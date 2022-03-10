D3signAllTheThings/iStock via Getty Images

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on February 11, 2022; but has been updated for this article.

Electric car sales in North America (USA and Canada) are the third largest region globally, only behind China and Europe. According to EV-Volumes, EV sales in North America were only 375,000 in 2020 rising to 735,000 in 2021. Clearly there is huge potential to improve on this as new models (especially pickups) arrive at better prices in 2022 and 2023. Tesla's (TSLA) new Texas gigafactory should be an enormous boost to supply once it opens very soon. The Tesla "GigaFest" event at the Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas is scheduled for April 7, 2022. Added to this is the new USA EV incentives (up to US$12,500 per EV) that Biden is proposing.

All of the above positives for North America EV sales should shine attention on the local EV metals supply chain shortages. There are about 15+ new USA battery gigafactories planned in the next few years, many will prefer to source EV battery metals from North America.

Demand for North American sourced lithium to supply USA battery factories should surge between now and 2025+. The chart below shows the USA alone would need 516,000tpa of LCE for US battery factories by 2025+, up from almost zero today.

Piedmont Lithium

Source: Piedmont Lithium

Below are my top 5 companies with North American lithium projects that can help meet the forecast 516,000tpa supply by 2025+. In choosing my top 5 I have chosen companies that are the most advanced towards production and can bring on significant new lithium supply by 2025, all going well.

Note that permitting in the USA has been an issue as I mention in the risks section.

Top 5 North American lithium miners to consider (in alphabetical order)

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (CRECF) - Price = CAD 1.28

Critical Elements Lithium is developing their 100% owned Rose Lithium-Tantalum spodumene Project in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. They also have about 8 other critical elements exploration stage projects.

The Rose Property comprises 473 claims spread over 24,654 hectares with all year road access. The Rose Project is reasonable size, reasonable grades and excellent purity.

The Rose Project Probable Reserves are 26.8 M tonnes @0.85% Li2O and 133 ppm Ta2O5; Indicated Resources of 31.9 M tonnes @ 0.93% Li2O and 148 ppm Ta2O5; Inferred Resources of 2.8 M tonnes @ 0.82% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O. There is significant exploration upside on the Rose Property with several mineralized zones remaining open.

Strong metallurgical test results include very high lithium recoveries (87%) to produce a high purity 6% lithium spodumene concentrate (very low iron content at 0.8% FeO2) that can be converted to both high quality battery grade lithium hydroxide and typically higher priced technical grade lithium concentrate for the glass and ceramics market.

The Stage 1 Rose Project 2017 Feasibility Study result is based on an average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate and 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate, with a mine life of 17 years. The post-tax NPV8% is C$726m, post-tax IRR 34.9%, initial CapEx C$341m. Total operating costs net of tantalum by-product credit are forecast to be US$337/t spodumene. The FS assumes a price assumption of US$1,500/t for technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750/t chemical grade lithium concentrate, and US$130/kg tantalum pentoxide. The Stage 2 (lithium hydroxide ("LiOH") production) FS is currently in progress.

Both stages are planned to be an open pit mine; however, given the ore zones are open at depth a future underground operation is possible.

Management is highly experience including several ex-Rockwood lithium executives. More details here.

The Project has good infrastructure (all year road access, hydro electric fed power line runs across the property, local workforce) and Federal permitting has been approved.

Next steps include provincial permitting, possible off-take or financing announcements, and the Stage 2 FS results. There will also be an updated Stage 1 FS and any further discoveries (Goldspot Discoveries has been retained to use their AI methods on Critical Lithium's projects). Stage 1 production is targeted for 2023.

Critical Elements Lithium currently has a market cap of C$262m (~US$202m) with zero debt. The Company recently raised C$30m.

Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$2.42, representing 90% upside.

My end 2024 price targets (assumes Stage 1 - 236ktpa spodumene production, OpEx US$344/t) are:

Bear case (spodumene selling at US$1,000) price target is C$3.32, representing 2.6x upside.

Base case (spodumene selling at US$1,500) price target is C$6.21, representing 4.8x upside.

