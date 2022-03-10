xp3rt5/iStock via Getty Images

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is an insurance company which deals in excess and surplus insurance (E&S), specialty admitted insurance, and casualty reinsurance. In the last two weeks, JRVR insiders have purchased a lot of shares, with some more than doubling their original position in the company.

This much insider purchasing by this many insiders does not go unnoticed by the market. After the trades were made public, around March 4, JRVR jumped 7%. The adage of insider trading is that though people sell for many different reasons, they buy only because they think they will make money.

If the significant insider buying is not convincing enough, there are some other things JRVR has going for it. I rate the stock as a buy also because of these other reasons: strong top line performance, deals which should add cash and reduce risk to the company's operations, a very strong guidance for this fiscal year, and a historically low price to book ratio.

The Top Line Tailwind

According to the transcript of the most recent earnings call (March 1), JRVR's largest segment, E&S has experienced impressive growth in the last three years-going from $334 million of premium in 2018 to $830 million in gross premiums last year. It had an almost 20% growth year over year. E&S insurance targets insurance cases that are not covered by standard insurers. These are higher risk categories and require some specific due diligence. Interestingly, this is JRVR's biggest segment, and it tends to specialize in insuring construction-related fields. Even more interesting is that JRVR does not see many claims from this segment. As the CEO mentions:

I wanted to spend a moment discussing why we have not also seen emergence present in our E&S segment and provide some qualitative rationale for that sentiment. For one, our E&S segment has historically not written large homebuilders or general contractors who construct massive-scale multifamily housing. We also don't write construction wraps either on an owner-controlled or contractor control basis. These structures and programs tend to be vulnerable to latency because they had very long products and completed operations coverage extensions… Our manufacturers and contractors' unit in our E&S segment tends to target artisan and trade contractors with average premium sizes of $25,000 to $30,000. And we try to avoid many of the most problematic states for the class.

This shows clear expertise in underwriting for the E&S segment. While it is possible that issues will start to occur eventually, the current model is working for JRVR's biggest segment. On top of that, this was the twentieth consecutive quarter of renewal rate increases.

The second largest segment is Specialty Admitted. This is special-case insurance generally for businesses that have unusual risks which require coverage. Here, JRVR has an 11% increase in gross written premium, driven by many recently added programs. The proportion of total premium received that is made up of losses due to claims and underwriting costs (this is called the combined ratio in insurance) are 82.1% and 84.7% for E&S and Specialty Admitted, respectively. This means around 17% of premium received from these two segments is pure pre-tax profit.

Because the two biggest segments are very profitable and rapidly increasing revenues, it is fair to say the company has significant tailwinds for their top line.

The Actions to Improve Cash and Risk Positions

The smallest segment, Casualty Reinsurance, is involved with insuring other insurance companies on accident-related claims. Much of the current issues with the company comes from a $115 million adverse reserve development in this segment. Its reserves need to be increased by $115 million to ensure proper risk management due to an unanticipated increase in losses.

This brings in the first strategic action the company announced during its most recent earnings call. JRVR has entered into a loss portfolio transfer retrocession agreement with Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. Basically, JRVR will be covered on its loss for up to $400 million. This should ensure the adverse developments on the Casualty Reinsurance segment are mitigated.

Secondly, JRVR has entered a financing deal with Gallatin Point Capital for $150 million in exchange for the issuance of convertible preferred stock. The preferred stock will pay a dividend of 7% and may be converted into common stock subject to various terms. This is an enormous cash injection and should, along with the previous motion, eliminate any issues with reserves as well as provide the funds for expanding operations. In this deal, one of Gallatin's managing partners and founders, Matthew Botein, will serve as a Director on the JRVR Board. This partnership will likely be beneficial as now Gallatin has a strong interest in the success and medium-term price appreciation JRVR's common stock. Gallatin is experienced in investing in the financial services space, so their expertise will be a good addition to the Board.

Consistent with its move to increase available capital, JRVR has also reduced its dividend from $0.30 to $0.05 per share. This makes the current yield 0.90%. Management has stated that this is "reflects our current growth profile, which remains robust."

The Strong Guidance

Our expectation for 2022 is to earn a low double-digit return on tangible common equity across the group with strong underwriting profits in both of our U.S. segments and to grow our tangible book value per share. We believe our franchise, current operating conditions and balance sheet have set up our small account casualty E&S operation to deliver a very strong performance. As mentioned, and also cited specifically in the investor presentation entitled Frequently Asked Questions, which we filed last night, the loss portfolio transfer will have an impact on our income statement. This includes the $6.8 million that we will record as adverse development in the segment in the first quarter of '22, the higher current accident year losses of $5 million and the interest credited on the LPT funds held assets -- funds withheld assets. Together, I believe these will limit the opportunity for the Casualty Reinsurance segment to achieve a profit this year but provide us with significant balance sheet comfort.

This is very good news. ROE for this company has been negative in the last year. Now, they are suddenly expecting low double-digits for 2022. This is a huge turnaround. However, given the strategic planning and investments, do not be surprised if they deliver. Management is also expecting tangible book value to grow. Keep this in mind as we will look at valuation next. Lastly, they mention that the actions taken have been used to create a strong balance sheet.

A Sweet Valuation

Insurance companies are inherently difficult to value because they earn money by making good actuarial decisions regarding charging premiums and managing the risk in their portfolio. This is very hard to verify from the outside. Therefore, a good way to get a good assessment of an insurance company's relative cheapness is the classic price to book ratio (P/B). The P/B of JRVR is at historic lows.

In the last five years, JRVR reached a P/B ratio this low at the worst phase of the COVID-19 market crash. This was before the Fed announced its massive liquidity injection. It was before anyone had any idea regarding the deadliness of the virus or its impact on the global economy. This multiple appeared when it literally seemed like the worst-case scenario was unfolding for almost every asset in the market. Thus, to be concise, the current multiple is cheap.

The current valuation suggests that the market is expecting very little from JRVR. After all, this company has failed to meet expectations in four of the last five quarters. The most recent one has been a very bad miss on earnings.

Consider this very pessimistic view with the fact that insiders are buying. The most recent quarter has seen strong top line increases and guidance for the year is very positive. JRVR will receive more recognition as earnings come out positive and beating expectations. This will be more than the catalyst needed for the multiple to correct to where it was at the beginning of 2022, around 1.5x. This would mean a 31% upside from where it is now assuming book value stays constant. The guidance included a growing tangible book value and a sudden low-double digit ROE. Realistically, this means JRVR's share price will benefit from both the book value denominator growing and the P/B multiple expanding. With both occurring concurrently, an upside well over 40% seems very possible.

The downside at the current price is probably no more than 10%. I cannot see the book value falling much from here given the strength of the balance sheet. JRVR has liquid assets and liabilities which are generally predictable to service. The P/B ratio falling far below 1x seems inconceivable for an insurance company with a strong outlook, balance sheet, and diversified businesses. At such a point, buying more should carry no downside, barring a true black swan event. As such, I rate JRVR the same way its CEO, CFO, and five other insiders have rated their company in the last two weeks using their own money: Buy.