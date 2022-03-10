Siltronic AG (SSLLF) CEO Christoph von Plotho on Full Year 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF) Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2022 4:00 AM ET

Rupert Krautbauer - Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Christoph von Plotho - Chief Executive Officer

Rainer Irle - Chief Financial Officer

François Bouvignies - UBS

Gustav Froberg - Berenberg

Holger Schmidt - Metzler Capital Markets

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Jurgen Wagner - Stifel

Lucas Glemser - Jefferies

Stephane Houri - ODDO BHF

Rupert Krautbauer

Thank you, operator. Welcome everybody to our full year 2021 results presentation. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at siltronic.com. And a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call.

Joining me on today's call are our CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho; and our CFO, Rainer Irle. Following our usual procedure, Chris will start with some general remarks, and Rainer will provide some more detail of our key financials, followed by Chris again, updating you on our guidance and current market developments. After the introduction, we will be happy to take your questions.

Please note that management's comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's press release and presentation and in our annual report. All documents relating to our full year 2021 reporting are also available on our website.

I now turn the call over to Chris for introductory remarks.

Christoph von Plotho

Thank you, Rupert. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us on our full year '21 results call. I hope all of you and your families are healthy and safe. Before talking about Siltronic, I would like to send our compassion to the people of Ukraine. We are shocked about the development that's already caused many civilian casualties. Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrible war.

Now, let's shift to Siltronic's development in the year 2021. The year 2021 was dominated by strong market demand and significant volume growth exceeding market predictions from early '21 by far. The whole semiconductor industry experienced an exceptional growth year, with demand exceeding supply in several areas. This also drove Siltronic's sales and margins. All our production plans has been fully loaded since mid-21 and demand continues to grow especially for 300 mm wafers.

In order to meet future growth, we've made a strategic decision to build a new Greenfield fab in Singapore. And throughout the year, we're waiting for regulatory approvals for the tender offer by GlobalWafers, which unfortunately did not materialize. All of this made 2021 an exceptional for Siltronic.

Now let's have a look at our key financials before Rainer leads you through the Q4 for development in more detail. Compared to the year 2020, our sales were up by more than 16% to €1.4 billion. Overall ASP in '21 was slightly down compared to 2020 due to exchange rates. Wafer prices started to recover in the second half of the year. The headwind on FX caused by stronger euro also eased in the second half.

Our EBITDA came in at €466 million. EBIT was up 65% at €317 million. Margin development in the later part of the year started to be hampered by inflation effects on COGS, mostly due to rising energy costs. CapEx of €426 million were significantly up year-over-year. The investments are mostly related to the construction of our new 300 mm fab in Singapore and the expansion of the crystal pulling hall in Freiberg as well as additional epi capacities and capabilities.

Our net finance assets were €573 million at the year end. Silicon wafers are the basis for almost all electronic applications. Demand growth for wafers is driven by the growing use of semiconductor in all types of electronic applications. Continued growth for the worldwide electronics market will continue to drive demand for our wafers. Semiconductor demand growth due to new applications, for example, leads to translation, as well as due to unit and content growth, in existing applications.

In '21, we started major expansion projects. Most important is the construction of our new factory Fab Next in Singapore. In Germany, we are building a new crystal pulling hall in Freiberg and we are investing in epi reactors. As you can see on the picture, we have made good progress with construction, both projects are well on track, supply timelines for key equipment have been summed up and we have great project teams onsite. Now it's all about the smooth, execution.

I'll now hand over to Rainer.

Rainer Irle

Yeah, thank you, Chris, and good morning, everybody. Before we go into the details of the financials, I would like to talk about another important topic. In Q4, Siltronic decided to kick off a new climate action program and committed to the science-based target initiative. Basically, we want to cut our CO2 emissions in half by end of this decade, with a long term goal to become net zero until 2045. These are ambitious goals for an energy intensive company like Siltronic. But we are convinced that accelerating climate action is important for us and for the future of our planet. We will do so by improving energy efficiency, generating renewable energy ourselves and by buying renewable.

But now let's move on to the financials. Sales increased quarter-on-quarter every quarter last year, mostly driven by volume growth. The first half of the year we saw significant headwind from FX. In the second half of the year, the US dollar exchange rate improved. COGS, 2021 went up mainly due to higher wafer area sold and higher depreciation of around €10 million. Excluding depreciation cost per wafer area declined significantly in 2021 compared to 2020, due to fix cost dilution and productivity improvements.

