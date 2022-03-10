Tesla Vs. NIO: Which EV Stock Is The Better Buy?
Summary
- Tesla is the global EV leader. It has been ramping production rapidly to meet surging consumer demand for EVs.
- NIO is one of China's leading pure-play NEV makers. It has plans to expand to 25 countries and regions through 2025.
- We discuss why TSLA stock is the better buy for investors.
Investment Thesis
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world's leading EV maker, while NIO Inc. (NIO) is one of the three leading pure-play NEV makers in China. Notably, both companies were highlighted recently by Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley as its keen competitors in the EV market. He emphasized (edited): "Ford will go deeper because we know our competition is NIO and Tesla, and we have to beat them, not match them." Furthermore, it wasn't the first time Farley mentioned both companies. He also complimented both companies in a January appearance on Yahoo Finance. He articulated (edited):
Well, the companies that I think about that I admire because of their commitment - and frankly, the hard work they did to earn their reputation - are companies like NIO and Tesla. They've been at this a long time. They engineer their vehicles differently. I'm most respectful of Tesla's profitability. They're now making more than $10K a vehicle in their second quarter earnings." (Yahoo Finance)
Therefore, while NIO is a much smaller and unprofitable rival to Tesla currently, investors should not write NIO off so quickly. Nonetheless, we also don't think Tesla's leadership could be threatened by the rise of NIO in the near term. Nevertheless, we discuss how investors can consider owning both companies in their portfolios and unveil our preferred buy.
NIO and Tesla Stock Key Metrics
Readers can glean from the above chart and observe that TSLA stock is currently valued at a much higher valuation than NIO stock. TSLA stock's NTM revenue multiple is 10.1x, compared to NIO stock's multiple of 3.4x. However, the speculative fervor in NIO stock saw its valuation even surpassing Tesla stock between late 2020 and early 2021. Keen EV investors should have known that NIO was overvalued back then, given its lack of profitability and scale.
Therefore, investors shouldn't be surprised that NIO stock has collapsed astonishingly since its January 2021 highs. Nonetheless, NIO investors could also point out the headwinds concerning its potential delisting and the market rotation out of Chinese stocks. Therefore, investors in TSLA stock have not experienced the value compression experienced by NIO investors.
However, both companies have alarmingly weak FCF yields. As growth investors, we can accept it if such companies have not been optimized for FCF profitability yet. But, the margin of error is lesser, and investors need to make sure that they have high conviction over such stocks. For example, TSLA stock has an NTM FCF yield of 0.94%. However, NIO stock's FCF yield is in the red. Therefore, if you invest in NIO, you must observe its path to profitability as it scales.
Is NIO or Tesla Performing Better?
It should be apparent that Tesla is a solidly profitable EV maker, while NIO is still unprofitable. Nevertheless, NIO has made tremendous progress towards profitability as it scales. However, we don't expect the company to turn profitable in the near term. Furthermore, the company is still in a rapid global expansion phase. It's also investing aggressively to build its battery swap infrastructure, charging infrastructure, and retail footprint.
If we base our analysis on their profitability, it's straightforward that Tesla could be the safer bet here. In contrast, NIO's focus on battery swap to differentiate itself from its peers will continue to impinge on its near-term profitability.
Is NIO or Tesla Stock A Good Long-Term Pick?
Tesla just reported its total deliveries from Giga Shanghai. Its February deliveries fell MoM to 56.5K vehicles, from 59.8K in January. However, it still represented a remarkable 209% YoY increase, validating the incredible run rate of its Shanghai plant. We are confident that Giga Shanghai's run rate could approach 1M moving forward with the necessary upgrades. It's already close to a run rate of 800K this year.
Furthermore, Tesla is also considering building a new plant in Shanghai that could increase its production capacity in China to 2M moving forward. Coupled with its recent Berlin approval, which could eventually yield 500K units per year, Tesla has been rapidly ramping its production capacity.
The company has also been able to mitigate the chip shortages that have beset its legacy peers. Berlin could be instrumental in overcoming the logistical challenges for export to meet its European demand. Furthermore, Shanghai can then be dedicated to China's thirst for EVs. The Chinese government is confident that it could meet its 20% NEV share of new sales by 2025. Recently, the government even emphasized that it could exceed its 2022 target. In addition, the China Association of Automobile Makers (CAAM) estimated that China's NEV sales could reach 5M in 2022, accounting for 18.2% share of new car sales. Therefore, we believe Tesla is ramping its capacity as fast as possible to meet the growing EV demand in China. Furthermore, the delivery lead time for its Model 3 in China has recently been extended to 16-20 weeks. Previously, its Chinese customers could expect delivery between 12-16 weeks.
Thus, we firmly believe that Tesla could continue to perform well moving forward despite facing more intense competitive pressures from the legacy automakers. The green tidal wave should continue to undergird robust consumer adoption. Furthermore, the record surge in oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could encourage consumers to adopt EVs to replace their ICE vehicles. Given Tesla's rapid capacity ramp, we believe it is well-primed to meet such demand.
NIO has also telegraphed an ambitious plan to scale capacity. Notably, NIO works with its manufacturing partner JAC for its production capacity. However, its last-twelve-months delivery cadence of 94.4K vehicles pale in comparison to Tesla's FY21 deliveries of 936K. Therefore, NIO is not in the same league compared to Tesla in terms of production capacity. Nevertheless, the company also has a viable plan to scale production to 600K over time. Furthermore, it has also begun to expand to European markets, beginning with its retail footprint in Norway in 2021. The company has telegraphed an ambitious plan to be in 25 countries and regions through 2025.
In comparison, Tesla has undoubtedly proven its manufacturing ramp and execution. Furthermore, it doesn't rely on an external manufacturing partner like NIO. Therefore, we believe that it has much better control over its production. Moreover, Tesla's product has already garnered worldwide appeal. In contrast, NIO needs to determine whether its European consumers fancy its new ET7 flagship sedan when it's launched later this year. The ET7 is on schedule to first launch in China at the end of March before reaching European markets later.
Therefore, we think it's pretty clear that Tesla has a proven business model. It should appeal to EV investors who prefer to stick with a trusted brand. NIO's execution is still a work-in-progress, even though it has performed reasonably well. Therefore, its potential can be considered more speculative.
Is NIO or Tesla Stock The Better Buy?
TSLA stock is trading just below its average consensus price targets (PTs). Moreover, it's also within our fair value zone. Furthermore, the average PTs have strongly supported TSLA stock performance over the last three years. Therefore, it has been a relatively reliable source of support for investors to rely on.
In contrast, the headwinds over NIO stock have impacted the accuracy of its consensus PTs. As a result, we can observe that even the most conservative PTs have gotten it wrong throughout the past year. Given NIO's unprofitable business model and its association with China, investors face higher execution and political risks. Therefore, we believe that NIO stock is only suitable for speculative investors.
As a result, we believe that TSLA stock is the better buy now. Even though it's not significantly undervalued, we think it's fairly valued. We also think it's well-positioned to ride the EV adoption tailwinds in 2022, given the strength in its production ramp.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.