President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation has signed a decree that allows for the ban or restricting export of raw materials, while also limiting the import. That move is partially initiated to allow for Russia to retaliate against countries which have largely stopped doing business with Russia but also to make sure Russia can supply for its own when needed.

The aerospace industry has been hit hard by the sanctions against Russia. Airlines had to cut their routes to Russia and reroute some routes, but the bigger concern is for the aerospace industry which is basically cut off from the supply of Russian titanium. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) announced that it would be suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services to Russia, Belarus and parts of Ukraine while assuring investors there was no immediate impact on the availability of titanium.

In this report, I have a look at the limit impact for Embraer and look why I consider the impact to be limited.

Russian aircraft market is small for Embraer

Embraer E2 (Embraer)

So, the first thing that we can address is the existing Embraer fleet in Russia with commercial airlines. That fleet is rather small. There are over 700 aircraft in Russia, but there are just 23 Embraers in Russian service. S7 Airlines has 17 Embraer ERJ-170s and Pegas Fly has six ERJ-190s. So, the share of Embraer in Russia is less than 5% and Embraer has not been able to successfully sell its next generation Embraer family aircraft to Russia, further limiting its exposure and risk. In support of the Embraer aircraft in service with S7 Airlines, the airline has set up MRO capabilities for the Embraer 170 over the years. These grant 24/7 access to technical information from Embraer, but as part of the sanctions that Embraer does comply with that access has now been revoked just like all other services required to keep the line stations in service.

Belarus has seen its European network diminish after it forced a Ryanair flight to land in May 2021 to detain a journalist. As a result, the company does no longer require as much aircraft as it has in the fleet, and out of its 12 Embraers, seven will be returned to the lessor. In Ukraine, services have also been restricting in some areas which would like concentrate on the east of the country and not affect its seven Embraers.

So, combined there are 35 aircraft in Russia and Belarus and seven aircraft in Ukraine. Those aren’t big quantities and suspending support to Russia and Belarus should not have any material impact on Embraer. Furthermore, exposure is limited because the Embraer E2 family is not a sales success in Russia. In fact, I cannot recall a single airline in Russia that has signed for the aircraft.

No immediate supply chain fears

Embraer E-2 Profit Hunter livery (Embraer)

Embedded in the Notice to Market were the following words from Antonio Carlos Garcia, Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations:

In addition, Embraer informs that there is no immediate concern over the availability of titanium in its supply chain, considering its strong current inventory position and the existing contracts for the provision of this material with companies in other countries. Embraer will continue to monitor its supply chain and to seek alternative sources.

I have reached out to Embraer to ask for a comment on these words, particularly to know what alternative sources Embraer has for titanium and at what timeframe things should be viewed. Generally, we have been seeing jet makers echoing the same thing and that's for the time being they are shielded from issues with the titanium supply. What makes things difficult to assess is the fact that no company is currently disclosing on how they have remapped their titanium supply chain and whether it will be weeks, months or longer before exclusion of Russian titanium will bring problems.

It could be the case that monitoring the situation Embraer has stocked titanium in the weeks and months prior to the invasion. However, what I believe plays a big role are the current production plans and the demand profile. In 2019, at pre-pandemic levels, Embraer delivered nearly 200 jets including 89 commercial aviation deliveries. In 2021, deliveries were down to 141 aircraft including 48 commercial aviation deliveries. That means that while in previous years Embraer was looking to source titanium to support production rates for 200 aircraft annual and higher, that demand for supply is now less and the same holds for Boeing and Airbus programs where composite aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 require more titanium in absolute and relative sense.

What's helping manufacturers at this point is that production rates are lower than the pre-pandemic levels and so the titanium demand is also reduced. That means that while previously manufacturers were looking to get manufacturers almost out of every corner of the world to support production rate growth they can now partially rely on those sources to offset the suspension of import of Russian titanium. The bigger question is whether there will be sufficient forging capacity going forward, and while Embraer is shielded for the time being, there are indications that the titanium supply chain ex Russia might not be sufficient to support production.

The positive note is that seemingly Embraer has diversified its titanium supply. Pages seen by AeroAnalysis showed that Embraer relied on all its supply from Russian VSMPO-AVISMA, but the most recent filing suggests that's not the case. We have asked Embraer from a comment on this but have not heard back from the company so far, but it does seem that manufactures such as Embraer have already started diversifying and likely will be looking toward dual sourcing titanium and forgings going forward which should make aircraft manufacturing less dependent on countries such as Russia in the future.

Conclusion

Looking at the suspension of services to Russia and Belarus, we see very little effect on Embraer because Embraer has a very small fleet in Russia and Embraer has not been successful selling its newer jets in Russia. More concerning is the titanium supply. What we see in the industry is that manufacturers and suppliers are shielded for the time being but not forever. What's problematic is that no company is providing a timeframe on which there could be shortages and what the implications would be for production rates and plans.

To me it seems that some companies might have hedged titanium in previous months, but mostly what might be helping companies at this time is that they have been expanding the supply chain to support production rates much higher than we are seeing today. So, in some sense I believe that current lower production levels caused by the pandemic are providing some relief to the titanium supply. However, given the integration of VSMPO-AVISMA into the supply chain and its scale, it's unlikely that this relief will be infinite and at this point you would like to see a bit more light shed on the supply chain health in the coming months especially for a company such as Embraer which was advertised as solely relying on Russian titanium.