In Q4, COGS came in at €248 million in line with wafer area sold. Rising electricity prices and FX affected the negative cost impact in H2. Our gross profit rose to €128 million in Q4. Gross Margin went up quarter-on-quarter to 34%, driven by ASP and stronger US dollar. Currency effects were dominated by a weak dollar in the first half of the year. We recorded therefore positive hedging results for Q1 to Q3 and a slightly negative hedging results in Q4, due to a stronger US dollar. Our currency effects accounted in total for €9.5 million in 2021, after €3.6 million in 2020.

Now, the GlobalWafers tender offer and its impact. Siltronic has legal expenses as part of admin expenses in 2020 and 2021. The impact of some concluded contracts were contingent on the closure of the transaction. This means the extra cost depended on whether all necessary approvals for the acquisition by GlobalWafers were granted. Admin costs of €12.1 million were charged in 2020 as a reserve and €3.6 million in 2021.

Now last year in Q1 to Q3, we assumed that the tender offer would be completed. Therefore, the costs increased admin expenses by €2.1 million in Q1, €2.7 million in Q2 and €1.3 million in Q3. As the offer, as you know was finally unsuccessful, we reversed the reserve in Q4. This resulted in a €3 million year reduction in admin expenses and a €9.9 million other operating income in Q4.

In line with our increasing gross profit, EBITDA was up €144 million in Q4, a 17% increase versus prior quarter. This was driven by higher gross profit and the positive one-time effect caused by the tender offer. EBITDA margin were 38% after 33% in Q3. Excluding the effect from the tender offer, EBITDA margin would have been 35% in Q4. EBIT in Q4 came in at €109 million with EBIT margin of 29% compared to 23% in Q3. For the full year 2021, the higher wafer area sold and the reduced cost per wafer area more than over compensated the negative burden from increasing cost that we experienced in Q4.

Net profit was €94 million in Q4, that was a €74 million in Q3. Earnings per share came in at €2.15 versus €2.79 in Q3. In the financial year 2021, net profit was €290 million and excluding minorities obviously, earnings per share was €8.44 compared to €5.36 in 2020. A nice increase and we will therefore also increase - propose to increase the dividend to €3.0 per share and we will proposed that to the AGM meeting in May.

Working capital in 2021 was flattish year-over-year with €207 million in Q4, mainly driven by an increase in inventories, contract assets and trade receivables due to higher wafer area sold. Trade liabilities also went up, also particularly due to higher CapEx.

Looking at our balance sheet, equity rose to €1.3 at the end of December. Equity ratio was nicely up to 54%. The increase is based on the strong profit minus the dividend payment, as well as a decrease in pension obligations. The pension provision in Germany was discounted at 1.23% as of December 2021, was 0.69% at the end of prior year. In the US interest rate also went up from 2.07% to 2.51%. All this together caused our pension provision to decline significantly to €405 million and to increase equity.

Net financial assets increased to €573 million despite high CapEx and €60 million dividend payment. This was mostly due to the very good cash flow from operating activities and customer prepayments received in Q4. CapEx in Q4 jumped to €282 million due to the ongoing expansion projects, namely the expansion of the 3 mm crystal pulling hall and EPI in Freiburg and of course, the green light for Fab Next in Singapore. For 2022, a CapEx of €1.1 billion is planned with about two thirds of this going into Fab Next.

In financing Fab Next, we will take a conservative approach. The majority of the investments will be financed by existing liquidity, future cash flows and prepayments from key customers. Furthermore, we also consider a moderate amount of debt financing. This should bring us to about €0.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. We will definitely not raise new equity in 2022.

Operating cash flow in Q4 was €197 million following €123 million into Q3. Due to high CapEx, net cash flow in Q4 was negative, minus €140 million. As expected, the net cash flow of about €2 million in 2021 was positive, but significantly below previous year. Net prepayments for customer LTAs amounted to €93 million in Q4.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Chris, for an outlook.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, thank you Rainer. Now let's have a look at the outlook in the year 2022. Siltronic had a good start in the year '22. We continue to see strong demand from customers. Since our production lines have already been running with high utilization, there is only little room for growth volume - to grow volumes in 2022. We do expect our revenue to grow due to significant price increases, but margin development will be hampered by cost increase of about €120 million with about 50% of that being for energy.

