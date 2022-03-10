Foreign Investor Flows Into The U.S.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

By Toyaj Singh

Flows into USD securities have historically been influenced by global risk sentiment and yield levels—how will they be affected by potential Fed tightening and the crisis in Ukraine?

Since Bretton Woods, when the dollar became recognized as the global reserve currency, the U.S. has come to be the “safe haven” for both domestic and foreign investors. Naturally, this has given focus to dollar-denominated securities, whose flows have varied over the last 10 years in terms of size and allocations, depending on the interest of foreign investors. Recently, flows have been dependent on the appetite for risk, which as seen by the increase in rate volatility has been driven by geopolitics concerning Russia and Ukraine, and we expect this to continue in the near term.

Historically, foreign portfolio investment in U.S. Treasuries has largely been driven by the level of U.S. rates, with flows from countries such as Japan, Australia and Italy proportional to the yield pickup available in U.S. sovereigns. In response to the COVID pandemic, we saw inflows from Europe move significantly above prior levels, led by Germany and France. These extreme flows can be attributed to the hedged yield surplus available in the U.S. versus other safe havens such as Japan and the eurozone, as the risk-off tone rotated allocations from equity into stable fixed income.

One can make the argument that, with the attractiveness of U.S. hedged yields falling as we enter the hiking cycle, we can expect flows into USD assets to wane. This is what we saw prior to the Ukraine crisis, with outflows in U.S. long-term sovereign bonds from Japan in November and December, corresponding to the inception of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot when the market started pricing hikes for 2022. However, in February, we saw the global risk-off dynamic funneling flows back into U.S. Treasuries, both in nominal securities and “linkers,” which led to the rally in both nominal and real rates in previous weeks. This highlights the point that, alongside offering a yield premium to other developed markets, U.S. sovereigns remain the “quality” investors look for when there is a flight to quality.

The surge in commodities prices as a byproduct of Russian sanctions has downside risks for growth and immediate upside risks for inflation, leaving central banks globally to precariously proceed with monetary policy. Despite this, we believe the Fed will stay honest in its inflation targeting regime, and so, in the longer run, we expect that the repricing of Fed policy tightening will reduce the attractiveness of U.S. sovereigns and reduce net flows on the back of weaker hedged yields and flatter curves.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.