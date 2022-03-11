JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been almost a year since I last looked at the Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF) and the share price has put in a phenomenal performance. Whereas Loblaw was trading at just around C$66/share in March 2021, the share price is currently trading at in excess of C$110 for a total return of 70% based on just the capital gains, and an all-in return including dividends of 72%. A great performance, but we shouldn't forget Loblaw is 'just' a grocery chain and while I was very keen on the company's ownership of its own loyalty program and its own financial division which issues credit cards, I think it's time to check up on Loblaw to determine if it's a hold or a sell.

The company's primary listing in Canada is more liquid with an average daily volume of approximately half a million shares, so I'd recommend using the primary listing in Toronto as the preferred trading venue. The ticker symbol in Canada is L. The investor relations section of the website mainly contains download-only links, but you can find all relevant reports and releases here.

The FY 2021 results were better than I expected

The full-year revenue as reported by the Loblaw companies was just over C$53B, which represents an increase of just under 1%. But as the expenses related to the initial wave of the COVID pandemic now no longer have to be incurred, Loblaw saw its margins increase as its operating income increased by 24% to C$2.94B thanks to a strong EBITDA result as the average EBITDA margin increased from around 9.5% to 10.5%.

Thanks to the massive improvement of the margins, the company's pre-tax and net income came in substantially higher than in the previous financial year. The net income attributable to the shareholders of Loblaw was almost C$1.88B resulting in an EPS of C$5.49/share. And that's actually much better than I had expected as in last year's article I wasn't quite sure if Loblaw would be able to keep its revenue at an elevated level considering the aggressive pantry-stocking happening in 2020. Loblaw clearly surprised to the upside.

In the March 2021 article, I liked Loblaw for its free cash flow profile as the company generated approximately C$1.7B in adjusted free cash flow last year. As the EPS clearly beat my expectations I was curious to see if Loblaw was also able to exceed the expectations on the cash flow level.

Loblaw reported a total operating cash flow of C$4.83B but this included a C$90M working capital change as well as a C$300M impact from changes in credit card receivables. Additionally, the company paid approximately C$643M in cash taxes although the income statement clearly shows only C$466M is due.

On top of that, we should also deduct the C$679M in interest payments (consisting of C$339M in interest payments and C$340M in interest payments on the lease liabilities) while we should also deduct the C$1.02B in principal lease payments.

This results in an underlying operating cash flow of C$3.25B which is approximately 10% higher than in the preceding year. The total capital expenditures increased to C$1.17B (including the small contribution from lease receivables) resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of C$2.08B. And that's indeed substantially higher than the C$1.7B generated in FY 2020.

Loblaw has been buying back shares in the past few years and after cancelling 13.3M shares in 2020 an additional 15.7M shares were retired in 2021. The net decrease of the total amount of shares outstanding was just 14 million shares as about 1.83M new shares were issued upon the exercise of some stock options.

Dividing the C$2.08B in adjusted free cash flow by the 333M shares that are currently outstanding, the free cash flow per share was approximately C$6.25. This means the stock is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 5.5%.

Investment thesis

2022 likely will be a difficult year for Loblaw as the supply chain issues are persisting while the inflation will have a negative impact on the operating expenses and that will weigh on the financial results.

The share price has had a good run with a total return of approximately 70% but I think it's time to call it quits and move onto greener pastures as the current volatility on the financial markets is creating opportunities elsewhere.