Fundamentals of our industry are strong. But news are currently dominated by uncertainties that may affect the global economy. The COVID pandemic is not yet over, disruptions in the global supply chain persist, US-China trade tensions continue and now there's even a war in Ukraine. But the growth driver for our industry remains strong, growing digitalization in all areas of life will continue to drive the demand for semiconductors and hence for silicon wafers.

Siltronic's focus is now on smooth execution of our 300 mm expansion projects to participate in future growth markets. This implies a very high CapEx, which we'll manage without an increase in capital share in '22. Despite all challenges, we see ourselves in excellent position to continue our growth, sustainability. Silicon area demand will grow by - did grow approximately by 14% in the year 2021. Siltronic expects continued demand for 300 mm wafers, at a CAGR of around 6% for the next few years.

Silicon wafer demand for smartphones continue to grow despite stagnant unit sales because of increasing functionality and semiconductor content. The trend to more cameras and more memory continues. Automotive supply chains are still disrupted, but the trend to more semiconductor content per car remains strong. This is due to the growing share of electric vehicles, wider use of assistance systems for the driver and more semiconductor content for infotainment systems.

All these trends sum up to structural demand growth for silicon wafers. Siltronic production lines continue to operate at very high loading and wafer price are expected to grow significantly in the year 2022. All this leads to our outlook for the year '22. We currently expect only slight increase of wafer area sold of less than 4% compared to the year '21. Assuming continued high fab loading and significant price increases in invoice currency, we expect sales to grow by 15% to 22%.

Our EBITDA margin should increase to between 34% and 37%, including the termination fee paid from the terminated tender of GlobalWafers. Raising unit costs particularly for electricity and supplies will have a total negative impact of around €120 million. Depreciation will increase to approximately €185 million. EBIT should increase significantly despite higher depreciation.

Our tax rate is expected to be between 10% and 15%. We plan to invest around €1.1 billion in '22, two thirds of which will go into the construction Fab Next in Singapore. Further investments will focus on the expansion of the crystal pulling hall in Freiberg and 300 mm epi and capabilities to meet future customer requirements. Due to the high CapEx, our net cash flow will be significantly negative, earnings per share will increase significantly.

With this, we close our presentation. And we are now available for your questions. Operator, please open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question, it's from François Bouvignies, UBS. The line is now open for you.

François Bouvignies

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking the question. So I have two quick ones, if I may. The first one is on your guidance for 2022. So you mentioned the volume of less than 4% for this year. And the clarification that I wanted to check with you is, do you take into account this global uncertainty to this less than 4%? Or is it based on your maximum supply that you can do this year on the volume term? So that's my first question. And the second one is on the clarification on equity raise. I mean, you mentioned you don't want to do one in '22 and you will use other kind of metrics. But what does it mean for '23 and '24? Because it seems that you're very specific on '22 or should I - do I read too much into it? In other words, what is the likelihood of capital equity raise in '23 or beyond? Thank you.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, thank you for your question François. I think you're reading too much - a little bit too much into it but Rainer will later answer the second part of your question. Let me try to give a quick answer on the first one, less than 4%. This is simply due to our high capacity utilization that we already had in the second half of last year. So this is basically kept by capacity of Siltronic.

François Bouvignies

[indiscernible].

Rainer Irle

Yeah, yeah.

François Bouvignies

Okay, so you don't it into - sorry, go ahead Rainer?

Rainer Irle

Yeah, on an equity side, François, I mean, we wanted to make it very clear that we are not doing it this year because obviously, we see overhang in this year. We also see that it is unlikely that we will do an equity increase in the years to come but we don't want to rule it out completely, so to give us some room for - to maneuver. But I think it's very unlikely.