Bull case (spodumene selling at US$2,000) price target is C$9.10, representing 7.1x upside.

Note: Higher priced technical grade spodumene should push up the average selling price a bit. Further upside if Stage 2 LiOH production is achieved.

One of the best valued lithium spodumene juniors today. Strong spec buy for long term investors.

You can read the latest company presentation here, corporate update here, or my 2021 article below (my price targets were lower then as lithium prices were much lower).

Investment highlights for Critical Elements Lithium

Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF) - Price = CAD 2.81, USD 2.16

Frontier Lithium 100% owns the PAK Lithium spodumene Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company plans to take an integrated approach, including a mine and a lithium conversion facility, and produce lithium hydroxide for the North American market. A standout feature of the PAK Project is the very high grade, low impurity (low iron) spodumene, and potential large exploration upside.

The PAK Lithium Project has initially developed two high grade lithium spodumene deposits, just 2.3kms apart:

PAK deposit - Total (M, I & I) Resource of 9.3mt @ 2.02% Li2O, with a very low iron content (qualifies for the glass/ceramics market).

- Total (M, I & I) Resource of 9.3mt @ 2.02% Li2O, with a very low iron content (qualifies for the glass/ceramics market). Spark deposit - Indicated Resource 14.4mt @ 1.40% Li2O and Inferred 18.1mt @ 1.37% Li2O.

Note: Further potential exploration upside at the Bolt and the Pennock pegmatite. It would not be unreasonable to expect the total PAK Project Resource to potentially grow towards 60m+ tonnes at about 1.5% grade.

The February 2021 PEA for the PAK Lithium Project resulted in a post-tax NPV8% of US$974.6m and a post-tax IRR of 21%, based on 23,174tpa of lithium hydroxide ("LiOH") production over a 26 year mine life (open-pit mine). The initial CapEx was estimated at US$685m (includes the mine and conversion facility) and AISC of US$4,083/t of LiOH. The PEA was based on a LiOH price of US$13,500/t.

PAK Lithium Project summary with updated Resource estimate

Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium

Source: Frontier Lithium company presentation

Local access is poor with only a winter road. The Government plans to improve the roads so as to extend the winter road season. The Watay Power Project is being built (completion by 2024) with a high-voltage transmission line to be located 4km from the PAK resource.

The two next main steps for Frontier Lithium are completing a PFS by late 2022 and a DFS by late 2024.

Other steps to run concurrently in the next 2 years will be environmental studies, community partnership agreement, and permitting. Beyond that the Company targets being a LiOH producer from 2026 (subject to project funding and permits etc).

Frontier Lithium's current market cap is C$584m (US$449m), with no debt and ~C$12m recently raised in cash.

4-traders shows one analyst's view as a 'buy' with a price target of C$4.00, representing 42% upside.

My price target for end 2026/27 (assumes 23,174tpa LiOH production at OpEx US$4,000/t, CapEx US685m, 100% ownership, ~5% royalties) is:

Bear case (assumes selling LiOH at US$12,000/t) - C$3.42 (22% higher).

Base case (assumes selling LiOH at US$20,000/t) - C$7.50 (2.7x higher).

Bull case (assumes selling LiOH at US$40,000/t) - C$17.70 (6.3x higher).

Very high grade and high purity are big pluses but access for now is a minus. I rate the stock as a spec buy for long term investors. Some patience required.

You can view the latest presentation here.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC) ("LAC") - Price = CAD 36.19, USD 28.26

Lithium Americas owns 49% of the JV company Minera Exar S.A. (Ganfeng Lithium owns 51%), which owns 91.5% interest and is entitled to 100% of the production from the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. LAC also owns Pastos Grandes lithium project and a 18% equity holding in Arena Minerals [TSXV:AN]. Both projects are in Argentina.

Here I will only focus on their 100% owned Thacker Pass Project in Nevada, USA. LAC state Thacker Pass has the "largest known resource in the US".

Thacker Pass is a large, good grade, clay resource. The M&I Resource has 13.699M t of contained LCE @ 2,231ppm and Inferred 4.401 M t of contained LCE @ 2,112ppm.

