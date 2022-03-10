Andrii Zorii/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks soared yesterday in the U.S. and Europe in what was the largest one-day rebound since the pandemic low in March 2020. The swing in sentiment was instigated by a sharp decline in commodity prices, as traders rushed to take profits from huge upward moves in oil and other key commodity exports from Russia and Ukraine. The safe havens of gold and Treasuries declined, as investors bought the dip in stocks they felt fully factored in the impact of the ongoing geopolitical conflict. The rally pulled the Nasdaq Composite out of bear-market territory, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials climbed above their correction levels.

That does not mean we have seen the peak in volatility, and it could be that we just had a dead-cat bounce in a market that is still carving out a bottom. Volatility will not peak until we see the beginnings of an entrenched downtrend in commodity prices, which will only occur once we see an easing in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. There was some hope for that yesterday when high-level negotiations took place in Turkey and a top aide to President Zelensky indicated Ukraine was open to Russia’s demand of neutrality. Unfortunately, nothing concrete resulted from the meeting, which is why oil is rebounding this morning and stock futures are pointing to another decline at the open.

One thing that investors should recognize from yesterday’s market volatility is that the increase in prices for key commodities like oil, wheat, and nickel can reverse course and decline as fast as they soared over the past two weeks. Real world supply and demand did not change to such an extent that it warranted a 40% increase in crude oil to $130 a barrel. That is why the slightest indication that tensions are easing can lead to a more than $15 one-day collapse in price, as we saw yesterday. These price movements are a function of speculative investment flows, and when tensions inevitably ease, I believe prices will fall as dramatically as they rose.

Yet Wall Street strategists have changed their outlooks for the economy and markets, ratcheting down expectations for both, on the basis that $125 oil will be with us for months to come, if not longer. Some are calling for a recession at worst and stagflation at best, but I still see neither on the horizon in 2022.

Stagflation results when you have inflation in combination with no growth, which is hardly the case today. We have seen tremendous job gains over the past six months, while more than 10 million job openings remain. There is also a huge amount of pent-up demand for goods and services, as evidenced by spending data from Bank of America’s 67 million customers, whose combined credit and debit card spending rose 21% year-over-year in February to $63 billion. The bank also shared that its customer deposits have ballooned 15% over the past year to $1.4 trillion. That is consistent with the data in the chart below showing the explosion in personal savings held by American consumers.

This surplus in savings is helping to absorb the shock of higher food and energy prices. Clearly, consumer sentiment has taken a hit, as it is bottom feeding at decade-low levels, but I am more interested in what consumers do and not what they say. They are still spending, and businesses are still investing.

This has me in the camp that we will hold the correction lows and start to repair the damage that has been done, which would follow the pattern seen in previous years when the S&P 500 declined in both January and February. As noted by BTIG’s market technician Jonathan Krinsky, the S&P 500 tends to bottom in mid-March following the ten years since 2000 when we saw a similar circumstance.

The one caveat is that we have not yet seen the kind of washout that defines a capitulation. That is not necessary to define a bottom, but it does build a lot more conviction that the worst is behind us. Where might that be? Krinsky suggests the round number of 4,000, which would be 7% lower than yesterday’s close. That would also draw the index closer to its long-term average of 16x forward earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies. I remain more optimistic than that, but investors have to be fully prepared to see it and capitalize if it does happen. We have seen in the past how rapidly markets recover from points of extreme bearishness. It does not tend to last very long.