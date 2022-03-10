Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chinese EV manufacturers - including NIO (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) - have seen a large drop-off in delivery numbers in February. The month-over-month drop in delivery volume, however, can be explained by Chinese holidays and a lower number of trading days in February. Investors should expect a material rebound in delivery volumes in March.

Macro factors have further lowered the valuation of NIO. I believe the drop in pricing for shares of NIO is widely exaggerated and the EV sector, as well as NIO, are ripe for a rebound!

Analyzing NIO's delivery card for March

NIO delivered 6,131 models in the month of February, showing 9.9% growth year over year. The Chinese electric vehicle startup delivered 3,309 ES6s, 1,738 EC6s and 1,084 ES8s. Once again, NIO's popular ES6 - an all-electric premium sport utility vehicle with room for 6-7 passengers - was responsible for more than half of NIO's delivery volume in February. NIO's delivery growth markedly slowed in the first two months of FY 2022, largely because of Chinese holidays that fell into the sales period and a lower number of trading days in the month of February. These two reasons also explain why delivery volumes at other EV startups also dropped off in February, so the sequential decline in production and delivery volume is likely to be only temporary.

XPeng experienced the largest sequential drop-off in delivery volume in February with total deliveries cratering 52% month over month. The second highest drop-off in deliveries happened to NIO which saw a 36% month over month drop. Li Auto comes in third with a delivery contraction rate of 31% compared to February. Li Auto has been the fastest growing EV company in the industry group lately and taken over the lead from XPeng… which is also still growing at fantastic rates of 180%. Li Auto sold 8,414 Li ONE sport utility vehicles in February, showing a growth rate, year over year, of 265.8%.

Deliveries December Dec Y/Y Growth January Jan Y/Y Growth February Feb Y/Y Growth NIO 10,489 49.7% 9,652 33.6% 6,131 9.9% XPEV 16,000 181.0% 12,922 115.0% 6,225 180.0% LI 14,087 130.0% 12,268 128.1% 8,414 265.8%

(Source: Author)

XPeng and NIO are handily beating NIO regarding delivery growth, but this might change in FY 2022 as the company benefits from retooling its production lines last year and new models, the ET5 and the ET 7, coming to market this year.

Upcoming catalysts

NIO is facing a couple of catalysts that could potentially power shares of NIO higher as well. The first catalyst is the release of fourth-quarter earnings which are due to be reported later this month. Strong vehicle sales, growth in vehicle margins and stronger than expected cash flow could remind investors that NIO is still a growth play. The expectation is for NIO to report adjusted EPS of $(0.12), but the startup could beat expectations based on recovering vehicle deliveries in the last month of the year.

Seeking Alpha

What could also be considered catalysts are the releases of NIO's ET5 and ET7 sedans. The ET5 is expected to see the beginning of deliveries to Chinese customers in September 2022 while the ET7 flagship sedan will see the start of deliveries at the end of the first quarter. Both product launches, and details about their pre-orders, are likely to positively affect shares of NIO. I estimate that NIO's current level of deliveries could be boosted by 2-3 thousand units monthly due to new ET5 and ET7 deliveries.

NIO is still going to grow rapidly, top line growth is now underpriced

In recent weeks and months, investors have become skeptical of stocks with high valuation factors. While NIO's growth is not exactly cheap, based off of expected sales, the EV startup has attracted a significantly higher sales multiplier factor in 2021. Growth prospects in China's EV industry also remain attractive as China accounts for more than half of the world's electric vehicle sales.

NIO is expected to grow revenues from an expected $5.7B in FY 2021 to $30.0B by FY 2026, implying average top line growth of 40% annually. XPeng and Li Auto are also expected to see significant top line growth over the next 5 years. Revenue estimates for all three EV startups are likely going to rise...

Data by YCharts

Because of the drop in pricing that occurred in the EV sector in the last six months or so, the valuation factors for NIO and its rivals have also decreased materially. Just six months ago, shares of NIO traded at much larger P-S ratios. Today, NIO's prospects in the EV market are only valued at 2x revenues.

Data by YCharts

Risks with NIO

There are numerous risks that must be mentioned here. Current political events, like the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, weigh on the market and have led to drastically lower valuations, especially in sectors that have experienced strong growth during the pandemic. The semiconductor shortage is also still a problem in the auto industry, although it is not the reason for NIO's drop-off in deliveries last month. What would change my mind about NIO is if rivals grew deliveries significantly faster than NIO in FY 2022 and if the supply chain crisis was to severely impact the delivery prospects of NIO in the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

NIO's valuation is currently removed from reality. The mismatch between price and value is likely related to a slew of negative factors that affected the pricing of growth equities lately. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation rates and expectations of higher interest rates have weighed on the broader market lately, but especially on the growth sector. I believe the market will sooner or later start to catch up to NIO's business reality. I don't believe NIO's valuation makes any sense right now and I consider NIO to be one of the best investments currently available for growth investors!