Thacker Pass had a positive record of decision received in January 2021 and the permitting process was recently announced to be successful. LAC stated: " "With the final key state environmental permits in hand, Lithium Americas can begin to advance Thacker Pass towards construction," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO."

The Reno Pilot Plant commissioning is targeted in H1, 2022 and will produce product samples for potential off-take customers. A Feasibility Study is ongoing, targeting 40 ktpa Li2CO3 capacity (Phase 1) and incorporating Phase 2 expansion scenario for total capacity of 80 ktpa Li2CO. Early construction works are expected to commence in 2022.

Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada in 2024 (full ramp by 2026) all going well.

Lithium America's current market cap is C$4.85b (US$3.79b).

Analyst's consensus is a buy with a price target of C$47.17, representing 40% upside. I rate the stock an accumulate for long term investors.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Thacker Pass 2018 PFS summary

Lithium Americas

Note: Post-tax IRR is 29.3%.

Source: LAC website/ Thacker Pass

Summary of Thacker Pass investment highlights

Lithium Americas

Source: Company presentation

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL) - Price = AUD 0.93, USD 68.01

Note: 1 share of Nasdaq PLL is equal to 100 shares of ASX:PLL. Need to also adjust for currency.

Piedmont Lithium has the following lithium projects and equity interests:

100% of the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina.

25% of the NAL Operation ("Sayona Quebec") (75% SYA: 25% PLL) due to restart in early 2023.

50% earn into the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCPK:ALLIF).

Note: Piedmont owns ~16.5% equity in Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] and 9.9% equity in Atlantic Lithium.

Piedmont's plan is to develop 60,000 tpa of USA LiOH production on two sites (Carolina Lithium 30ktpa, second U.S refinery 30ktpa), fed from their 2 projects Carolina Lithium and Ewoyaa. A third LiOH facility is under consideration (in Quebec) with Sayona Mining to service their NAL JV operation.

On March 9 Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont completes Preliminary Economic Assessment for second U.S. lithium hydroxide plant.....to expand Piedmont's planned U.S. manufacturing capacity to 60,000 t/y of lithium hydroxide." The after-tax NPV8% of the second hydroxide plant is US$2.248b.

Considerable potential upside for Piedmont if they achieve their initial two lithium hydroxide plants as planned. Their after tax NPV8% are US$2.843m and US$2.248m, as shown below.

LHP-2 PEA highlights (Carolina Lithium shown as a comparison)

Piedmont Lithium

Source: Piedmont Lithium

Note: Both projects shown above are using fixed prices of $22,000 per tonne LiOH and $1,200 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (about a 66% discount to prevailing spot prices)

Piedmont Lithium current market cap is A$1.47b (US$1.08b).

Analyst view is a buy with a price target of A$1.55, representing 79% upside.

My end 2025 price target base case (assumes 220ktpa spodumene selling at US$1,500/t from NAL (25%) & 30,000 tpa LiOH selling at US$20,000/t from North Carolina (100%)) is A$2.07 (Nasdaq PLL ~US$150) for ~2.2x upside. Further upside if Piedmont develops a 2nd US LiOH plant with feed from Ewoyaa and/or Piedmont and Sayona develop a LiOH refinery in Quebec.

I rate Piedmont Lithium as a good spec buy for long term investors. Some permitting issues and risk, currently with North Carolina. Ghana risk with Atlantic Lithium JV.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium company presentation Piedmont Lithium company presentation Piedmont Lithium company presentation

Source: Piedmont Lithium company presentation

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF) - Price = AUD 0.15, USD 0.09

Sayona Mining has the following projects:

75% share of the NAL Operations ("Sayona Quebec") (75% Sayona Mining: 25% Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL]) due to restart in early 2023.

100% of Authier Lithium Project and Tansim Lithium Project in Canada.

60% of the Moblan Lithium Project (JV with SOQUEM) in Canada and newly acquired claims at the nearby Lac Albert Project.

Pilbara Projects (lithium & gold) in WA with 50% earn in on the lithium projects for Morella Corporation Limited [ASX:1MC] (formerly Altura Mining).

