Marina113/iStock via Getty Images

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is a Liberian-American entertainment cruise giant that had a very interesting couple of years in the cruise business. Travel and leisure stocks have been hammered for the better part of the last two years due to ongoing pandemic-related issues. With lockdowns and travel restrictions in place, being literally closed down and with no ability to generate cash, cruise stocks have been fighting an uphill battle for a long time.

Still, with pandemic cases and deaths losing their momentum over the course of the past several months, many countries have been rolling back restrictions amid optimism that the end of Omicron has brought the world one step closer to the end of the entire pandemic. With this, many are expecting the long-awaited recovery of cruise stocks and a brighter future for the entertainment giants. However, is this truly the case? We will share our views on the matter and try to answer why we believe trouble may have only started for Royal Caribbean and its shareholders.

No longer the same company

Royal Caribbean has been burning more than a billion dollars per quarter for the better part of the pandemic. last year alone they have burned through almost 5 billion dollars. The unfortunate reality is that their entire cruise fleet has been docked for the better part of the last two years and that the bills kept on coming. During the time, with no cash-generating ability, the company has largely financed itself by either issuing debt or equity financing.

As per the latest quarterly filing, the company had $21.75 billion in total debt and $19.04 billion in net debt. That is a significant increase from its pre-pandemic debt levels back in early 2020 when the company had only close to $12 billion in total debt. To place things into perspective, the company went from a current ratio of 0.15x and a quick ratio of 0.07x at the end of 2019, to a current ratio of 0.49x and a quick ratio of 0.42x at the end of 2021. They have gone from a manageable Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.42x and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.35x to today's negative 8.93x Total Debt/EBITDA ratio and negative 7.82 Net Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Debt (TIKR Terminal)

The company's EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio before the pandemic outbreak was 8.45x, meaning generated EBITDA could cover the interest payment by more than nine times. These days are long gone since Royal Caribbean generated a negative EBITDA of $575 million last quarter. The same ratio today stands at a negative 1.89x, as the company has to pay some expensive $1.29 billion in interest payments quarterly.

Last year, management was successful in stabilizing the finances by bringing the expenditures under control while putting an end to the rise of debt. With a part of the cruise fleet finally sailing, the company has started generating some much-needed cash flow, which brought some further relief to the finances. Furthermore, management was able to build up a relatively strong cash position of $2.70 billion, given the circumstances.

CfO and CapEx (TIKR Terminal)

It would be also interesting to take a look at the pre-pandemic company EBITDA and revenues levels. If the cruise entertainment industry would go back to normal in late 2022 or in 2023, it is not unreasonable to expect similar numbers again. Back in the time, the company was mostly FCF positive, usually generating close to $10 billion in revenues and more than $2.5 billion in EBITDA yearly.

Revenue and EBITDA (TIKR Terminal)

Even if we are to give the company the benefit of the doubt, expecting that they are going to regain or exceed the pre-pandemic cash generation, there is still a long way to go until RCL can be considered a de-risked company in terms of leverage.

As it was mentioned before, the company was burning through large sums of cash and it needed to find a way to pay for the bills. Other than issuing large amounts of debt which we have already discussed, management has also resorted to issuing new shares of the company.

Shares Outstanding (TIKR Terminal)

At the end of Q4 in 2019, the company had 209 million shares outstanding and that number has increased to 255 million shares during the pandemic. Total shares outstanding have increased by almost 56 million shares. With some back of the paper math, if we are to assume that the average share price was around $65, we can assume that the company raised close to $3 billion through equity financing.

The effect of equity financing is arguably even more damaging to the long-term prospects of the company than the increase in debt. Still, one might say that management's hands were tied here and that they had no other real solutions. Furthermore, their competition seems to have largely done the same, as was the case with the likes of Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

The big impact in the long term here is the impact of the dilution on the upcoming dividends. Until the situation with the debt is sorted out, it would be unreasonable to expect anything other than a token dividend. Still, if the company plans to become a dividend investor favorite, it needs to find a way to execute buybacks as well, since dividends commitments have become far more expensive as a result of the dilution.

