Introduction

In August of 2020, I wrote an article titled "Buy Huntington Bancshares Before It's Too Late". Back in 2020, I started my dividend growth portfolio, which consists of 22 stocks right now. One of them is Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN). I initially bought the stock because it was so cheap. In this case, the bank had qualities that stood out like a dominant position in the Midwest, it was a major part of the COVID loan program, and it was in good shape financially speaking. Over the past few weeks, I considered selling the bank for one reason: I think it's a good but boring investment. Its yield is good but I believe that capital gains are somewhat limited because of its dependence on rates and economic growth. While I stand by everything I said in any bullish article, I'm not sure if young people should have as much HBAN exposure as I do. However, I decided against selling it, which is why I will dedicate this article to my explanation as to why I didn't sell.

HBAN's Performance Isn't Bad

Huntington Bancshares has a 3.9% weighting in my portfolio. My average entry is $9.30, which gives me a yield-on-cost of 6.7%. However, I don't care about that as it's all about the current yield, which is 4.4%. The current yield is the yield we get when we add to a position. A high yield-on-cost is not a bad thing to have, but I rarely use that metric.

On October 22, 2021, HBAN hiked its yield by 3.3%, which continues slugging post-pandemic dividend growth. Since 2010, dividend growth has averaged 28% per year. However, most of it came after the company more or less eliminated the dividend during the Great Financial Crisis. Since 2018, dividend growth has been 6.6%. I believe that's a fairer number going forward. But that's OK, after all, we're dealing with a >4% yield and not a dividend growth stock. Note that HBAN has the 27th highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 with a yield premium of 310 basis points compared to the S&P 500.

With that said, one of the things that bothered me a bit is the dependence on rates. Back in 2020, it made the stock cheap. The same goes for 2021. Now it's turning into somewhat of a headwind.

HBAN is displayed by the black line in the graph below. The orange line shows the 10-year yield. I'm using the 10-year yield as it displays inflation expectations. While the stock doesn't move in lockstep, there is no denying that regional banks have become incredibly dependent on higher rates. The economy has recovered significantly, banks have cleaned up their balance sheet and loan growth is relatively low. Hence, since roughly 2014, the stock price of HBAN has only been able to rally with support from a steep surge in yields. It happened in 2016 and in 2020/2021. The stock is currently trading at 2017 levels again.

I thought let's sell this stock and buy a similarly yielding stock with less dependence on certain economic events. However, that's a big issue. First of all, there's not a lot of "good" yield out there. When looking for less risky yield, one needs to ignore energy (also, I have close to 16% energy exposure) and all other banks - otherwise, I wouldn't change anything.

At that point, one ends up with utilities (XLU) and consumer staples (XLP).

XLU is yielding 2.9%. XLP is yielding 2.5%. It's well below HBAN, but some in these ETFs have much higher yields. However, I'm not going to use individual stocks for this purpose as that would somewhat defeat the purpose of what I'm trying to show here.

The graph below shows the ratio spread between HBAN and XLP as well as HBAN and XLU. It includes dividends. What we're seeing is that investments in HBAN would have generated similar returns to XLP and XLU on a long-term basis. There really isn't that much difference even though XLP and XLU benefit from low yields. If anything, we're looking at a sentiment indicator below that shows an uptrend when economic growth improves and declines when economic growth slows.

Now, with that in mind, the company is actually in great shape.

There's Value In HBAN

Huntington Bancshares is now a top 10 regional bank in the US thanks to the completed acquisition of TCF. Last year, the company converted more than 1.5 million customers to the Huntington platform, which is a big part of achieving synergies through savings. Moreover, the company used the 2021 economy recovery to boost its business organically. in 4Q21 total loans increased by 1.4 billion compared to 3Q21. Excluding PPP loans, this number was up $2.4 billion, which translates to 2.2% QoQ growth. Commercial loans ex-PPP were up 4.4% QoQ.

The company's net interest income dropped from $1.17 billion to $1.14 billion as a result of the PPP program. Without it, net interest income would be unchanged at $1.09 billion despite a low net interest margin of 2.84% - versus 2.90% in 3Q21.

