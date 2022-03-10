The Market Is Experiencing A Sugar Detox

istmylisa/iStock via Getty Images

The Great Sugar Rush

Since March 2020, the market has become accustomed to the accelerated provision of liquidity from the Federal Reserve. Monetary easing via cutting the Federal funds rate and especially Quantitative Easing represent short-term stimuli that function similar to a sugar rush. Fiscal stimulus acts as an efficient transmitter into the real economy.

First, high sugar intake results in a sudden and brief burst of energy. Likewise, monetary easing in combination with fiscal stimulus inflates asset prices and results in broad bull runs. However, after a certain time, the body gets accustomed to the sugar taken in. Additional doses are needed.

If the intake of sugar (i.e., stimuli) decelerates, or worse: disappears, the body suffers withdrawal symptoms. Currently, the equity market is experiencing exactly that.

In 2020, the Total Assets of the Federal Reserve Balance Sheet rose from ~ $4 Trillion to ~ $7 Trillion in a matter of months. After the initial liquidity bazooka, the fed continuously purchased US Treasury securities (candy) at a rate of ~ $80 Billion per month. In late 2021, the purchases decelerated to ~ $ 60 Billion per month:

Naturally, the market fears the deceleration of excess liquidity. Due to recent CPI and PPI numbers and decreasing unemployment, the fed has no excuse for its loose monetary policy. Now, the obese child fears the closure of the candy factory.

Further reading: I wrote about my views on how this dynamic will play out in the long run in one of my articles: The Dollar Is A Depreciating Denominator.

Naturally, 2022 didn't start great for equities. After the 2021 "Santa Claus Rally," the momentum turned. Since January 01, the S&P 500 (SPX) and the MSCI World (URTH) dropped by ~ 10%. The Nasdaq (NDX) got hit even harder and fell ~ 16%, while the Dow Jones (DJI) only fell by ~ 7%.

Highly Speculative Growth Stocks started depreciating in late-2021 already

In a scenario where the provision of excess liquidity decelerates, the most speculative assets get hit first. No wonder: The ones that benefitted the most from the additional money supply after March 2020 are the first to collapse when the monetary regime changes.

During the time of the GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) short-squeeze mania, the liquidity paradise peaked. But a few months after these events, money started flowing out of speculative assets. Here are some of my favorite "diamond-hands" speculative growth stocks:

The businesses of these growth stocks have little in common, except being labeled 'tech,' and they were unimportant during the last two years. What drove stock prices was excess liquidity that led to vast speculation manias. These stocks follow the risk appetite of investors rather than fundamentals.

The Momentum of the Indices is turning

Because of the Sugar Detox effects seen at the vast downturn of speculative growth stocks, the momentum of major indices stagnated. During the earnings season in early 2022, some big names that have not over-delivered massively on their quarterly report have sold off. But the companies that reported great results, for example, Alphabet (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL), also couldn't resist the downwards trend of the major indices. The recoveries after the outstanding results were short-lived. The big tech names, which dominate most of the broad ETF space begin to show some weakness:

Passive ETF Investing has become a Religion

During the 2010s, passive investing via ETFs has become a massive trend in finance. Classic fundamental reasons to invest in companies (earnings, dividends, asset-values, etc.) could be ignored because the consistent dovish macro-environment provided massive tailwinds. It was best to diversify one's holdings as much as possible to avoid single stock risks, while benefitting from the asset price inflation.

The stock price of companies that thrived throughout the 2010s, namely American Tech companies, profited massively from the ETF Boom. Some of the largest even received their own 'stock segment' because they grew a disproportionately large business and market cap: GAFAM.

The operative performance of Big Tech remains superb, but the growth of a business will inevitably decelerate. More importantly, the American Big Tech stocks have evolved into liquidity sponges for passive investing instruments. A big portion of the biggest ETFs and indices, for example, the MSCI World (URTH), the S&P 500 (SPY), and the Nasdaq (NDX) consist of a small number of large-cap tech stocks. And because capital kept flowing in, the biggest stocks got even bigger. The Contrarian in me cringes if I listen to the devotees of Exchange Traded Funds. It must be one of the most crowded consensus positions in current stock market history.

The largest share of a broad index is always composed of everything that worked in the past. But what worked during the last 10+ years doesn't need to work for another 10. I believe an investment in companies with such enormous market caps paired with high valuations is unlikely to repeat the former performance. In fact, I make the case that Big Tech stocks are poised to underperform for the next ten years.

The Risk to rule them all - A Macro Regime Change

Usually, Passive Investors refer to studies demonstrating that actively managed portfolios and fund managers tend to underperform the index during the last decades. They then take this historical fact and extrapolate it indefinitely into the future. Therefore, the rationally derived investment strategy is comfortable: Diversify and reduce volatility by investing in an equity index and achieving long-term upside. If stocks turn downwards for a brief period: 'just buy the dip.'

But especially the adherents of diversified ETF investing seem blind to one significant risk: A Macro Regime Change. The last 40 years of investing have been fundamentally disinflationary. Central Banks expanded the money supply globally because there was no downside to printing money, as inflation was low and stable.

