There are many ways in the modern era to invest in the medical space. One such way is through the ownership and management of various healthcare facilities. For investors who are so inclined to follow this route, one particular firm that is worth mentioning is Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). Recent performance by the company, combined with forecasts for the near future, suggests that the business makes for a compelling prospect presently. This is especially true when you look at just how cheap shares of the enterprise are and factor in the overall stability of such a firm.

Great developments are taking place

The last time I wrote an article about Universal Health Services was in September of 2021. At that time, I highlighted the company's attractive growth over an extended period of time. I also mentioned that shares of the business were cheap and that the company had a low amount of leverage. Ultimately, this assessment led me to rate the company as a ‘buy’ prospect, indicating that I believed upside for the firm would be greater, in the long run, than the broader market. Although the performance disparity achieved by the company since then has not been stellar, it has, indeed, beat out the market. While the S&P 500 is down by about 2.2%, investors who would have purchased the company at the time of my article's publication would be up by 3.9%.

This performance disparity was not without cause. This medical giant, with 363 inpatient facilities and 40 outpatient and other related medical facilities spread across 39 different states, Washington DC, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico, has done well to generate value for its investors. At the time of my last article’s publication, we only knew financial performance for the first half of the company's 2021 fiscal year. At that time, the overall trend for the business was positive. Revenue was up 11.7% year over year. Net income had risen by 35.6%, while adjusted operating cash flow had jumped by 22%. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company came in 17.9% above what it had been one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Now that the full 2021 fiscal year has been reported, we can see if that trend for the enterprise has continued. And sure enough, it has. For the full 2021 fiscal year, sales came in at $12.64 billion. That represents a year-over-year increase of 9.4% compared to the $11.56 billion reported one year earlier. In addition to benefiting from some higher admission rates, the company also saw occupancy at its properties rise. For its Acute Care Hospital Services segment, for instance, occupancy of 67.2% beat out the 63.4% seen in 2020. This was, unfortunately, offset some by a decrease in the occupancy rate for the company’s Behavioral Health Care Services segment from 71.2% to 70.3%.

Strong top line performance also resulted in a nice increase in profitability. Net income for the 2021 fiscal year was $991.59 million. That translates to a year-over-year increase of 5% compared to the $943.95 million the company reported in 2020. Unfortunately, not every profitability metric followed this trajectory. Although EBITDA for the business also increased, climbing by 2.2% from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion, operating cash flow actually declined by 64.7% from $2.36 billion to $833.70 million. Fortunately for investors, if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have come in at $1.62 billion. This compares favorably to the adjusted operating cash flow the company reported for 2020 of $1.53 billion.

Not only did the company fare well during the 2021 fiscal year, management also anticipates the same taking place, at least on the top line, for the 2022 fiscal year. According to the firm, revenue for 2022 should climb by between 6.2% and 8.3%. That would place sales at between $13.42 billion and $13.69 billion. Unfortunately, profits for the firm should suffer some. At the midpoint, earnings per share should be about $12.40. That would translate to net income of $927.60 million if management does not buy back any material amount of stock. If the company buys back a lot of shares, net profits could be even lower. And that looks probable. I say this because, in February of this year, the company announced an increase in its share buyback program in the amount of $1.4 billion. This increases its total share buyback program to $1.46 billion. And, truth be told, it is possible that company could exhaust all of this during 2022. This is because, throughout the 2021 fiscal year, management bought back 8.41 million shares at a weighted average price of $143 apiece, translating to an aggregate purchase price of $1.20 billion. And then, between January and February of this year, management bought back another 2.30 million shares for $299.1 million, costing it, on average, $130 per share. As a side note, with shares of the enterprise currently at $151.26, its share buyback program is already showing positive results for investors. But I digress.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to guidance, management also said that EBITDA should be between $1.83 billion and $1.93 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a reading of $1.88 billion. Management gave no guidance when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume the same year-over-year change for that that we should see with EBITDA, then operating cash flow for 2022 should be around $1.60 billion. In short, while revenue for the enterprise is slated to grow for the year, profitability will take a hit across the board.

This does not mean, of course, that shares of the business are not worth considering. In fact, the company still looks rather cheap. Using the company's 2021 results, we find that shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.7. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 7.6. And the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is 8.3. If, instead, we use the forecasts for 2022, these multiples would be 12.5, 7.3, and 8.4, respectively. To put the valuation of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.9 to a high of 30.4. Three of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 3.6 to 18.1. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than Universal Health Services. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 6.4 to 15. In this scenario, three of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Universal Health Services 11.7 7.6 8.3 HCA Healthcare (HCA) 12.4 9.7 8.0 Ensign Group (ENSG) 25.6 18.1 14.6 Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) 30.4 15.5 15.0 Tenet Healthcare (THC) 10.6 6.2 6.4 Community Health Systems (CYH) 6.9 3.6 7.1

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that Universal Health Services still strikes me as a remarkable company with great long-term potential. Although profitability will struggle in the 2022 fiscal year relative to the 2021 fiscal year, it still remains robust in every respect. Shares of the company may be fairly priced relative to the competition, but on an absolute basis, they look rather cheap. Add in a net leverage ratio for the company of just 2.2, and the overall financial picture of the business remains robust. All of this, combined, leads me to still believe the company has attractive prospects for long-term, value-oriented investors who like to see some modest increase in revenue year after year.