Sayona plans to integrate the NAL operations with its nearby Authier Lithium Project as well as its emerging Tansim Lithium Project to create a world-scale Abitibi lithium hub, with plans to re-start in early 2023. NAL has the capacity to produce over 200,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate and up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate.

Sayona plans to use its 60% interest in the Moblan high‐grade lithium spodumene project and its Lac Albert Project in James Bay, Quebec to form the basis of a northern hub, adding to their emerging Abitibi hub in Quebec. The hub is targeting to produce >25,000tpa LCE by 2027.

Sayona Mining's Canada projects summary showing the two hubs

Sayona Mining

Source: Sayona company presentation

On March 1, 2022 Sayona announced a doubling of their combined total Resource (NAL & Authier). The total JORC combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource is now 119.1 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.05% Li2O.

Next steps include growing their Moblan resource with further drilling, and at Authier an updated FS is due soon.

Sayona Mining current market cap is A$1.07b (~US$780m). I was unable to find an analyst's price target.

My end 2025 base case price target (assumes producing 220ktpa spodumene from NAL hub (75% share) and 200ktpa from Northern Moblan Hub (60% share), selling for US$1,500/t) is A$0.32 for 2.1x upside. Note at spodumene selling at US$1,000/t the PT is A$0.15 and at US$2,000/t the PT is A$0.49.

Significant further upside by about 2027/28 if Sayona commences LiOH or Li carbonate production from new refineries and/or commences spodumene production with their Australian JV project.

I rate Sayona Mining a spec buy for long term investors.

Investors can read the company presentation here.

Sayona Mining

Sayona's plan and timeline to become a large North American integrated lithium producer

Sayona Mining

Source: Sayona company presentation

Others to consider

Allkem [ASX:AKE][TSX:AKE] (OTCPK:OROCF) - James Bay Project + lithium mines (Argentina, Australia)

- James Bay Project + lithium mines (Argentina, Australia) ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF)/ Nevada Lithium Corp.[CSE: NVLH]

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK] (OTCQX:RCKTF)

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF)

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1]

Risks

EV sales may slow or decline. Lithium prices may fall.

Technology change - Lithium could be replaced by other battery electrolytes such as sodium. Looks very unlikely for now.

The usual mining risks - Permitting , funding, delays, production start-up, upfront CapEx costs blow out, OpEx costs blowout, partner risks.

, funding, delays, production start-up, upfront CapEx costs blow out, OpEx costs blowout, partner risks. Those projects with large CapEx can tend to have a tougher time being funded. Generally, the lower CapEx (often spodumene) projects can have a time to production advantage.

Business risks - Management, liquidity, competition, and currency risk.

Sovereign risk - Low in USA and Canada.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Further reading

Lithium demand v supply forecast to 2040 - Potential huge deficits ahead

LAC courtesy BMI

Source: Lithium Americas December 2021 company presentation courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Conclusion

North America currently only has the small Silver Peak Mine run by Albemarle (ALB) in Nevada, USA and no other significant lithium production; however, this looks set to change dramatically in the next 5 years as demand for lithium from U.S battery gigafactories is likely to surge.

USA has limited quality junior options, especially when considering the lower grades in the Clayton Valley and nearby projects. Canada has a few advanced lithium juniors with good spodumene resources.

My top 5 picks for North American lithium miners are all juniors with a good chance to be producers before 2025, and some in 2023/24. Two are from the USA (Lithium Americas Thacker Pass clay Project and Piedmont Lithium's Carolina Lithium spodumene Project). From Canada I chose three quality spodumene projects from three companies (Critical Elements Lithium, Frontier Lithium and Sayona Mining).

Risks in North American projects often revolve around the difficulty of getting permitted, so this needs to be considered. Hopefully the USA under Biden will accelerate and simplify the permitting process. Please read the risks section.

Overall, I think it makes good sense to own some North American lithium juniors as the region is the third highest market for EVs and has about 15+ new battery factories on the way this decade.

As usual all comments are welcome.