François Bouvignies

Okay, great, thank you. And maybe since it was a short answer, if I may add one quick one? What do you think on the inventory side to customers? I mean, what's the situation that you are seeing on the raw wafers? And of course, finished goods issue, do you have any insight that would be would be a nice to share? Thank you.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, again, we only have little information regarding overall wafer inventory at customers. We have a good view at two of the four memory players. One is relatively stable at around 30 days to 35 days, it's okay, from my perspective - from our perspective. The other one is slightly decreasing. And yeah, and it's still at the okay level but if it continues to decrease, one day, they might come into some challenges. A part of that, I want to remind you that inventory challenges typically do not start at raw wafer, they start somewhere in the value chain between the products that our customers would use and the product which is finally sold to the end consumer. This is proven by all the inventory adjustments that we did see in the past. But at the end of the day, we come back to demand for end products. Demand for end products in all areas, and in all geographies is still very, very strong. There are no signs that this will slow down and customers continue to ask for more wafers. Then we deliver to them based on contracts that we have with them and they are willing even to pay premium prices for spot quantities.

François Bouvignies

Great. Thank you, Chris. Thank you Rainer.

Christoph von Plotho

You're welcome.

The next question is by Gustav Froberg, Berenberg. The line is now open for you.

Gustav Froberg

Thank you very much for taking my questions, as well. I have a couple and I'll do them one after the other. Firstly, just how do you view your customer's ability and willingness to stock up more on wafer inventory in light of supply shortages of critical materials elsewhere in the value chain potentially limiting your customer's output? And then a second question on guidance, you've given a rather wide range for guidance for '22. Could you talk us through the different scenarios you expect for the year and what you think needs to happen to either reach the top or the bottom end of your guidance please?

Christoph von Plotho

And let me try to answer the first part of your question regarding customers. I think customers in the moment do not have the possibility to pile up raw wafer inventory because the offer to the market is limited by capacity not only at Siltronic but also at our competitors. And I think this will continue to be so. We already said that we cannot see any possibility to have more volume growth than 4%, it will be low 4%. We do believe that demand might be higher than plus 4%. And if that's the case, this additional demand can only be fulfilled if competitors of Siltronic have more available capacity, and we do not have any signs to go in our thoughts in that direction.

So for the second part of your question, you say it's a wide range. Wide is not really defined, so if at the very beginning of the year in a challenging environment like we presented in our presentation, we say lower limit is 34%, higher limit is 37%, I think this is, for sure, not wide. But Rainer will try to explain you and give you a little bit more detail about the bottom and the top portion.

Rainer Irle

Yeah, Gustav, I mean, there's a lot of volatility all over the place. And the first one is exchange rates. I mean, we've seen a huge range of the US dollar to euro, already this year. And so this is kind of reflected in the top - in the top line range. I mean, as Chris said, I mean, volume is very much fixed by production capacity. A lot of price increases have already been concluded, there might be a little bit more to come. But then I mean, and exchange rates for the average of the year, I mean, we can probably expect anywhere between €1.08 million and €1.16 million, so that that's a very wide range.

And when it comes to the bottom line, in addition, you see currently panic in the electricity markets. It is obviously the war. It is also currently the drop in Central Europe in zero wind generation. I mean that there's really absolutely no wind currently. And wind is typically 10% of the generation. So I mean, electricity prices, we saw them last week, shooting up to €250, which is five times the normal. But depending on the negotiations in Ukraine, and also, depending on the weather pattern going forward, it could easily come down. So I mean, that is included in the €120 million cost increase. I mean, most of that, obviously, from electricity but also from raw materials and supplies. So there's just a huge variation in commodity markets and exchange rates everywhere. And that's the reason why the range in our guidance is a little wider than usual.

Gustav Froberg

All right, good. Thank you very much.

Next question is by Holger Schmidt, Metzler. The line is now open for you.

Holger Schmidt

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is with regard to CapEx. I mean, we have €1.1 billion this year. How should we think about the CapEx spending volume in 2023? And the second question is around prepayments, you have signed obviously a lot of LTAs, for your Next Fab in Singapore, how should we think about the prepayments coming in over the course of the next two to three years? And then the third question is with regard to the cost cutting program you mentioned in your in your press release this morning, what amount of cost saving is incorporated in your guidance and what measures are behind the program?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, first of all, on the CapEx, we always said that the building of Fab Next is somehow front loaded. Therefore, you'll see a very high figure for the current year. And you know that we also said that we will spend for Fab Next €2 billion till '24. And of course, a lot of portion of that will be in '23 but we are not in a position to talk today about CapEx that will happen in '23. But again, we gave you the folder figure, we said two thirds of the €1.1 billion is for Fab Next and we continue to say and we insist on the point that its front loaded. So I think this is a nice set of information that you can use for your model. The LTAs, well the prepayment, some of them already came in, some of them will come in during this year, and a very little portion will come in '23.

