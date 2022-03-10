Commodities Are In Vogue
- President Biden implemented a ban on crude oil imports from Russia, which caused crude to hit 130.50.
- Nickel has gone through the roof as a consequence of supply issues related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Green energy and other possible energy sources cannot, at this point, replace crude oil.
Fundamentals
President Biden implemented a ban on crude oil imports from Russia, which caused crude to hit 130.50. It is a bit of buy the rumor and sell the fact, since crude has appeared to put in a top at 130.50. It remains to be seen the level of buying demand with Russian crude oil now cut out of the market. Prices for gas are rising fast, which is about $4 a gallon in the US.
Nickel has gone through the roof as a consequence of supply issues related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia produces about 30% of the world’s grain, and is a major oil and gas producer. Southwest Ukraine produces large amounts of natural gas and oil.
Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, “The war, to a large degree, is a war over oil and gas.”
Green energy and other possible energy sources cannot, at this point, replace crude oil. The war has made it clear that crude oil continues to play a critical role in the global economy.
The Western sanctions are breaking the back of the Russian economy. One issue is whether the oil embargo will spread to other commodities, which would further harm the economy since so many commodities are already in short supply and we have inflation at 40-year highs. Interest rates remain negative in relation to inflation. The situation is putting great pressure on the Fed to increase interest rates. The 10-Year Note has reverted back up to 1.91. We are watching the 10-Year Note and bonds to watch for any signs of stagflation or inflation. Yesterday the 10-Year Note hit 1.87 and then ran back up to 1.91. It was at 1.35 a few months ago. If we hit 2.5 on the 10-Year, it will be an inverted curve and it will be a sign a recession is on the way. The cost of money appears to be going up slowing the economy down.
Wheat has exploded from less than $6 a bushel in March of last year to $13.63 yesterday, March 8, 2022. We are getting a bit of a pullback today. Corn is up to $7.82. Soybeans have a high of 1759. The market is afraid there will be issues with supply. They are a major part of the global economy and, if Russia and Ukraine can’t export, supply will have to come from the Americas, which are experiencing droughts.
“The invasion on top of supply issues, drought and inflation,” MontesDeOca said, “are all just going to drive commodity prices higher.”
What Putin does next is unpredictable, which will only make the global economy even more fragile, with inflation, supply chain disruptions and rising tensions between the US and China.
Technical Perspective
Bitcoin
Today, March 9, 2022, is a mixed market. Fundamentally, we have some crypto regulation being discussed as a priority issue. We have a strong market in digital currencies, such as Bitcoin at 42,330. The recent high was 45,455 on March 2, 2022. It then reverted down to 37,180 on the 7th. Now we are back up again. There is tremendous volatility, but a lot of buyers took advantage of the correction. We are now trading above the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) weekly average price of 40,673. We are also above the daily Sell 2 level of 40,547, which indicates that the market has broken out of the daily resistance level. The weekly has activated a bullish price momentum with a target of 48,923. The Sell 1 level is 44,142, which is the other target for the rest of the week.
Gold
Gold hit $2078 yesterday, shattering the previous high made in 2020. The targets for the week were $2003 and $2030, which were met. We published a report on September 29, 2021, which forecast the targets for the coming 12 months. The 9-month moving average was $1794. The annual average was $1840, so we came into the year with a bearish trend and a bearish price momentum within that trend. A close above $1840, negated the bearishness to neutral. The targets of $1572 to $1409 were active. If we were long, the report said to take profits at $2003 and $2271 for gold. The first target was accomplished yesterday, March 8, 2022.
Yesterday, the market entered an area of distribution of supply, nearing the monthly resistance level. It found supply at that level and the sellers came into the market. The price came down below the daily average price into the weekly targets of $2030 and $2003.
We are in a daily bearish price momentum. We made a low of $1981. This is an area on the daily, which is a level of support. On the weekly, $2003 is still the bearish target. If you are long, consider taking profits at $2003 through $2030. We have a bit of a mixed picture, as the market tries to define the weekly trend compared to the daily trend.
Be ready to enter the long side of gold at $2003. We recommend using a max dollar stop based on your profile. Something you are comfortable with. The target is $2030, with a second target at $2041.
We are in an area of strong support. If you want to add to your position, this is an area in which to buy gold.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.