Net interest margins have fallen from 3.48% in 1Q21 when the yield curve was steeper. Since then, the yield curve has flattened as a result of outperforming 2-year rates. What this means is that the market is pricing in a number of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. By keeping the 10-year rate somewhat unchanged lately, investors are pricing in that the Fed may go too far, hurting inflation in the long run. Hence, the yield curve is flattening, causing net interest margins to fall.

The most bullish periods for banks are when economic growth rebounds after being in contraction - or close to contraction. At that point, the 10-year yield rises much faster than the 2-year yield. Investors do not price in rate hikes, but they do anticipate higher inflation. This confirms the case I made in the first half of this article when I say that banks mainly rise in the first stages of an economic recovery.

The bank's total noninterest income fell from $535 million in 3Q21 to $515 million due to low lower mortgage banking (-25%). Capital markets added 18%. When it comes to capital markets, the bank sees opportunities. In 2012, total capital market fees were $151 million. That's up from just $90 million in 2017 and it implies an annual growth rate of 13.8% (CAGR). This year, the company acquired Capstone Partners, an independent middle-market investment bank and advisory firm founded in 2002 with 175 employees in 12 offices in the US. They do active sell-side M&A, which is something HBAN wants to expand. The deal with an enterprise value of less than $500 million is expected to close in 2Q22.

With that said, the company's noninterest expense ratio adjusted for notable items rose to 61.7% from 55.5% in 1Q21 and 61.2% in 3Q21. Notable items, in this case, include $177 million related to the TCF acquisition.

The quality of the bank's loans remained strong, even when inflation picked up in the second half of the year. Net charge offs fell to 0.12%, allowances for credit losses fell to 1.91% excluding safe PPP loans and non-performing-assets fell to 0.67%. The only metric that increased was criticized assets, which increased to 4.62%.

Huntington Bancshares 4Q21 Earnings Presentation

Looking forward, the bank expects to grow average loans by high-single digits driven by commercial, mortgage, auto, and RV/marine loans. Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans is expected to increase by single to low double digits. Non-interest income is expected to be up low single digits with lower total expenses in 1H22 and a quarterly run rate of $1 billion, which implies higher efficiencies if the company's net interest income predictions are correct.

Full-year charge-offs are expected to be greater than 30 basis points, which would be closer to the results we saw in 1H21. I think that's about right given the macro environment.

The company's CET1 ratio ended the year at 9.3%. This means the bank has more than doubled the requirement of 4.5%.

With that said, the bank's price/book value is at 1.24, which does not imply deep value. Yet it's not overvalued either.

However, the problem I see is that the Fed will be forced to hike. Meanwhile, the 10-year rate is not rising, which could further reduce net interest margins (flatter yield curve) while non-interest income could suffer from weaker economic expectations.

Hence, my advice will be to not allocate money to HBAN for the time being. It's not worth it for the yield alone.

I would like to see the price between $12-$13 to advise people to buy. That would make the risk/reward better and lift the yield to more attractive levels.

Takeaway

I like Huntington Bancshares. I decided not to sell after all as I like the dividend yield, the bank's stable balance sheet, the TCF merger, as well as its plans to increase non-interest income through a capital markets expansion.

I think that investing in regional banks is very boring, but it's worth it. While dividend growth has come down, we continue to benefit from a >4% yield with moderate dividend growth. After all, this is what has brought investors total returns similar to more defensive high-yield investments like utilities and consumer staples.

I'm sticking with HBAN, even if the upside potential is somewhat limited until the next time the economy benefits from a steep increase in the yield curve. Until that happens I will continue to collect dividends, which I use to allocate money to higher-growth investments.

If you like this high-yield opportunity you can buy current prices as the valuation isn't bad. Yet, I would wait for weakness as it will more than likely happen if economic weakness continues. That gives you a better yield and a better risk/reward of mid-term capital gains in case you want to sell at some point at a profit.

On a side note, if I ever do decide to sell a long-term dividend (growth) holding of mine, I will discuss it on Seeking Alpha first.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!