In commentary about Q4 results on January 27th, Dow’s CEO noted that inflation and rising interest rates have, historically, been good for the company. Looking back over the past year, a period in which inflation has surged, this is not evident in the share price. DOW shares have returned a total of -4.4% over the past 12 months, as compared to +3.8% for the chemicals industry, and +10.5% for the S&P 500 (SPY). The shares are 15% below the 12-month high close of $70.91 on May 17, 2021.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for DOW (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at reported and estimated future quarterly earnings illustrates the story very clearly. Earnings rebounded rapidly coming out of the COVID-driven economic slowdowns and this was largely expected by the market. While the quarterly EPS for Q2 and Q3 beat expectations, the consensus values were fairly close to reported results. Looking forward to results over the next 1.5 years, the consensus is for earnings to gradually fall. It is this expectation that has put downward pressure on the share price.

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for DOW. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus estimate (Source: ETrade)

While the dividend yield is high (4.84%), the dividend has been constant since the spinoff of Dow from DowDuPont in April of 2019. The payout ratio, at 31%, is quite low. The company is prioritizing share buybacks over dividend growth. In Q4 of 2021 (see slide 3), the company paid out $512 million in dividends and spent $400 million on share buybacks. Increasing the dividend is a long-term commitment, while buybacks are a more flexible way to return cash to shareholders. Given DOW’s relatively short history since the spinoff and the current high yield, the balance of dividends vs. share repurchases makes good sense.

I last wrote about DOW on July 22, 2021, and I upgraded the stock from neutral/hold to a buy rating. At that time, DOW had fallen 15% from the high closing price in early June and the company had just reported strong Q2 results. The Wall Street analysts consensus rating calculated by ETrade was bullish, but Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus rating was neutral. There was also a substantial difference between ETrade’s and Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the 12-month consensus prices, with ETrade’s value 25% above the current share price, as compared to 17% from Seeking Alpha. Averaging these two consensus price targets (implying a 21% gain), the expected 12-month total return was almost 26%. Along with the robust earnings and high price targets, the forward P/E was only 8.4.

Performance of DOW vs. S&P 500 since my last analysis on July 22, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Along with the fundamentals and the Wall Street consensus outlook, I rely on the options market’s consensus view that is estimated using options prices, the market-implied outlook. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deep dive into the market-implied outlook, I recommend this (FREE) monograph from the CFA Institute. In my analysis in July, the market-implied outlook for DOW to early 2022 was bullish, with moderate volatility.

Since my post in July, 7 ½ months ago, DOW has returned a total of +3.4%, as compared with -1.1% for the S&P 500.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for the 10.4-month period to January 20, 2023 and compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook, as in my previous analysis.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for DOW

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook from the views of 12 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for DOW over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 14% above the current share price. For my analysis in July of 2021, the rating was also bullish and the consensus 12-month price target was 24.8% above the share price at that time. At that time, the dispersion among the analyst price targets was higher than it is today. Higher dispersion reduces confidence in the meaningfulness of the consensus price target as a guide. Today, the highest price target is 1.55 times the lowest. In July, this ratio was 1.83.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOW (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using ratings and price targets from 23 analysts who have published their views over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral (as it was in July) and the consensus 12-month price target is 8.1% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOW (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The primary reason that I look at more than one calculation of the Wall Street consensus is that there can be material differences, depending on the specific group of analysts selected. This is the case for DOW. The average of the 12-month price targets from ETrade and Seeking Alpha, 11% above the current share price, is a compromise between the two. With 11% in expected price appreciation and 4.8% in dividend yield, the expected total return is 15.8%.

Market-Implied Outlook for DOW

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for DOW for the 10.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023. I selected this expiration date because it is the first expiration date beyond the end of 2022, so this market-implied outlook is the best match to a view through the rest of this year. The options trading on DOW for this expiration date is also very active, increasing confidence in the meaningfulness of the outlook.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for DOW for the 10.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook shows generally comparable probabilities for positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, but the peak in probability is slightly shifted to favor negative returns. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -1.8%. The annualized expected volatility calculated from the market-implied outlook is 34%. This is slightly above the 31% expected volatility in July. For comparison, ETrade calculates 37% implied volatility for the January 20, 2023 options.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for DOW for the 10.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of negative returns are consistently slightly higher than the probabilities of positive returns of the same size (the dashed red line tends to be somewhat above the solid blue line across a wide range of probabilities).

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook tends to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, tend to be risk averse and thus overpay for downside protection (put options). While we cannot directly observe or test for this bias, the expectation leads me to interpret the market-implied outlook as neutral.

When expected volatility is high, options become more expensive and we are currently in a high-volatility environment. This makes selling covered calls more attractive. As I write this, I bought DOW at $60.33 and sold call options with a strike price of $60, expiring on January 20, 2023, for $6.98. The option premium equates to a yield of 11% (after accounting for the $0.33 spread between the strike price and the current share price). There should also be 3 quarterly dividend payments between now and January 20, 2023 for a total of $2.10. The total income yield from this covered call position is 14.5% over 10.4 months. By selling call options with strike prices so close to the current share price, I have given up any potential price appreciation, but I am receiving income that is almost equal to the analysts’ consensus for the expected price appreciation over the next 12 months.

Summary

DOW has been delivering solid earnings coming out of COVID, but the shares are below the 12-month high from May of 2021. The Wall Street consensus rating is mixed, with ETrade showing a bullish consensus and Seeking Alpha showing a neutral consensus. The 12-month consensus price targets from these two sources imply expected price appreciation of 14% (ETrade) and 8% (Seeking Alpha). Averaging these and adding the dividend results in an expected 12-month total return of 15.8%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I look for an expected 12-month total return (15.8%) that is at least ½ the expected (annualized) volatility (34% from the market-implied outlook). DOW is just below this cutoff. The market-implied outlook to early 2023 is neutral. While I am close to changing my rating to neutral, I am going to maintain my bullish / buy rating for the time being. Selling covered calls is an attractive compromise and the option premium combined with the dividend provides a high income yield.