And cost reductions, you know, we continue to focus on what we successfully always implemented in prior years. Most of it is driven by productivity and yield. So it's about payroll cost, mostly in Germany, where the payroll costs are relatively high. On the other hand, we already thought last year, we were on a very good track for cost reductions but at the end of the year, cost reductions were not as much as we thought because we already saw in the last four months of '21, higher cost for energy related things. So -

Holger Schmidt

Okay, there's one follow up question. You mentioned the €2 billion CapEx and below for the Next Fab against the background of a rather inflationary environment, do you think the €2 billion will be sufficient now?

Christoph von Plotho

Yes, we think so. Most of that is negotiated, we have finalized that for all major equipments, the contracts with the suppliers. So we do not have any reason to believe that this €2 billion to the end of '24 will not be sufficient.

Holger Schmidt

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much.

Christoph von Plotho

You're welcome.

The next question is from Robert Sanders, Deutsche Bank. The line is now open for you.

Robert Sanders

Yeah, hi. And can you just maybe remind us a bit about when the volume is coming on stream with Fab Next? And at what sort of rate of growth and then I've got a follow up?

Christoph von Plotho

Yeah, that's a good question. I can remind you that, we said that the first wafer for qualification will be shipped in early '24 to customers. At the end of the day, the biggest influence is coming from customers, how much time will it take, to qualify these products out of Fab Next? From today's perspective, customers are talking today about the willingness to shorten that time as much as possible. So, maybe even the first wafers might be shipped in late '23 for qualification, needs to be seen. Siltronic does not have any experience with the fastest possible ramp of the fab. When we - the first wafers, out of the last 3 mm investment in Singapore, were brought to the market in 2008 and full build out was realized something like 12 years later. So, it was never the idea to ramp this fab in 12 years, but the market did not allow to ramp it faster. So, this time, it looks different, it looks more like Siltronic cannot ramp fast enough for the market development. Therefore, our assumption is that we will ramp at the speed of between 130K and 150K per year, whether that fast is possible needs to be seen. But again, when we talk about which quantity of wafers which will come to the market? A lot depends on qualification made by the customers and if the market continues as it looks today, I think there are good reasons to make the qualification time shorter than they typically did in the past.

Robert Sanders

So what is the typical time from qualification to revenue? And also what is the typical time to get the fab to the level of quality of the existing site?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, you know, that depends a little bit also on the design rules, design rules are getting tighter, I think the most challenging qualification, internal qualification is final clean that that will need some time. And typical qualification time is between three and six months or so, I will say for polished wafers. And in the past, epi wafers sometimes took even up to a year, qualification at the customer.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And the question for Rainer, just I heard you mentioned some FX rates. Is it correct to say that your revenue guidance for '22 assumes a range of FX from €1.08 million to €1.16 million? I was just surprised by that given where the spot rate is, if that was your assumption. So does that mean the midpoint of the guidance is €1.12 million based on that?

Rainer Irle

No, it's a bit rapid, it's a bit higher. I just said that we saw €1.08 million, we believe that's not sustainable. So it reflects more range, I would say between €1.12 million and €1.18 million.

Robert Sanders

Okay, even given where they are. Okay, you've taken a view on the FX rate. Okay, so then that implies that the dollar apple-to-apples ASP is up much more than 10% and basically year-on-year, is that correct? There's nothing else I'm missing, right?

Rainer Irle

The ASP and invoice currency is not up much more than 10%, I wouldn't say that.

Robert Sanders

Okay, in the ballpark, got it. Okay, thanks for that. I'll jump down.

The next question is by Jurgen Wagner, Stifel. The line is now open for you.

