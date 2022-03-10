DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

I haven't looked at Theravance (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a long time, and my last article, from 2017, is showing that the stock is down 65% since that time. I won't even look at that old article now because TBPH has come a long way from 2017. For starters, today it is a commercial stage company. It has one FDA-approved product YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"). Theravance's focus is on respiratory diseases. There's another drug called TRELEGY, owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), in which Theravance has an "economic interest." GSK sell side analysts project TRELEGY could generate global peak sales of $3.6 billion annually.

The company's current pipeline looks like this:

Pipeline (Theravance)

Source

The company had two trial failures in 2021, and there was also a dilution and a restructuring, which explains the drastic downward movement of the stock:

In August 2021, we reported that results from our Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib, our oral gut selective pan-JAK inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases, previously partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen"), did not meet its primary endpoint of change in the total mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week 8, relative to placebo. In addition, in September 2021, we reported that results from our four-week Phase 3 study (SEQUOIA) of ampreloxetine, our norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, did not meet its primary endpoint for assessing safety and efficacy compared to placebo for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension ("nOH").

These trial failures led the company to move its focus away from everything else to its core respiratory disease program, leading to a major restructuring, shaving off 75% of its workforce and saving $170mn in expenses.

YUPELRI sales were also adversely affected during the pandemic; only in late 2021 are we seeing signs of a revival in sales. According to their latest earnings call, sell-side analysts estimate YUPELRI's potential US peak sales to be approximately $400 million per year. Viatris and Theravance co-promote the product, and 35% of the profits come to Theravance. Other key metrics:

YUPELRI's year-over-year net sales are up 13% Q4, 2021 versus Q4 2020. The implied 35% share of YUPELRI net sales for the full year 2021 was $56.7 million, which represents a 13% increase from 2020. Demand doses for YUPELRI increased 8% in the fourth quarter of over third quarter 2021 and 17% year-over-year.

Nezulcitinib is the company's second core respiratory asset. It is a lung-selective, nebulized JAK inhibitor. The asset is targeting hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury ("ALI") caused by COVID-19.

This molecule failed a phase 2 trial in 200 patients, failing to meet the primary endpoint of number of respiratory Failure-Free Days from randomization through Day 28 in the intent-to-treat population. The study also did not meet secondary endpoints, with no difference shown in change from baseline at Day 7 in SaO2 /FiO2 ratio, proportion of patients in each category of the eight-point Clinical Status scale, or proportion of patients alive and respiratory failure-free at Day 28.

Despite this abysmal failure, the company touted "a favorable trend in improvement when compared to placebo for 28-day all-cause mortality," and a few other post-hoc biomarker related data.

Financials

TBPH has a market cap of $773mn, a high short interest of 22%, forward PE of nearly 20, and a cash balance of $173mn. 2022 R&D expenses guidance is between $45 million and $55, while G&A guidance is $35mn to $45mn. This is compared to nearly $168mn spent in R&D last year and $71mn spent in SG&A. So, given the reduced expenses, their cash should last them 7-8 quarters.

Bottom Line

TBPH looks like a failure from nearly every angle. They are making small amounts of money from YUPELRI, but that does not justify the valuation. They also have a huge debt of nearly $700mn. Taking all things at hand, this is a strong avoid.