In an environment with a relatively stable but slowing economy, low inflation rate, and massive expansive fiscal and monetary policies, "most" bonds, real estate, stocks rise.

With a globally diversified ETF, investors can buy "most" bonds, real estate, and stocks. Therefore, investors enjoyed prolonged upside in "most" assets. In this macro regime, Hedge Fonds typically have troubles outperforming the market with uncorrelated Alpha. I believe these times could be over soon.

Interest rates have reached their low at zero and will turn in the future:

Rising nominal interest rates could result in liquidity problems for various highly indebted companies with low free cash flow. Real interest rates are deeply negative because of the current inflation rates:

The fed has an incentive to keep real interest rates in negative territory because government debt to GDP is at an all-time high:

US equities, and therefore most globally diversified ETFs should weaken due to lower real earnings and higher discount rates. Usually, growth stocks are the first to experience a downturn. Many of them already have lost +50% of their market capitalization. But there is still much room for downside, as the valuations of US equities remain at elevated levels, especially if the economy starts to slow:

Broad interest rates don't have to rise significantly to result in a different valuation multiple for high-growth stocks. If the consensus of the average investor shifts towards a long-term inflationary period, even big technology stocks could receive a different valuation than before. Not only because their real earnings growth is stagnating, but also because investors assess a lower valuation multiple. For some equities, valuations only have to normalize to result in massive percentage drops (TSLA).

In the worst case, this could spiral. Many US citizens are dependent on the indices, and consumer demand correlates strongly with the stock market. If the stock market falls significantly, consumer demand will lessen, and the earnings of corporations will fall further.

In an environment with an unstable economy, inflationary spikes, and restrictive fiscal and monetary policies, "most" bonds, real estate, and stocks fall. Some of them, however, do not.

Unusual Safe Havens

With a globally diversified ETF, investors are buying "most" bonds, real estate, and stocks. A rational investor should question himself which outliers outperform during times of higher interest rates, higher inflation, less expansive monetary and fiscal policy, and a weakening or stagnating economy.

First of all, the impact of higher interest rates will not offset the pierce of growth in earnings for some value stocks. Especially as many of them can pass the increased inflation on their customers. There are always bull markets somewhere in the world, and they are not impossible to discover.

For example, the container shipping congestions during 2021 have resulted in global shipping rates rising to extreme levels. Container liners like ZIM (ZIM) or more diversified shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HLAGF) or Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) have soared during 2021. The container lessors owning the ships, for example, Danaos (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL), or Atlas (ATCO), have already contracted billions of secure cash flow over several years. Valuations of some of these companies remain depressed.

The other solution for allocating capital in times of stagflation is exposure towards commodities. Due to low energy prices during the 2010s period, investments in natural resources remained low. The recent ESG movement stopped an early recovery of the sector by blocking capital allocations of big investment firms. Prices of nearly every commodity rose because of the natural commodity cycle. Much of the expected inflation should originate from increasing energy and commodity prices. Investments in Commodities and Energy Assets should at least outperform inflation in the long run, while most other stocks should struggle to keep up. Valuations of energy assets remain deeply depressed compared to other asset classes:

Over the short term, especially with the Ukraine situation, energy and commodity assets seem overbought. However, in the long run (5+ years), I believe these assets will undoubtedly outperform the major indices. Currently, I'm very cautious about buying, though, as the market faces peak consensus about high inflation expectations and high commodity prices.

The last and most obvious Safe Haven is Gold (Gold Spot Price). I don't believe inflation will get towards extreme levels because the underlying economy is too weak for that to happen. However, in the case of hyperinflation or geopolitical tensions, gold has historically outperformed. I wrote about that in one of my previous articles. Ironically about two Russian Gold Miners.

What if the Monetary and Fiscal Policies stay expansive?

Let's entertain the thought that monetary and fiscal policies stay expansive and perhaps even accelerate their pace. The reasoning behind this perspective originates from the angle of the huge public debts of the USA. The fed needs to keep the real rates permanently in negative territory to ease the burden of the public debt. Therefore it cannot fully offset inflation by monetary tightening. So the fed chooses to remain relatively dovish (or less hawkish than expected) for the next few years. The fed printing (or not tightening enough) will make inflation feed through savings but ease governmental debt.

In this case, however, commodities and value stocks (especially energy) will still outperform the broad indexes. That's because the current inflationary period is only partially caused by the central banks. Big parts of the origins of inflation are the natural commodity cycle and supply chain disruptions. The former being accelerated by ESG motivations and political tensions. This cycle will take years to play out and normalize in the end. To this day, central banks try to convince the public that they have some levers in hand to manage inflation - but in practice, they don't.

Even if central banks keep printing and start utilizing yield curve control, it doesn't change the fact that an inflationary period, fundamentally different from the previous macro regime, will emerge. While the expansive monetary policy will ease the damage in speculative growth stocks, I don't expect them to outperform value and commodity bets over the long run.

Key Takeaways

The new macro regime rewards risk-off more than risk-on, and punishes passive, diversified ETF investing. The new safe havens are primarily commodities, gold, and stocks far off the radar, largely unconnected with major index funds. Preferably with a convincing investment case, low valuation, and commodity exposure.

Seeking Alpha will get rewarded again.