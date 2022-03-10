Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) just reported its Q4 results, including an updated net cash balance as of March 7th. In its announcement and updated presentation, SandRidge indicated it will resume drilling activities for the first time in years, focused on its Northwest Stack asset. It forecast well IRRs of 100%+ at current commodity prices and keeping overall company production flat while spending a fraction of its free cash flow. These changes could help re-rate the stock, particularly if the company executes on its share buyback program or implements a dividend.

SandRidge Energy Q4 Investor Presentation

On many metrics, SandRidge had a successful 2021. Production exceeded guidance, capital expenditures were below guidance, operating costs (LOE) were in-line, and G&A was substantially below guidance.

SandRidge Energy Q4 Investor Presentation

In addition to strong operating and cost metrics, SandRidge generated $99 million in free cash flow, almost its entire market cap at the start of 2021. It extended its "reserves-to-production" ratio to 10 years, and improved the "strip PDP" value to roughly $16/share, leaving undeveloped upside, $160 million of net cash, and infrastructure and tax pools "for free" from current share prices.

A big part of my investment thesis in SandRidge is its ability to generate substantial free cash flow while keeping production flat, even at much lower than current commodity price environments. Another part of that thesis is its "torque," or leverage to higher commodity prices. This is in view as free cash flow and net cash on balance sheet exceed expectations.

SandRidge Energy Q4 Presentation

A major critique of SandRidge under its current management has been weak communication with investors. This had been displayed by stale corporate presentations, uncertain use of rising cash balances, and reports of investor calls and emails unanswered. While there is still no clarity on the precise use of the rising cash balance, I will say that I am impressed by management's incorporation of this feedback.

There is now a whole page in an up-to-date investor presentation addressing the go-forward strategy. And ultimately it is the board of director's responsibility to approve return-of-capital plans and endorse implementation. With a board controlled by the largest shareholder, Carl Icahn, it seems likely the company will eventually return meaningful capital. If returned as a dividend, the $99 million of free cash flow generated in 2021 would be just under a 20% dividend, and commodity prices are significantly higher now than in 2021.

SandRidge Q4 Corporate Presentation

It is noteworthy that SandRidge has provided updated guidance on its new drilling program in its "NW Stack" asset. At current commodity prices, this drilling should generate a >100% IRR, per the chart above, based on average offset performance. Considering the current team's well-above-guidance performance on the recompletion and workover program on its assets, if this program is similarly sandbagged, SandRidge's story could potentially return to production growth in addition to a prolific free cash flow generation.

Yahoo Finance

With these results, communication about 2022 plans (aside from return of capital), and rapidly growing net cash position, it is no surprise the stock is up 5% after hours to nearly $16/share. There is the potential for the stock to rise further this year as results emerge from the new drilling program and as likely return of capital is implemented. And with a large cash hoard, there is room to pay shareholders richly, grow production, and maintain a strong balance sheet.