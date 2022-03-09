Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) has been a dismal performer after it went public at the start of 2021. The company was a clear beneficiary of the pandemic, and hence well-timed its public offering as such, as I saw potential appeal for the shares yet was very wary of the risks as well. These risks very much materialized during the remainder of 2021, as investors have seen continued pains, with no imminent end in sight.

The Business

ON24 aims to drive customer engagement into actual revenues through its own cloud-based platform, driving engagement into a real conversion. Data and personal profiles are captured and converted, transforming the success of social networking of a B2C setting into a B2B setting.

The potential was there to disrupt automated digital marketing and standardized email campaigns. After all, lack of knowledge of end-customers results in low conversion rates, or even spam or negative connotations with customers, thereby potentially hurting the relationship. At the time of the IPO, the company offered these solutions to 2,000 customers, which were in contact with millions of end customers.

The company went public at $50 per share in February 2021, resulting in a $1.9 billion operating asset valuation. That was a high valuation for a business which posted revenues of $82 million in 2018, up 8% to $89 million in 2019, really suggesting a lack of commercial traction, which was a big warning sign for me.

Revenues rose 59% in the first nine months of 2020 to $104 million, as an operating loss of $12 million turned into a profit of $25 million, with growth being the result of the pandemic of course. With fourth quarter sales seen around $55 million and my estimate of $20 million in operating profits, the situation looked quite compelling at the time of the IPO. After all, a $220 million annualised revenue number and $80 million in operating profits looked appealing vs. a $1.9 billion operating asset valuation.

That enthusiasm faded as it became apparent that fourth quarter revenues of $53.3 million actually came in a bit softer than guided for, as $9.6 million operating profits came in at just half my estimate. Furthermore, the company guided for first quarter sales of just $48.5-$49.0 million, with operating profits seen just flat.

First quarter sales did come in at $50 million as a small adjusted operating profit was better than guided for, yet stock-based compensation expenses results in a modest net, and thus realistic loss. With shares down to $35, the valuation of the operating asset valuation dropped to just $1.2 billion, or about 6 times sales with no economic earnings seen and no real growth seen as well. That made that I opportunistically initiated a very small speculative position, which has been detrimental to the portfolio performance.

From Bad To Worse

Since trading at $35 in May of last year, shares have only fallen further and currently trading at $13 per share, the shares traded within the all-time lows here. In August, the company posted second quarter sales of $52.1 million with GAAP losses posted at $2.5 million while adjusted operating profits of $2.5 million were reported as well.

Shares fell as third quarter sales fell back to $49.4 million as the margin performance has been detrimental with an adjusted operating loss posted at $1.4 million and GAAP operating loss posted at $9.3 million. The continued plunge in the share price actually triggered the company into announcing a $50 million buyback program in December, not that it was of any help to stop the bleeding and share price declines.

In February, the company posted fourth quarter sales of $52.0 million as adjusted operating losses increased further to $1.8 million with GAAP operating losses increasing a bit to $9.6 million as well. The financial footing of the business remains very sound, containing nearly $380 million in net cash.

With nearly 48 million shares trading at $13 here, the $625 million equity valuation works down to just a $250 million operating asset valuation, actually just over the $203 million revenue number posted of the year. The issue is, of course, that the company posted an operating loss of $23 million (GAAP accounting) and break-even results on an adjusted basis, with the difference stemming from stock-based compensation expenses. While this cash burn is not a major concern given the net cash holdings of the business, yet without profits, it is hard to defend any valuation in the long term, unless there is a real roadmap or visibility to achieve profitability.

That is exactly the issue as 2022 sales are seen at a midpoint of $202 million, suggesting flattish revenue trends this year. The issue is that non-GAAP operating losses are seen at $27-$30 million, revealing that losses might actually increase a bit this year, far from an inspiring story.

Final Thoughts

Having initiated a small speculative position in the spring of last year, valuations have fallen from about 6 times to just over 1 times sales. That is very modest, but these sales are not growing while economic losses are substantial and are actually set to rise this year. All of this is not inspiring, yet the actual valuation is too compelling while some discipline in terms of margins could become apparent at some point in time while the cash balances are very comfortable in the meantime.

So despite the re-opening of the economy and the ability to meet in person, I think that there is still great demand for hybrid working and online meetings, including webinars and video-based marketing efforts for B2B to address customers. Hence, I am still not convinced of the quality of the name, but here the valuation has become so non-demanding at just over 1 times sales as the cheapness here makes that I am willing to make a small additional bet as well, although far from a riskless one.