Jurgen Wagner

Yeah, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. On your product strategy, historically, you said that silicon carbide is not something you look at and has to change now. As you are staying independent also, would raw wafers be a long term opportunity you are looking at? And on China, how has the quality of Chinese raw wafer supply changed or improved, let's say over the last two years? Thank you.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, I'll start with the last question. We always said that the Chinese players will not play a major role in the next five years for prime wafers. I think this is still true. But we also said that they will catch up. And we did not see anything in leading edge design role. We hear from time-to-time that they have maybe a 28 nm to 22 nm capability. But this is not really proven. The major concern that I have today regarding China is that for 300 mm, there is under supply in the market, not taking into account the Chinese capacities and our customers suffer from that. So this shortage of 300 mm wafers, will open doors to the Chinese, which wouldn't have opened in another market scenario. So this is my major concern regarding China. So it's not so much about their capability. It's much more about possibilities that they will get to collaborate with, let's say, leading semiconductor industry outside of China. So silicon -

Jurgen Wagner

So would it be more memory then?

Christoph von Plotho

But I think it's like always, we have leading edge is typically epi, it's not polished. So, let's say the state-of-the-art memory wafer is easier to accomplish than a state-of-the-art epi wafer, when we talk about leading edge. On the other hand, we have in the epi markets, you have big consumers of epi wafers but you also have quite a number of smaller foundries which are not using epi, leading edge opens the door in that sense. And when we talk about polished wafers, the major consumer of polished wafers are the memory players and the memory players, specifically the two Koreans, and but also the Japanese and the North American one. They basically switch when they go to the next design rule, not everything, but a large portion to the next design rule. So therefore, polished is less demanding but the share of our customers is much more based on leading edge when you compared to epi.

So there is no clear answer, it's more or less the model. But at the end of the day, it's the entrance door is also monitor wafers and monitor wafers, I think we are pretty sure that they have the capability to supply monitor wafers. And you see the investment plans of our customers and every additional investment, every additional capacity translates into significant more monitored demand. And we had peers who produce monitor wafers. Today monitor is not only at Siltronic but also our competitor's byproducts, which you can't avoid, but as prices of prime wafers are higher than the one for monitor wafers, there's a quantity that we cannot avoid, which will be shipped to the market as the monitor wafer but we will not produce monitor wafers.

So, yeah, then silicon carbide. Now, we will not read you a strategic decision every year. Once we simply have to say we are done with it, that's it. I think the growth rates of silicon carbide are impressive, but it's from a very, very low level, it's a completely different kind of products. It's a completely different chemistry, I would say, to grow such a crystal. No, we will not look into that again. And by the way, three years ago people talked about the shortage of silicon carbide, today we talk more about over capacities which are in the market. So I do not of any reason to go there.

Solar wafers, I think Siltronic never looked into solar wafers but Wacker did in the past. There was a joint venture with was SCHOTT. And this was not very successful experience, that's why they stepped out of it relatively quickly within a 12 month period. And solar is still a business where the success depends a lot on by how much solar industry is supported by tax advantages or financial support, whatever you want to call it. Therefore, we will see very high fluctuation over there. Siltronic is dedicated to our customers and our customers are semiconductor customers and we are completely fully-loaded. So we don't have any room even to think about solar wafers. So also that is, I think, a relatively clear, no.

Jurgen Wagner

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Christoph von Plotho

You're welcome.

The next question is by [Johannes Smit, IBS Capital]. The line is now also open for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. Maybe only to make the question regarding the actual situations, you mentioned the €120 million additional costs for energy? How much, maybe how flexible, you can pass higher energy prices to your customers? Is there a time lag or can you immediately pass it if energy moves up? Because nobody knows how the energy price will develop in the future? So in the worst case, how fast you can react? It's the first question.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, first of all, the €120 million is not only energy, it's to a large extent, energy but not all. This is total cost. And you know, we stick to the idea that we execute contracts. I'm not a big believer in trying to pass additional energy costs to customers because as soon as customer - as the cost will go down, they will come to see you open their hands and ask for a price reduction. I think the only area where it's relatively typical that you use index prices is for products which are truly related to crude oil, like in some organic chemistry, that I also know from Wacker but I'm not a big believer in - when you have significant additional costs that you're directly hand it over to customers. The other way around, we wouldn't like that customer come to see us and say, this product that you use is becoming cheaper, therefore, I want to have a price reduction. And I want to remind you that Siltronic was, is, and will be in the future completely convinced that pricing is done by the market and not by cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Very clear answer, thanks. On the other side, maybe given your guidance, how much you have included maybe said through the bad things that happened in Ukraine maybe so where the economy could get a real hit, or maybe the worst case could go to something like a recession or maybe a flat - only flattish development. How much this risk you have included in your guidance and how much feedback you get from your semi customers? How much they see maybe demand - their own demand, this could be affected by a weaker economic development?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, I think the weaker economic development is a possibility for the future. No customer up to now translated that into reduced volume request that they have. It's like I said before, the other way around, they are still looking for additional quantities, and willing to pay more for it. That and, I think the output that we gave is relatively positive one. And of course, it does not include a worst case scenario. But how do you want to, you find a worst case scenario? And I think there is no reason to be so pessimistic to include in an outlook a worst case scenario.

