately exercise this plan, however, it will not have been a horrible idea. Shares have fallen from their high point and the fundamental picture for the company is showing signs of improvement. Add in the low leverage the company actually has at this point in time, and initiating a share buyback plan is not wholly unreasonable. It probably is somewhat suboptimal compared to investing in the enterprise further. But management teams from most companies make suboptimal decisions quite often. So I don't see that as some huge negative for investors at this time.