This article is based on Roepers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2022.

This quarter, Roepers' 13F portfolio value increased from ~$298M to ~$358M. The number of holdings decreased from 11 to 10. The top three holdings are at ~46% while the top five are at ~70% of the 13F assets: Huntsman Corp., Univar Solutions, Eastman Chemical, WestRock Company, and Avnet.

Atlantic Investment Management's annualized returns since the flagship fund's inception in 1992 thru 2017 was impressive at ~16%. Last four years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

New Stakes:

Timken Company (TKR): TKR is a 7.52% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between ~$64 and ~$77 and the stock currently trades just below that range at $62.41.

Stake Disposals:

Berry Global (BERY): BERY was a large 8.85% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$61 and ~$71. There was a one-third selling last quarter at prices between ~$60 and ~$69. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$60 and ~$74. The stock is now at $56.76.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR): The 1.74% BLDR stake was purchased last quarter at prices between ~$40.50 and ~$55. The position was sold this quarter at prices between ~$52 and ~$86. The stock currently trades at $73.85.

Stake Increases:

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN was a large stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position was since sold down. Recent activity follows: It was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. H2 2019 had seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. That was followed with another ~75% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $38 and $79. The position was built again this quarter at prices between ~$101 and ~$121. The stock is now at ~$109 and the stake is at ~14% of the portfolio.

WestRock Co (WRK): WRK is a large (top five) position at 13.52% of the portfolio. It was built in Q4 2019 at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. Q1 2020 saw a ~17% selling while next quarter there was a two-thirds increase at prices between $24 and $34. Q4 2020 saw a ~10% trimming while next quarter there was a ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$41 and ~$54. Last two quarters had seen a ~22% selling at prices between ~$48 and ~$62. This quarter saw a ~15% stake increase. The stock is currently at $42.49.

Avnet Inc. (AVT): The large ~10% AVT stake was purchased in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$24.50 and ~$35.25. There was a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$35 and ~$41.50. The stock is now at $39.83. This quarter also saw a ~11% stake increase.

Nomad Foods (NOMD): NOMD is a 1.72% position established over the last two quarters at prices between ~$24 and ~$29 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $20.85.

Note: Nomad Foods is back in the portfolio after a quarter's gap. A similar stake was established in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$22.60 and ~$26.15. It was eliminated next quarter at prices between ~$27.50 and ~$31.50.

Stake Decreases:

Huntsman Corp (HUN): HUN is currently the largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was established in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$25 and ~$29.50. The stake was more than doubled next quarter at prices between ~$25 and ~$31.60. The stock currently trades at $36.96. There was a ~15% trimming over the last two quarters.

Note: Huntsman is a frequently traded pick in the portfolio. Details of the latest roundtrip follow: It was a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $17.35 and $35.30. That was followed with another two-thirds selling next quarter at prices between $18.25 and $23.50. Q4 2019 saw the position almost eliminated at prices between $21.50 and $25. The remainder stake was disposed in H1 2020.

Univar Solutions (UNVR): The large (top three) ~15% of the portfolio stake in UNVR was established in Q2 2020 at prices between $9.60 and $18.15. The two quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a one-third stake increase at prices between ~$16.50 and ~$22. The stock currently trades at $29.52. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): GT is a large ~10% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$14.50 and ~$18.75. The stock currently trades below that range at $13.13. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Lear Corp. (LEA): LEA is a large ~9% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$113 and ~$165 and the stock currently trades at ~$141. Last three quarters had seen only minor adjustments. There was a ~12% trimming this quarter at prices between ~$146 and ~$188.

Kept Steady:

O-I Glass (OI) previously Owens Illinois: OI is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. Recent activity follows: Q2 to Q4 2019 had seen a ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. H1 2020 saw a ~35% selling at prices between $4.65 and $14.85. That was followed with a ~45% reduction in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$9.40 and ~$13. The two quarters through Q2 2021 had seen another ~75% selling at prices between $11.50 and $19.30. The stock currently trades at $12.10, and the stake is at 2.20% of the portfolio.

