After the bell on Wednesday, shares of internet giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped roughly 7% after the company announced a stock split and new buyback plan. Just like we've seen with a number of other tech giants in recent years, investors were happy with the news that shares will no longer be trading at such a high dollar price. Wednesday's announcement was certainly welcome, as the stock had dropped to a new low recently, and it likely provides a nice distraction from what is going on at the business itself.

The biggest piece of news was the 20 for 1 stock split that was announced. At the May 25th shareholder meeting, shareholders will need to approve the appropriate share count increase, which is likely to occur. Then, trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6th. Recently, we saw Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) announce a split as well, as these two names may be jockeying to get into the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Trading at a value in the thousands of dollars per share wouldn't allow for Dow inclusion, but like we saw with Apple's (AAPL) split a number of years back, entrance to this index can come with a share price that's only a couple of hundreds of dollars at most.

The other piece of news here was a $10 billion buyback plan approved by the board of directors. This stock repurchase authorization replaces the previous $5 billion authorization, which was approved by the board back in 2016, but under this plan Amazon had only repurchased $2.12 billion worth of its shares. The buyback here likely won't be very meaningful, as it represents less than 1% of outstanding shares at a nearly $1.5 trillion market cap. This plan most likely will be just offsetting some ongoing dilution from share based compensation that has led to a rise in the share count over the years.

For investors, the hope here is that the buyback also signals that Amazon is going to reduce its capital expenditures a bit. As recent earnings reports show, net purchases of property and equipment last year were nearly $55.4 billion, a 58% rise over 2020 levels. The ongoing effects of the pandemic required the company to spend heavily in its overall infrastructure, as well as to support the growth of Amazon Web Services. As a result, one of Amazon's key financial metrics - free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations - was actually a negative $14.3 billion for 2021, whereas the year earlier amount was a positive $21.4 billion.

I bring up the idea of a distraction here because of the current business environment. Like many other companies, Amazon has suspended doing business in Russia and Belarus, which will slightly impact overall sales. The bigger issue is that the invasion of Ukraine has sent global energy prices soaring, for example US gasoline prices seen in the chart below. Consumer spending is likely to shift its overall mix towards energy products, not just gasoline but heating products as well as we work our way out of winter. Amazon itself will also see some margins pressures from higher transportation costs. Rising transportation expenses were one of the reasons cited for the Prime price increase announced earlier this year, and that was well before the Russia situation completely changed the narrative.

The other issue here for Amazon is that the Russia invasion has invited a flight to safety in the markets, and that's meant a rise in the US Dollar. The Dollar Currency Index is up about 3% since Amazon's Q4 report, with that being heavily weighted towards strength against the Euro. Given the Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates this month, the greenback might see even more support moving forward. In its Q1 guidance, management talked about an unfavorable growth impact of approximately 150 basis points from foreign exchange rates. We could see a much larger impact than that unless the dollar starts to weaken rather soon.

I bring up these meaningful business headwinds because of where analyst expectations currently stand. The average Q1 revenue estimate is $116.34 billion, which is near the top end of Amazon's guidance for $112 billion to $117 billion. That forecast came weeks before the Russian invasion sent energy prices skyrocketing and the dollar higher, so it's likely that estimates need to come down before the company reports. Amazon has actually missed street revenue estimates the last three quarters.

The timing of Amazon's stock split and buyback announcement is also very interesting in my opinion. After the bell on Thursday, electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) will be reporting its Q4 2021 results. Amazon announced a huge profit for its Q4, a majority of which was due to an $11.8 billion pre-tax gain in its Rivian investment. Rivian shares soared after their IPO in November, but started to drop back as investors digested some growing pains.

Rivian shares finished last year trading at more than $103, but closed Wednesday below $44. Unless there is a dramatic rally in the next few weeks, Amazon will have to mark down its Rivian investment at the end of March, which could lead Amazon to report a large earnings per share loss for Q1. While this mostly is an accounting issue, it can hurt Amazon's future a little as well because its investment is worth significantly less, so if Amazon wants to sell it eventually the final proceeds won't be as much as they could have been when Rivian was much higher.

As for Amazon shares, they rallied back towards $3,000 in Wednesday's after-hours session. At that key level, they would be almost 10% above their recent 52-week low, as they've been hit with the overall market. While I'm sure investor expectations have come down a bit in recent weeks, analyst estimates haven't at all, and the average price target remains over $4,100 currently. In the end, Amazon's stock split news and buyback was an incremental positive. Really though, it's more likely a needed distraction that could improve sentiment a bit here as we worry about consumer demand falling thanks to rising energy prices. When you combine the energy situation with a stronger dollar and potential major investment loss from Rivian, Q1 is looking to be rather tough for Amazon.