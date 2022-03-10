georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Amazon stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) rallied as much as 11% in late trading Wednesday after the company announced plans for a 20-for-1 stock split accompanied by a $10 billion share buyback plan authorization. The stock split, slated to take effect in June upon receiving shareholder approval, would mark Amazon's first in almost 23 years and fourth since its IPO in 1997. Amazon's announcement follows the footsteps of megacap peer Google (GOOG/GOOGL), which also sent its shares on an immediate surge in early February after announcing plans for a 20-for-1 stock split.

Amazon has attributed the decision to making its shares more accessible for retail traders, while also "giving employees more flexibility in how they manage their equity". Some employees' compensation packages are currently composed of fractions of an Amazon share rather than an entire share due to the stock's elevated per-share value in recent years, which has made less of an appeal in attracting talent, especially under today's constrained labour market. Based on observations on recent stock splits by tech peers like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) in 2020, the strategy has also been an effective one in "[stimulating] interest among retail investors".

Meanwhile, the $10 billion share buyback authorization also signals to investors that the company boasts a generous checkbook, even after accounting for ongoing capital deployment towards growth investments like expanding its cloud business and logistics capabilities in recent years. Materializing the stock split in June would also improve Amazon's prospects of being admitted to the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, which is "weighted by companies' stock price and not by its market cap", and boost additional demand from funds that track the benchmark's performance, bolstering the stock's long-term valuation prospects further.

Amazon's latest decision for a 20-for-1 stock split has only reinforced the stock's bullish thesis, paving way for an even smoother ride toward greater upsides within the foreseeable future. As discussed in our recent earnings update review on Amazon, the stock remains a highly attractive investment at current price levels as it continues to capitalize on high-growth, high-demand digital trends in coming years. It also qualifies as an attractive investment pick given its strong balance sheet and robust long-term fundamental growth outlook, as investors hurry towards a "flight to quality" amidst today's increasingly turbulent macroeconomic climate.

Why is Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Good News?

In the most recent of high-growth tech name stock splits, both of Amazon's megacap peers Apple and Tesla saw their respective share prices rally toward record high levels, thanks to robust demand from new cohorts of individual investors that did not previously have access to full shares of the stocks due to their elevated prices. While stock splits are not known for materially altering the operating environment and outlook of the underlying business, it has historically led to a 15% jump on average in a stock's EV / EBITDA (NTM) multiples. Take Apple and Tesla for instance - Apple's forward EV / EBITDA multiple jumped from 23x to 26x immediately following its stock split in August 2020, while Tesla's jumped from 58x to 70x. And both have largely held on to trading at these elevated valuation levels since, barring the most recent global equities sell-off due to inflationary pressures and escalating geopolitical uncertainties.

The post stock split surge in valuation multiples could be for a variety of reasons, the most popular of which being boosted demand driven by increased accessibility to the stock. While many retail-investor-focused trading platforms today, like Robinhood (HOOD), have made it easier for American retail investors to take part in the growth of stocks with elevated per-share prices by allowing fractional share purchases, many overseas retail investors remain barred from said opportunities. Taking Hong Kong, one of Asia's key financial hubs, for instance - most retail investors are still required to buy U.S. shares in increments of 100 units if the transaction is brokered through a bank, which remains the most popular channel for retail trading despite the increasing number of virtual brokerage upstarts in recent years that support fractional share purchases. This has made investing in U.S. stocks an expensive ordeal, which essentially became a barrier for some to participate in what could have been an opportunity for generous returns. But stock splits have typically been the answer to this barrier of entry, driving increased investors' demand through enabling accessibility. And a similar trend is expected for the Amazon stock following its upcoming June stock split if approved by shareholders, considering its popularity buoyed by high growth prospects ahead.

Amazon remains one of the safest and most promising investments within the tech cohort - especially the e-commerce and cloud sub-sectors considering its unmatched market leadership. Compared to its core e-commerce competitors like Alibaba (BABA), which continues to reel from the impacts of regulatory uncertainties and a broader slowdown in domestic consumer sentiment, and eBay (EBAY), which has lost the glimmer from its early days due to increasing competition and poor customer feedback, Amazon remains on a much more positive track in capitalizing on fast-growing global e-commerce opportunities ahead. An unconfirmed report by Reuters citing the EU's "unconditional clearance" for Amazon's proposed acquisition of MGM Studios also marks a "step in the right direction" for the company. The completion of the transaction would bolster Prime Video's race against leading on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix (NFLX), while also strengthening growth prospects for its Amazon Prime membership subscriptions, driving further innings on global e-commerce opportunities. And on the cloud computing front, Amazon's AWS remains the leading public cloud provider, with its global market share continuing to outpace those of peers by wide margins. Amazon's latest announcement for a stock split pretty much puts the cherry on top of the already bullish thesis surrounding the stock.

Quantifying the Impact of Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split

In our most recent Q4'21 earnings review on the Amazon stock, we had set a base case 12-month price target of $3,790.53, which would represent upside potential of more than 35% based on the last traded share price of $2,785.58 on March 9th.

Amazon 20-for-1 Stock Split Valuation Analysis (Author)

Considering the historical average 15% jump observed in the EV / EBITDA (NTM) multiples of post stock split shares as a proxy, which we consider reasonable for Amazon considering its robust growth outlook and outperformance against comparable peers, the Amazon stock is expected to trade at an exit multiple of as high as 20.4x following its anticipated stock split coming June. Applying the assumption to our base case valuation analysis for Amazon, while holding all other key valuation components constant (i.e. WACC, growth assumptions on cash flow streams, etc.), Amazon's estimated intrinsic value could reach as high as $2.2 trillion. This would represent upside potential of 55% based on the stock's current market cap of $1.4 trillion.

On a per share basis, taking into account an adjustment to Amazon's weighted average diluted share count for the $10 billion share buyback authorization, the stock has potential to rally beyond $216 per share. This would represent upside potential of 56% based on today's post stock split value per share equivalent of $139.28 (i.e. $2,785.58 as of March 9th closing, adjusted by a 20-to-1 ratio), or an additional 20 percentage point increase to the base case 12-month price target noted above.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

Amazon Base Case Valuation Analysis (Author)

ii. Post Stock Split and Share Buyback Valuation Analysis:

Amazon 20-for-1 Stock Split Valuation Analysis (Author)

iii. Sensitivity Analysis (Post Stock Split and Share Buyback):

Amazon 20-for-1 Stock Split Valuation Analysis (Author)

Conclusion

Amazon's latest plans for a 20-for-1 stock split is a welcomed decision for both existing investors and those eager to participate on the stock's high-quality returns, especially during the current risk-off environment in global equities. While expectations for further turbulence on the Amazon stock remain due to broad-based market volatility induced by ongoing macroeconomic challenges, which could cause Wednesday's late-trading gains to fade in the near-term, the stock split and share buyback announcement, nonetheless, reinforces the eventually favourable outlook on Amazon's longer-term valuation prospects.