The dilution and the dividends

The cruise company was well known as a dividend stock back in the day. It was paying out a stable and attractively growing dividend. In the last full pandemic free business year, the cruise line paid out $2.96 per share back to its shareholders. The company offered about a 2% dividend yield considering the company's price before it crashed during the pandemic.

Over the past ten years, the cruise operator has been one of the best dividend growth success stories in the market. It has successfully grown its dividend from $0.20 per share back in 2011, to $2.96 per share in 2019. The dividend has grown by 1380% with a compound annual growth rate of 35%. However, with the company doubling the debt and diluting its shareholders by more than 22%, this dividend growth story has come to an end.

Dividend Growth (TIKR Terminal)

The yearly dividend commitment amounted to $606 million in 2019, which was the last full year in which RCL shareholders received a full dividend. Here is where we arrive at the interesting point, due to the effect of dilution of those before mentioned 46 million shares, the company would have to pay out $754 million or $149 million more in order to achieve the same commitment. This is of course largely offset by the lower price for new shareholders but remains true for those who stayed with the company through the crisis.

The point that I am trying to make here is that there is going to be a long time until Royal Caribbean could be considered a decent investment for dividend-oriented investors. Even if the dividends are to be resumed, it is most likely going to remain a token dividend for a long time. Reinstituting a considerable dividend would arguably be even worse, considering the state of their finances. The main focus of management in the next several years should be the battle to deleverage the balance sheet. Furthermore, prior to reinstating any sort of meaningful dividend, management would be wise to enact strong share buyback programs in order to offset the effect of share dilution. The future is simply looking very bleak for income-seeking investors.

Lack of confidence

An interesting thing that we can witness when analyzing "post-pandemic" cruise stocks is the lack of confidence by the senior management and executives in future stock performance. We have witnessed a very loud and noticeable lack of insider purchases.

The last major insider purchase within Royal Caribbean was in December of 2018, when Richard Fain, the CEO, bought 18,900 shares at the average price of $105.60 per share. Fain, with the rest of management, has been selling ever since. This comes off as somewhat of a surprise, considering that the stock is priced extremely attractive being almost 50% down compared to the pre-pandemic levels. In fact, the stock has been selling for anywhere between the low 20s to the high 60s over the course of the last two years.

Insider Trading (Dataroma)

As we can see from the data reported, not a single executive has bought RCL stock in the last year. For the better part of the two years in question, senior management has just been only selling.

We can recall an interesting Peter Lynch quote at this point: "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise".

In my view, there is no one with a better insight and sharper outlook on the future of the business other than the executives and the rest of the senior management at Royal Caribbean. At troublesome times like these, it is always a good idea to monitor how confident the senior management of a company is in its future. For example, back in 2021 when shareholders reacted negatively to the WarnerMedia spin-off announcement, AT&T's John Stankey decided to buy back one million shares of the company in a huge vote of confidence. I would expect a similar display of faith if I was to start believing the turnaround story. With macroeconomic headwinds slowly but surely clearing up for the company, it would be interesting to watch out for any future signals from the insiders.

Summary and final thoughts

The cruise operator has gotten one of the worst deals of the pandemic, being unable to operate its cruise empire while burning through cash and building up significant amounts of debt. The main issue that the company is facing is that it has little to offer to its potential investors other than the "turnaround pitch". It would not be unreasonable to assume that the stock is going to recover slightly as the macroeconomic headwinds clear; however, the real question is what happens next? Even prior to the pandemic, RCL has not been held in high regard among growth-focused investors.

On the other end, as it was pointed out earlier, income-seeking investors don't have much to look forward to either in the case of the Royal Caribbean. The company's ability to pay out any meaningful dividends has been permanently impaired by the levels of debt and equity financing it has gone through during the pandemic. I would also argue that the debt will prove increasingly difficult to manage over the course of the next several years, creating more struggle for management and shareholders alike. If anyone, the insiders know this well, henceforth the lack of any "vote of confidence" in the business. In the end, I would argue that this is a fundamentally flawed business that has little to offer to potential investors. Royal Caribbean is currently sailing into unknown waters and most investors would be better off jumping the ship and heading to safer harbors.