Dividend Income Update February 2022
- Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last few weeks, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days).
- As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable.
- Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $946.10.
It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.
Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last few weeks, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my February 2022 dividend totals.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|02/01/2022
|GIS
|General Mills Inc.
|$125.50
|02/01/2022
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|$218.53
|02/04/2022
|GD
|General Dynamics Corp.
|$11.94
|02/10/2022
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|$10.83
|02/11/2022
|CLX
|Clorox Co.
|$19.82
|02/14/2022
|APD
|Air Products and Chemicals
|$61.85
|02/15/2022
|ABBV
|AbbVie Inc.
|$316.31
|02/15/2022
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|$22.47
|02/15/2022
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|$37.28
|02/15/2022
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|$8.15
|02/15/2022
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|$24.52
|02/18/2022
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|$84.00
|02/25/2022
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corp.
|$4.90
|Transactions Total
|$946.10
Almost four figures coming in a particular month is nothing to sneeze at. I’ll definitely take it as passive income always seems a little sweeter than active income. As mentioned earlier, the markets may swing wildly from week to week and month to month but dividends are seemingly more stable, reliable and predictable. In today’s world filled with tons of uncertainty and guesswork, I’ll gladly take it.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your February dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