Unidentified Analyst

So for even in some slowdown, you still think there is strong demand pumps at semi side, given the structural growth?

Christoph von Plotho

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

Finally, maybe only remind us after the GlobalWafers deals didn't happen. GlobalWafers announced also additional investments and even your Japanese competitors bid greenfield, new perhaps, is at any point of the future as it could be a risk there could be overcapacity again from this greenfields to your own market view is but all in all, it's not even the additional investment of GlobalWafers. It's not to an effect that we could see the phase, I mean, an over a supply chain's proven capacity?

Christoph von Plotho

The way you ask the question, I can't answer. You basically asked whether I can include that in the future, there won't be over supply.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I know.

Christoph von Plotho

This is something that I cannot exclude. But what we say since quite some time, when we were talking about greenfield, before we made the decision, we say, based on the assumption that we have for the market, and the ramp speed, and the growth of the market, the industry needs three Fab Next. And I always gave this calculation to you, we have the 7.8 million wafers, which were the quantities of Q4 last year, we compare it to a fab of 600K. So this is something like 6%, 8%. But this fab will ramp in our favor for years. So it's 2% per year, and we assume that the market demand will grow by 6%. So, consequently, the industry needs three Fab Next, and they need it now and not in '24. So therefore, I would be very, very surprised to see over capacities before '25,'26, because, then you need to know, already [grand] phase of the greenfield investments. And what we see up to now, the announcement of Zoomco is relatively comparable to what we said GlobalWafers is not so precise about quantities. So therefore, no, if there is no change in the market environment for the midterm future, I can exclude over capacities.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks for those great answers.

The next question is by Lucas Glemser, Jefferies. The line is now open for you.

Lucas Glemser

Hi, just a few quick questions to start with. How much do you expect financial charges this year? Why and also on the tax rate, why is the tax rate higher this year? And then on the CapEx, outside of the Fab Next is the remaining third, is that all Germany?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, first of all, on the CapEx, it's mostly Germany, but not all of it is Germany because it's certainly like I said, in my talk, it's driven by the growing hall and epi reactors, and that's all Germany. And for the tax rate, the major reason is that we have - we are becoming more profitable and the tax rates are higher in Germany than in other areas. And consequently, the tax rates will go up.

Rainer Irle

And the break -

Christoph von Plotho

The breakup fee is taxable. And the breakup fee is taxable at a rate which is significantly higher than the guidance of 10% to 15%.

Lucas Glemser

And just on the financial charges this year, how much do you expect on that?

Rainer Irle

So, I mean, it's usually we have expenses due to the interest bearing reserves, particularly pension expenses of some €5 million, then we have some €6 million in liquidity under management that usually brings us some return. Last year, we'd a very good financial. This year, it's probably a bit too early to say. I mean, the markets are in turmoil, so difficult to give a guidance for the return on those investments. And finally, we raised that though, kind of you know, this is something that we'll probably not be in effect till mid of the year. So we will have some interest expense for bad debt. But if that only kicks in, in the second half of the year, that should be moderate.

Lucas Glemser

Okay, perfect. And then just to clarify on the margin increase, just trying to clarify where that exactly comes from, is that just from higher prices, or is there anything else other than that?

Rainer Irle

So first of all, we expect GlobalWafers to pay us the agreed break fee likely in Q1 so that that is €50 million extra income, but it's obviously included in the guidance. And then we have a tailwind from higher prices and we have headwind from higher cost.

Lucas Glemser

Okay, perfect. Makes sense, thank you.

The next question is by Stephane Houri, Oddo BHF.

Stephane Houri

Yes, good morning. Actually I had two questions but the first one has been asked by Johannes. So I just wanted to understand the way you have calculated your, the impact of the energy cost if you took the, let's say, the spot price of energy. So if you took harsher, let's say, assumption, looking at the - how the situation is evolving? That's the first question. And the second question was about the volumes. So I understand that you are very limited today by the volumes, by your production capacity. Does it mean that we should take the assumption that you will be limited by capacity until 2024, when you would have the new plants running? And the question behind is, are you, let's say, pushing the walls to try to invest a little bit increase in capacity for 2023 without this new plant? Thank you, very much.

Christoph von Plotho

Well, I will start to answer the second question. Yes, we are limited by capacity. There will be a little additional coming on-stream in the later part of this year for 200 mm, which will have an effect on '23 because it will be fully available for the year '23 but there's nothing for 300 mm. And you asked whether we consider to do something against it? No, we do not because we always said you know, Brownfield is done, there is no additional equipment that we can put into our shells. So I'm - I feel sorry for the market. I feel sorry for our customers. We would like it to be different but it's not. And the first question that you asked on spot price of energy and so forth, I would have Rainer to answer one.

Rainer Irle

Sure. Stephane, I mean, electricity buying is a mix of forwards and shorter term spot or months plus one. So and we also have several production locations that are affected differently. I mean, the US, the electricity prices are up only a little. In Singapore, they are up significantly and in Germany, I would say, they're currently panicking. We have at all locations a good percentage already locked in, in forwards, though usually at quite a bit higher prices because prices were already high last winter with shortage and gas supply and the non or the below average production of energy. Some of that is still open and we are we are following spot prices carefully trying to make sure that we get a good timing.

Stephane Houri

Okay, thank you very much.

The next question is by Robert Sanders, Deutsche Bank. The line is now open for you.

Robert Sanders

Yeah, I was just going to ask a follow up question about utilities as well. Actually, just to understand, I remember utilities used to be the fifth largest part of your cost of goods sold. I assume now it's probably second behind labor. Is that correct? And is it roughly speaking, the utilities was €120 million last year, it will be €180 million in the current year. Is that in the ballpark?

Rainer Irle

Yeah, Rob. I mean, first of all, you're right. That was number five, and it's moving up. It's not moving up to number two yet. It will be up if and we could say €120 million impact total. You know, a good half of that is electricity, you can do the math. We never disclosed fully what exactly is the amount of energy cost is and we don't want to do that going forward.

Christoph von Plotho

But I think the top three are unchanged. We have labor, we have supplies, and we have depreciation.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And it was true that polysilicon which was from Wacker which was the fourth largest at 12%, is up substantially this year as well. Is that correct?

Rainer Irle

It is correct. We signed in you polysilicon supply contract, which is a five year contract, which these are, in the first year which is this year, a low double-digit percentage price increase, but then stable prices going forward. And that we will talk about going forward. I mean, it's really a question of how much of that inflation that we are currently seeing this year, how that will sustain into next years. Definitely too early to talk about it but there will be a very interesting question going forward.

Robert Sanders

Just my last question would just be on wafer pricing, you said 10% on average, is there a big difference by diameter in '22? And what are you thinking for pricing into '23 just indicatively?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, that's a nice try to find out price increase by diameter. This question was asked basically, in every call that we had, that I can remember, and we never answered it, and we won't change it today. But the impact, of course, is by far the largest from 300 mm, because two thirds of the quantity in the market are 300 mm, and the other ones are only smaller, but price increases were possible in all diameters. And like I said in previous calls, since beginning of April, last year, there was no negotiation concluded with customers without price increases.

Robert Sanders

Any thoughts on '23 or too early to say?

Christoph von Plotho

Well, there are contracts which, so called long term contracts and long term contracts that we concluded and now finalized in the second half of '21, of course, they also cover 23. But I will not give you a guidance on pricing for '23. You know, talk to some Zoomco. Zoomco mentioned it, 10% in '22, 10% in '23, 10% in '24, that's what they said. In the past, Zoomco was never good in giving outlook for price increases, maybe this time it's different. I don't know.

Robert Sanders

Thanks, very helpful. Good, cheers, bye.

There are no further questions for the moment. And so I hand back to Rupert Krautbauer.

Rupert Krautbauer

Thank you very much, everybody. So this concludes our Q&A session. Thank you for joining us today. We hope you will join us again for our Q1 release in May 2022. Goodbye and stay safe and healthy. Thanks, everybody.

Christoph von Plotho

Goodbye.

